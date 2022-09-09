Read full article on original website
FBI Takes Mike Lindell’s Phone
My Pillow chief executive Mike Lindell said Tuesday that federal agents seized his cellphone and questioned him about a Colorado clerk whom prosecutors have charged in a “deceptive scheme” to breach voting system technology across the country. Lindell says he was approached in the drive-thru of a Hardee’s fast-food restaurant in Mankato, Minnesota, by several FBI agents.
Renewed Push For Sports Betting In Texas
Football season is back in full swing, but fans in Texas still must travel out of the state if they want to wager on their favorite team. Cara Gustafson with the Sports Betting Alliance says there is growing support for changing the law. Their new study shows that legalizing this type of gambling in Texas would bring in some $278 million in the first biennium. It’s allowed in 36 other states, including our neighbor to the east, Louisiana.
Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar Stands Up To EPA Bureaucrats In Defense Of Texas Economy
(AUSTIN) — Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar recently sent a letter to federal agency directors requesting an additional review of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) proposal to designate the Permian Basin as out of compliance with National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS). In his letter, Hegar asked the director of...
DPS Chief Blames Local Police For Uvalde Massacre
The head of the Texas Department of Public Safety, Steve McGraw, says he wishes his agency had taken command of the police response to the Uvalde shooting massacre. He added that seven of his officers have now referred to the agency’s internal affairs division, and two of the seven are part of the command staff.
Arkansas Woman Dies In McCurtain County Crash
A fiery crash between an SUV and an 18-wheeler Wednesday morning near Broken Bow claimed the life of an Arkansas woman. Oklahoma troopers say 29-year-old Caroline Mauceli of North Little Rock was traveling on Hwy 3 at about 4:45 am when she crossed the center and collided with the semi-tractor. Mauceli died at the scene, and the truck driver suffered minor injuries.
