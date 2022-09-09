Read full article on original website
magnoliareporter.com
Smackover man dies when truck overturns on Ouachita County road
Taylor Lee Ramsey, 35, of Smackover was killed about 7 p.m. Tuesday in a single-vehicle wreck on Ouachita County Road 67, about three miles north of Smackover. According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Ramsey was driving a 2000 model GMC Sierra north on the road, just south of Ouachita 68. He failed to negotiate a curve. The truck left the right side of the roadway, then re-entered the roadway facing in a southwest direction. The truck continued to slide across the road until it struck a bridge railing. The truck came to a final stop overturned on the northwest side of a creek, facing east.
magnoliareporter.com
Car hits Interstate 30 overpass pillar, taking life of Tennessee driver
An SUV struck a bridge pillar on Interstate 30 north of Prescott about 4:01 a.m. Wednesday, killing the driver. According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Russell L. Boal Jr., 36, of Carthage, TN was driving a 2021 model Ford Edge eastbound past the 51-mile marker. The car veered to the left and into the median, striking a concrete bridge pillar of the Nevada County Road 35 overpass.
magnoliareporter.com
Magnolia Police list recent arrests
Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, of these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases. Friday, September 9. Christopher Robinson, 35, Hamburg, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, driving on suspended driver’s license,...
txktoday.com
Bond at $100K In Dog Pack Attack On 9 Yr Old
TEXARKANA, Texas–A man whose dogs allegedly left a 9-year-old boy with severe bite injuries earlier this month is being held in the Bowie County jail on a charge of injury to a child with a $100,000 bond. Ray Lee Cockrell, 59, was repeatedly warned by law enforcement about the...
KSLA
LSP: Man critically shot in altercation with SPD reportedly seen on surveillance loading weapons into car
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — More details have been released from Louisiana State Police following an officer-involved shooting in Shreveport on Wednesday, Sept. 14. LSP says preliminary details show a man identified as Charles Nathan Anthony, 32, of Shreveport, was seen on his parents’ home surveillance system loading weapons into a vehicle. Anthony’s parents called 911 and requested police. Officials with LSP say as Shreveport Police Department officers arrived in the 600 block of Ashley River Road in Shreveport’s Twelve Oaks subdivision, they encountered Anthony leaving the neighborhood.
KTAL
1 dead, 2 injured in South Shreveport head-on collision
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are investigating a fatal crash with injuries in South Shreveport on Thursday morning. According to police, the crash happened around 7 a.m near the intersection of Flournoy Lucas and Vera Street. An SUV and a passenger car collided head-on. The other vehicle was...
4 Red River Army Depot officials, vendors sentenced in federal bribery, conspiracy scheme
TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – Four people, including two former Red River Army Depot (RRAD) officials and two former vendors, have been sentenced to federal prison for violations in East Texas, according to U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston. According to information presented in court, the four men worked with Jimmy Scarbrough, 69 of Hooks and the former […]
KTBS
Suspect identified in death of Shreveport woman
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police have identified a suspect in the shooting death of a 21-year-old woman. An arrest warrant was issued Monday for Michael Rachal, 20, on a charge of second-degree murder. Makaree Rayson was shot three times and died at her home in the 800 block of Wyngate...
magnoliareporter.com
Officials trying to locate runaway, Kristin Johnson, from Emerson
The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a girl who ran away Saturday from a home on Teddy Street in Emerson. Kristin Johnson, 13, is described as a Black female. She was last seen wearing a green hoodie and a pair of blue jeans. People who know of...
txktoday.com
Man Accused Of Using Bat In Assault Allegedly Cut Himself
TEXARKANA, Texas–A man accused of using an aluminum baseball bat to beat another man allegedly cut himself with a boxcutter after the assault. David Elroy Wilson, 61, allegedly told members of the Texarkana Texas Police Department that he had wielded the bat in self-defense but investigators were skeptical when they analyzed the physical evidence, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Minden Shooting Incident Injures Juvenile
Shootings are becoming more-and-more common in the once quiet community of Minden Louisiana. The police in Minden have been battling a juvenile gang problem recently that have left several kids injured. The shots rang out on Monday afternoon in the Hillside Apartment Complex in Minden's District A. A single bullet...
KTBS
Runaway juvenile found in Columbia County, Arkansas
EMERSON, Ark. - The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help determining the whereabouts of a runaway juvenile. Kristin Johnson, 13 years old, is a black female. Authorities say Johnson ran away from Teddy Street in Emerson. She was last seen wearing a green hoodie and a pair of blue jeans.
magnoliareporter.com
Rail crossing work will take place in Camden
Union Pacific Railroad will conduct track maintenance at a grade crossing on Arkansas 376 in Camden at 7 a.m. on Thursday, September 15 through 7 p.m. on Friday, September 16. Weather permitting, maintenance crews will close lanes in Camden, Arkansas approximately 0.4 miles west of Cash Road. Delays are expected....
magnoliareporter.com
Dedicated Dierks diamond hunter finds park's 35,000th stone
MURFREESBORO — Scott Kreykes of Dierks has been visiting Crater of Diamonds State Park for the past four years and has registered more than 80 diamonds. On Tuesday, September 6 he registered his 50th diamond of the year and the 35,000th found and registered since the state park opened in 1972.
Caddo Parish 9/9-9/11 Violent Crime Arrests (Mugshots)
The following mugshots are of those arrested in Caddo Parish for violent or sexually related crimes through the dates of 9/9-9/11. All those pictured are considered innocent until proven guilty. Caddo Parish 9/9-9/11 Violent Crime Arrests (Mugshots) The following mugshots are of those arrested in Caddo Parish for violent or...
magnoliareporter.com
Standard Lithium, Tetra Technologies move forward with plans for South Arkansas brine
Two companies with interests in the potential production of lithium from brine beneath Columbia, Lafayette and Union counties have announced recent moves. Tetra Technologies of The Woodlands, TX, has made management changes that may spur both lithium and bromine production west of Magnolia. Standard Lithium said it is still contemplating...
magnoliareporter.com
Two new COVID-19 deaths in Union County, cases up in three South Arkansas counties
COVID-19 active cases rose in Columbia, Lafayette and Union counties on Wednesday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were two new virus-related deaths in Union County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,214. Total Active Cases: 104, up eight since Tuesday. Total Recovered Cases: 6,011. Total Deaths: 99. COVID-19 Metrics for...
Smell Cucumber? It Could Be Something Dangerous Inside Your Home
If You Get Home And Smell Cucumbers, Get Out and Call Steve's Snaketuary. Several experts have come out to say that if you get home and catch a strong whiff of watermelon or cucumber, there is probably a snake in your home. It's An Argument That I Will Never Get...
magnoliareporter.com
Camden Craft Fair -- former Barn Sale -- will be September 24
The Camden Craft Fair will be 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, September 24 at Coleman Stadium in Camden. Formerly the Camden Barn Sale, the new Camden Craft Fair will feature handcrafted southern favorites at more than 75 booths of vendors. Artists from all over the U.S. will feature traditional...
swark.today
Nevada County Fair Parade rolls through Prescott
Nearly 50 floats made their way through down Prescott Monday evening as part of the Nevada County Fair, which itself began September 10 and will run until the 18th. The parade lasted a good 45 minutes with contestants from the Fair pageant, local businesses, school cheerleading squads, rescue vehicles and farmers with their vintage tractors on display.
