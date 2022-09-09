Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Scarlet Nation
WATCH: Jim Donnan previews UGA vs. South Carolina on UGASports LIVE
Jim Donnan, Radi Nabulsi, and Dayne Young recap Georgia's 33-0 win over Samford and preview Georgia's SEC opener at South Carolina. The guys take your questions from UGASports.com and YouTube.
Scarlet Nation
PFF Matchup: UGA at South Carolina
No. 1 ranked Georgia (2-0) will take on South Carolina (1-1) in the 2022 SEC opener for the Bulldogs on Saturday. The Dawgs are coming off a 33-0 win over Samford. The Gamecocks are coming off a 44-30 loss to Arkansas a week ago. Analyst Trent Smallwood uses Pro Football...
Scarlet Nation
The Daily Recap: Injury updates on two UGA receivers
Here is the Sept. 13 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending. Georgia head coach Kirby Smart offered up two injury updates on a pair of receivers. AD Mitchell, who injured his ankle during Georgia’s 33-0 win over Samford, was unable to practice on Monday. However, Smart is not ruling Mitchell out for Saturday’s game against South Carolina.
Scarlet Nation
SEC directive: No Oklahoma trip for Georgia in 2023
There will be no trip to Oklahoma for the Bulldogs in 2023. Instead, the Bulldogs will host Mid-American Conference team Ball State on Sept. 9, 2023 in Athens, per an announcement by the school. This news comes shortly after the SEC directed the University of Georgia and the University of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Scarlet Nation
How Kirby Smart prepares his Bulldogs for adversity in SEC opener
What does a defense need when it's allowing 1.5 points per game?. Georgia started its season allowing three points to Oregon, and followed that up with a shutout of Samford. Both the run defense and pass defense have been solid, and the Bulldogs have forced three turnovers so far. So...
Scarlet Nation
Additional details on Sammy Brown's weekend Clemson visit, recruitment
Clemson's home opener attracted a leading recruiting target with whom it carried sentimental appeal. Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!. Jefferson (Ga.) high four-star junior linebacker Sammy Brown took in the Tigers' 35-12 victory Saturday against Furman with his parents, younger brother and girlfriend.
Scarlet Nation
Tuesday Insider Notes
The season's biggest upset is likely to have an unexpected consequence on Clemson recruiting, although perhaps insignificant in the long haul. Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!. Appalachian State's triumph at Texas A&M prompted ESPN to shift its famed College GameDay production to Boone, N.C., this weekend.
Comments / 0