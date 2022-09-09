Read full article on original website
mocoshow.com
Concern for 14-Year-Old Missing from Olney
For Immediate Release: Thursday, September 15, 2022. Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 14-year-old from Olney. Calvin Mossey was last seen on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at approximately 9 a.m.,...
mocoshow.com
Concern for 14-Year-Old Missing from Gaithersburg
For Immediate Release: Thursday, September 15, 2022. Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 14-year-old from Gaithersburg. Jeferson Socop Cerna was last seen on Saturday, September 10,...
WTOP
Laurel man arrested in deadly Prince George’s County shooting
Police have arrested a man tied to a deadly shooting last month in Prince George’s County, Maryland. Rudis Alfaro, 29, of Laurel, is charged with shooting and killing of Irvin Paredes, 30, of Langley Park. He’s being charged with first- and second-degree murder along with additional charges. Prince...
mocoshow.com
Detectives Investigate Armed Robbery of a Germantown Beer and Wine Store, Surveillance Footage Released
For Immediate Release: Tuesday, September 13, 2022. Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division are investigating an armed robbery that occurred on Friday, September 9, 2022, at the Wisteria Beer and Wine located in the 13000 block of Wisteria Drive. Detectives have released surveillance video and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying him.
Murder Suspect At Large In Prince George's County After Fatal Shooting, Police Say
A shooting suspect is on the loose after a fatal shooting in Prince George's County, police said. Members of the Prince George's County Police Department were dispatched at approximately 8:40 p.m. to the 2500 block of Iverson Street in Temple Hills where there was a reported shooting in the area.
Video Released Of Violent Armed Robbery At Gaithersburg Beer And Wine Store
Detectives have released a video of an armed robbery of a Montgomery County beer and wine store in an effort to identify the suspect, authorities say. The suspect allegedly robbed Wisteria Beer and Wine located in the 13000 block of Wisteria Drive earlier this month, according to Montgomery County police.
WUSA
Prince George's Co. Police find man shot in car
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police are investigating after a man was found shot in a car in Prince George's County Tuesday night. According to the Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD), officers responding to reports of a shooting near Lanham-Severn Road and Cipriano Road around 10 p.m. When...
rockvillenights.com
Rockville police called after assault at restaurant
Rockville City police were called to a restaurant on Rockville Pike yesterday afternoon, after an individual reported being the victim of a 2nd-degree assault there. The assault was reported at a restaurant in the 1800 block of Rockville Pike at 1:33 PM, on Tuesday, September 13, 2022.
Underage Suspect Apprehended In Frederick County For String Of Home Burglaries: Sheriff
An underage suspect has been apprehended following the investigation into a string of residential burglaries in Maryland toward the end of the summer, authorities announced. In late August and early September, the Frederick County Sheriff's Office responded to multiple residential burglaries in Ijamsville that happened overnight while homeowners were home, according to the agency.
foxbaltimore.com
Help Baltimore County Police find missing 13-year-old boy, last seen in Dundalk
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Help Baltimore County Police find critical missing 13-year-old Brandon Hiltz. Hiltz has brown eyes and curly black hair and weighs 140 and is 5'5 tall and was last seen in the Dundalk area wearing a black hoodie, black sweat pants, and black shoes. Anyone with information...
Wbaltv.com
Woman found unresponsive in car was fatally shot in head, police say
A woman found shot in the head in a car died Sunday afternoon in southwest Baltimore, police said. City police said officers were called around 12:50 p.m. to the 2600 block of Frederick Avenue, where a woman was found unresponsive and slumped over in a vehicle. She died at the scene.
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Police Mourn the Loss of Retired K9
For Immediate Release: Tuesday, September 13, 2022. The Montgomery County Police K9 unit is mourning the loss of one of its retired K9 officers. Retired K9 Harper was a faithful partner to PO3 Chris Jordan. K9 Harper and Chris started their training in the Spring of 2014, becoming both a patrol and narcotics detector team. Throughout their seven years together, Chris and Harper were responsible for several hundred deployments and close to 200 criminal apprehensions.
foxbaltimore.com
62-year-old woman killed, 61-year-old man injured in highway collision in Fredrick County
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 62-year-old woman was killed and a 61-year-old man was taken to R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center for his injuries after an early morning collision in Fredrick County, according to Maryland State Police. Shortly after 7:15 a.m. Maryland State Police were sent to the report...
Bay Net
Indecent Exposure At Family Dollar In Mechanicsville Under Investigation
MECHANICVSVILLE, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the individual pictured. On Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, Deputy Salas responded to the Dollar General located at 27300 Old Village Road in Mechanicsville, for the reported indecent exposure. Two female victims (one being...
Mail carrier robbed at gunpoint in Southeast DC, police say
WASHINGTON — Editor's note: The video attached to the article is from a series of postal workers being robbed by gunpoint in D.C. and Maryland within a 24-hour span. A mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint while delivering mail in Southeast D.C. on Monday evening, DC Police said. The...
21-year-old woman killed in hit-and-run crash in Anne Arundel County
BALTIMORE -- Maryland State Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that killed a 21-year-old woman after she stepped out onto a roadway in Anne Arundel County on Sunday, according to authorities.State troopers found Mariah Narain of Gambrills suffering from fatal injuries near the intersection of Route 295 and Nursery Road around 6 a.m., Maryland State Police said.When they arrived at the crash site, they found her lying in the road, police said.Troopers noticed the 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan off of the roadway about 10 to 15 feet over the guardrail, according to authorities.They later learned that Narain had been driving the SUV prior to veering off the road for unknown reasons, police said.Investigators believe Narain exited the SUV and stepped out onto the roadway, which is when another vehicle struck her.Anyone with information about the events leading up to the crash that killed Narain should contact police at 410-761-5130, police said.Correction: On Monday, Maryland State Police said the victim's name is Mariah Narain, not Marian Narian.
arlnow.com
JUST IN: Man charged with trying to rape woman in bathroom of Langston Blvd business
A former county employee arrested and convicted for assaulting a police officer after being fired is back behind bars. Vincent Moody, a 57-year-old Arlington resident, is now accused of trying to rape a woman in the restroom of a business on the 4800 block of Langston Blvd. The name of the business was not given, but that block includes a McDonald’s, a body piercing business, a tattoo parlor, and an Indian grocery store.
One Dead, One Injured In Wrong-Way I-70 Crash In Frederick County, State Police Say
A 62-year-old woman was killed and a second man hospitalized after a violent crash on I-70 in Maryland, state police said. Frederick resident Margaret Maraga Yonge was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders following an early morning crash in New Market on Sunday, Sept. 11. Maryland State Police...
