Nashville, TN

Panthers get Christian McCaffrey, Marquis Haynes Sr. back on Thursday

Welcome to the new normal (again) for Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey. As expected, the team’s star rusher returned to the practice field this afternoon after his rest on Wednesday. Head coach Matt Rhule had told reporters following yesterday’s session that he plans on continuing to roll out McCaffrey as such—with an emphasis on decreasing the amount of contact he takes throughout the season.
CHARLOTTE, NC

