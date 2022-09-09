Read full article on original website
3 News Now
Three Rounds of Spotty Storms
We'll see a lot more clouds Thursday, but we'll still see some sunshine break through at times. This will help hold us back into the upper 80s this afternoon after hitting 90 on Wednesday. It will also be breezy with winds up to 30 mph. Around the evening commute, a...
3 News Now
Recapping The Rainfall Over The Weekend
Saturday brought some much needed rainfall to the area, with many locations seeing rainfall 0.5" to 1". This was not one of our summer-time rains, where one town could get drenched and the town over remain dry. Everyone saw some beneficial rainfall this time around. Even the lowest totals at...
