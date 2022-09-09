Read full article on original website
Single-Vehicle Accident Knocks Out Southside Neighborhood Power
At 7:49 p.m. Wednesday evening the Sheboygan Police Department notified the public that the 1400 block of Wilson Ave will be shut down for 3-4 hours, and per Alliant Energy, surrounding homes will be out of power during that timeframe. The Sheboygan PD is on scene investigating a single vehicle...
Power Knocked Out When Vehicle Hits Utility Pole & House In Sheboygan
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WHBL) – A crash in the 1400 block of Wilson Avenue knocked out power to a Sheboygan neighborhood Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened just before 6:30. Police say a driver lost control of a vehicle, hit a utility pole, and a house. A passenger in the vehicle complained of head pain, and was taken to a Sheboygan hospital to be treated. There was also a baby inside the vehicle that wasn’t hurt.
A Lane Closure in Manitowoc To Impact Thursday Morning Traffic
The City of Manitowoc informs motorists that Washington Street between South 24th and 25th Street is scheduled to have lane closures beginning at approximately 7 a.m. Thursday morning. For the replacement of lead water service pipes. Outer lanes in both directions will be closed to traffic and all traffic required...
The Top 14 Things Happening Around Sheboygan This Weekend!
The Weekend Whassup for Friday, 9/16/2022! The Point keeps you connected to the 14 top things happening around Sheboygan this weekend!. Brats 4 Sail is tonight (Friday) from 4-8! Join SEAS for food, beverages, raffles and live music by Stereo Shots! Come learn what SEAS is all about! https://wxerfm.com/events/337946/. The...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Belgium semi crash, fire, 2 dead, I-43 closed
BELGIUM, Wis. - A crash involving two semis killed both drivers in Belgium Thursday night, Sept. 8, shutting down I-43 in both directions. Viewer video showed flames coming from what appeared to be a semi-truck and a large plume of smoke rising into the sky. Sheriff's officials said the crash...
Plymouth Police Investigating Overnight Vehicle Entries
Several vehicles were entered illegally Monday night (September 5th) in Plymouth. According to the Plymouth Police Department, reports of people noticing their vehicle had been ransacked began flooding in at around 4:30 yesterday morning. The exact number of vehicles affected, and the number of items stolen is not yet known.
Sheboygan, Other Car Thefts Appear Part of a Trend
Sheboygan Police are investigating another car theft in the City. Sergeant Joel Kuzynsky says that both Sheboygan and Manitowoc are both dealing with nationwide trend, which is being made popular by a Youtuber who is telling people how to steal certain types of vehicles. The vehicle stolen early yesterday morning was an easy target, though, as the car was unlocked with the keys left inside. Kuzynski says it’s hard to catch a car thief in the act, and the best way to prevent these vehicle thefts is by changing vehicle owners’ behaviors. He’s advising people to never leave your car keys in your parked car whether away or at home, and don’t leave valuables inside. Lock your car when unattended, and if you must have valuable items with you, don’t leave them in plain sight.
Chilton Police Call on the “FB Force” to Help Identify a Shoplifting Suspect
The Chilton Police Department is calling on what they are calling the “FB Force” to help them identify a suspect in a retail theft complaint. In a post on the Department Facebook page, they posted three pictures of the white female, who was wearing blue jeans, a dark shirt with white lettering on the chest and left sleeve, and a grey or light brown hat.
Suspect wanted: Second transgender woman killed in Milwaukee this year
The suspect, 31-year-old Clayton Hubbird, is accused of shooting and killing 35-year-old Regina Allen last week near 26th and Wells. Allen is better known to friends as Mya.
Wisconsin duo arrested after coordinated heist at Kohl’s
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Two Green Bay residents are facing a combined ten charges after a theft incident that involved one person parking in the fire lane while the other pilfered items. According to criminal complaints obtained by Local 5, both 39-year-old James Saldana and 27-year-old Sade Mills...
Sheboygan Woman Dies in Two Vehicle Crash
An 88-year-old Sheboygan woman is dead following a two-vehicle crash Wednesday evening at 1-43 and County Highway XX in The town of Centerville. Manitowoc County Sheriff Dan Hartwig says that a preliminary investigation indicates that the victim was travelling southbound on the Interstate when she proceeded onto the west shoulder and rear ended an unoccupied flatbed truck which was outside the lane of travel with warning devices in place.
Manitowoc Woman Charged After Stealing from Meijer Multiple Times
Charges have been filed against a woman who allegedly stole from the Manitowoc Meijer store three separate times over the last two weeks. The first incident occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The asset protection team reported that the 33-year-old woman had taken six video game-related items into the bathroom without...
A Portrait of Herbert V. Kohler in Three Parts
This past Monday, David Kohler was appointed the new head of the Kohler Company by its board of directors, putting into his hands the global business that his father, Herb, had built from his own grandfather’s plumbing manufacturing venture. Since his passing on September 3rd, many have said much...
Regional Co-op to Receive up to $50M to Address Climate
A regional dairy cooperative, led by Cedar Grove farmer Brody Stapel, is getting a big boost from the USDA. Green Bay-based Edge Dairy Cooperative, which is led by Brody Stapel from Double Dutch Dairy of Cedar Grove, is the lead partner of a project called the Farmer-Led Climate-Smart Commodities Initiative: Building Success from the Ground Up. The project will be funded with an infusion of up to $50 million from the USDA to expand climate-smart markets and establish dairy and sugar as climate-smart commodities.
Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative will receive up to $50M from USDA for climate initiative
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative, one of the largest dairy co-ops in the country, today celebrated an announcement that it will receive up to $50 million from the U.S. Department of Agriculture for a broad climate-smart initiative. Edge will spearhead a multi-partner project ― Farmer-led Climate...
LTC Among The Nation’s Best Two-Year Colleges
When it comes to getting the best educational outcomes from a two-year community college, it pays to stay close to home. The personal finance website WalletHub.com looked at more than 650 two-year community colleges across cost and quality indicators including tuition and fees, student-faculty ratios, and graduation rates, and ranked Lakeshore Technical College fourth-best in the nation for educational outcomes, LTC was also ranked among the nation’s top 4% of two-year colleges at number-23. Wallet Hub also ranked LTC the third-best overall in Wisconsin, topped by Moraine Park and Fox Valley in the 1st and 2nd places.
