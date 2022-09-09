Taylor Lee Ramsey, 35, of Smackover was killed about 7 p.m. Tuesday in a single-vehicle wreck on Ouachita County Road 67, about three miles north of Smackover. According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Ramsey was driving a 2000 model GMC Sierra north on the road, just south of Ouachita 68. He failed to negotiate a curve. The truck left the right side of the roadway, then re-entered the roadway facing in a southwest direction. The truck continued to slide across the road until it struck a bridge railing. The truck came to a final stop overturned on the northwest side of a creek, facing east.

SMACKOVER, AR ・ 23 HOURS AGO