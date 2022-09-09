ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewisville, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
magnoliareporter.com

Smackover man dies when truck overturns on Ouachita County road

Taylor Lee Ramsey, 35, of Smackover was killed about 7 p.m. Tuesday in a single-vehicle wreck on Ouachita County Road 67, about three miles north of Smackover. According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Ramsey was driving a 2000 model GMC Sierra north on the road, just south of Ouachita 68. He failed to negotiate a curve. The truck left the right side of the roadway, then re-entered the roadway facing in a southwest direction. The truck continued to slide across the road until it struck a bridge railing. The truck came to a final stop overturned on the northwest side of a creek, facing east.
SMACKOVER, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Car hits Interstate 30 overpass pillar, taking life of Tennessee driver

An SUV struck a bridge pillar on Interstate 30 north of Prescott about 4:01 a.m. Wednesday, killing the driver. According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Russell L. Boal Jr., 36, of Carthage, TN was driving a 2021 model Ford Edge eastbound past the 51-mile marker. The car veered to the left and into the median, striking a concrete bridge pillar of the Nevada County Road 35 overpass.
PRESCOTT, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Magnolia Police list recent arrests

Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, of these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases. Friday, September 9. Christopher Robinson, 35, Hamburg, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, driving on suspended driver’s license,...
MAGNOLIA, AR
txktoday.com

Bond at $100K In Dog Pack Attack On 9 Yr Old

TEXARKANA, Texas–A man whose dogs allegedly left a 9-year-old boy with severe bite injuries earlier this month is being held in the Bowie County jail on a charge of injury to a child with a $100,000 bond. Ray Lee Cockrell, 59, was repeatedly warned by law enforcement about the...
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
City
Lewisville, AR
State
Arkansas State
KSLA

LSP: Man critically shot in altercation with SPD reportedly seen on surveillance loading weapons into car

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — More details have been released from Louisiana State Police following an officer-involved shooting in Shreveport on Wednesday, Sept. 14. LSP says preliminary details show a man identified as Charles Nathan Anthony, 32, of Shreveport, was seen on his parents’ home surveillance system loading weapons into a vehicle. Anthony’s parents called 911 and requested police. Officials with LSP say as Shreveport Police Department officers arrived in the 600 block of Ashley River Road in Shreveport’s Twelve Oaks subdivision, they encountered Anthony leaving the neighborhood.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

1 dead, 2 injured in South Shreveport head-on collision

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are investigating a fatal crash with injuries in South Shreveport on Thursday morning. According to police, the crash happened around 7 a.m near the intersection of Flournoy Lucas and Vera Street. An SUV and a passenger car collided head-on. The other vehicle was...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Suspect identified in death of Shreveport woman

SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police have identified a suspect in the shooting death of a 21-year-old woman. An arrest warrant was issued Monday for Michael Rachal, 20, on a charge of second-degree murder. Makaree Rayson was shot three times and died at her home in the 800 block of Wyngate...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ht
magnoliareporter.com

Officials trying to locate runaway, Kristin Johnson, from Emerson

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a girl who ran away Saturday from a home on Teddy Street in Emerson. Kristin Johnson, 13, is described as a Black female. She was last seen wearing a green hoodie and a pair of blue jeans. People who know of...
EMERSON, AR
txktoday.com

Man Accused Of Using Bat In Assault Allegedly Cut Himself

TEXARKANA, Texas–A man accused of using an aluminum baseball bat to beat another man allegedly cut himself with a boxcutter after the assault. David Elroy Wilson, 61, allegedly told members of the Texarkana Texas Police Department that he had wielded the bat in self-defense but investigators were skeptical when they analyzed the physical evidence, according to a probable cause affidavit.
TEXARKANA, TX
KEEL Radio

Minden Shooting Incident Injures Juvenile

Shootings are becoming more-and-more common in the once quiet community of Minden Louisiana. The police in Minden have been battling a juvenile gang problem recently that have left several kids injured. The shots rang out on Monday afternoon in the Hillside Apartment Complex in Minden's District A. A single bullet...
KTBS

Runaway juvenile found in Columbia County, Arkansas

EMERSON, Ark. - The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help determining the whereabouts of a runaway juvenile. Kristin Johnson, 13 years old, is a black female. Authorities say Johnson ran away from Teddy Street in Emerson. She was last seen wearing a green hoodie and a pair of blue jeans.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
magnoliareporter.com

Rail crossing work will take place in Camden

Union Pacific Railroad will conduct track maintenance at a grade crossing on Arkansas 376 in Camden at 7 a.m. on Thursday, September 15 through 7 p.m. on Friday, September 16. Weather permitting, maintenance crews will close lanes in Camden, Arkansas approximately 0.4 miles west of Cash Road. Delays are expected....
CAMDEN, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Dedicated Dierks diamond hunter finds park's 35,000th stone

MURFREESBORO — Scott Kreykes of Dierks has been visiting Crater of Diamonds State Park for the past four years and has registered more than 80 diamonds. On Tuesday, September 6 he registered his 50th diamond of the year and the 35,000th found and registered since the state park opened in 1972.
DIERKS, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Camden Craft Fair -- former Barn Sale -- will be September 24

The Camden Craft Fair will be 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, September 24 at Coleman Stadium in Camden. Formerly the Camden Barn Sale, the new Camden Craft Fair will feature handcrafted southern favorites at more than 75 booths of vendors. Artists from all over the U.S. will feature traditional...
CAMDEN, AR
swark.today

Nevada County Fair Parade rolls through Prescott

Nearly 50 floats made their way through down Prescott Monday evening as part of the Nevada County Fair, which itself began September 10 and will run until the 18th. The parade lasted a good 45 minutes with contestants from the Fair pageant, local businesses, school cheerleading squads, rescue vehicles and farmers with their vintage tractors on display.
PRESCOTT, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy