Silver Spring, MD

mocoshow.com

Concern for 14-Year-Old Missing from Olney

For Immediate Release: Thursday, September 15, 2022. Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 14-year-old from Olney. Calvin Mossey was last seen on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at approximately 9 a.m.,...
OLNEY, MD
mocoshow.com

Concern for 14-Year-Old Missing from Gaithersburg

For Immediate Release: Thursday, September 15, 2022. Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 14-year-old from Gaithersburg. Jeferson Socop Cerna was last seen on Saturday, September 10,...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
WTOP

Laurel man arrested in deadly Prince George’s County shooting

Police have arrested a man tied to a deadly shooting last month in Prince George’s County, Maryland. Rudis Alfaro, 29, of Laurel, is charged with shooting and killing of Irvin Paredes, 30, of Langley Park. He’s being charged with first- and second-degree murder along with additional charges. Prince...
LAUREL, MD
mocoshow.com

Detectives Investigate Armed Robbery of a Germantown Beer and Wine Store, Surveillance Footage Released

For Immediate Release: Tuesday, September 13, 2022. Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division are investigating an armed robbery that occurred on Friday, September 9, 2022, at the Wisteria Beer and Wine located in the 13000 block of Wisteria Drive. Detectives have released surveillance video and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying him.
GERMANTOWN, MD
WUSA

Prince George's Co. Police find man shot in car

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police are investigating after a man was found shot in a car in Prince George's County Tuesday night. According to the Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD), officers responding to reports of a shooting near Lanham-Severn Road and Cipriano Road around 10 p.m. When...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
rockvillenights.com

Rockville police called after assault at restaurant

Rockville City police were called to a restaurant on Rockville Pike yesterday afternoon, after an individual reported being the victim of a 2nd-degree assault there. The assault was reported at a restaurant in the 1800 block of Rockville Pike at 1:33 PM, on Tuesday, September 13, 2022.
ROCKVILLE, MD
Daily Voice

Underage Suspect Apprehended In Frederick County For String Of Home Burglaries: Sheriff

An underage suspect has been apprehended following the investigation into a string of residential burglaries in Maryland toward the end of the summer, authorities announced. In late August and early September, the Frederick County Sheriff's Office responded to multiple residential burglaries in Ijamsville that happened overnight while homeowners were home, according to the agency.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Montgomery County Police Mourn the Loss of Retired K9

For Immediate Release: Tuesday, September 13, 2022. The Montgomery County Police K9 unit is mourning the loss of one of its retired K9 officers. Retired K9 Harper was a faithful partner to PO3 Chris Jordan. K9 Harper and Chris started their training in the Spring of 2014, becoming both a patrol and narcotics detector team. Throughout their seven years together, Chris and Harper were responsible for several hundred deployments and close to 200 criminal apprehensions.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Public Safety
CBS Baltimore

21-year-old woman killed in hit-and-run crash in Anne Arundel County

BALTIMORE -- Maryland State Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that killed a 21-year-old woman after she stepped out onto a roadway in Anne Arundel County on Sunday, according to authorities.State troopers found Mariah Narain of Gambrills suffering from fatal injuries near the intersection of Route 295 and Nursery Road around 6 a.m., Maryland State Police said.When they arrived at the crash site, they found her lying in the road, police said.Troopers noticed the 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan off of the roadway about 10 to 15 feet over the guardrail, according to authorities.They later learned that Narain had been driving the SUV prior to veering off the road for unknown reasons, police said.Investigators believe Narain exited the SUV and stepped out onto the roadway, which is when another vehicle struck her.Anyone with information about the events leading up to the crash that killed Narain should contact police at 410-761-5130, police said.Correction: On Monday, Maryland State Police said the victim's name is Mariah Narain, not Marian Narian.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
arlnow.com

JUST IN: Man charged with trying to rape woman in bathroom of Langston Blvd business

A former county employee arrested and convicted for assaulting a police officer after being fired is back behind bars. Vincent Moody, a 57-year-old Arlington resident, is now accused of trying to rape a woman in the restroom of a business on the 4800 block of Langston Blvd. The name of the business was not given, but that block includes a McDonald’s, a body piercing business, a tattoo parlor, and an Indian grocery store.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA

