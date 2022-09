Akron at No. 15 Tennessee, Saturday, 7 p.m. ET (SEC Network+/ESPN+) Line: Tennessee by 47 1/2, according to . Series record: Tennessee leads 2-0. Tennessee has no room for a letdown at this stage of the season, not with a chance at taking a three-game win streak into the Volunteers' home showdown with Florida to kick off their Southeastern Conference schedule. A win would be the Vols' first 3-0 start since winning the first five games of 2016. After opening the season with an overtime win against St. Francis (Pa.), Akron was manhandled by Michigan State. Surviving another Power Five matchup healthy and positive is key as the Zips prepare to dive into their Mid-American Conference schedule.

