In this special, 8-part, bi-weekly series—created in partnership with member artists of Archway Gallery in Montrose—we’re pleased to feature a selection of the artists’ tips, recommendations, and perspectives on the value of local art, building your own unique collection, and sharing that joy with your friends and loved ones. First up is Houston artist John Slaby on the impact and value of local art.

