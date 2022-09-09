Football season is back in full swing, but fans in Texas still must travel out of the state if they want to wager on their favorite team. Cara Gustafson with the Sports Betting Alliance says there is growing support for changing the law. Their new study shows that legalizing this type of gambling in Texas would bring in some $278 million in the first biennium. It’s allowed in 36 other states, including our neighbor to the east, Louisiana.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO