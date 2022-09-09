ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Fill your morning with outstanding Mexican breakfasts in Greater Houston

Pull up for a plate of chilaquiles, migas, huevos rancheros, breakfast tacos and more at our picks for Mexican breakfast across Greater Houston. Thank goodness delicious Mexican food isn’t just limited to margs and queso for happy hour and dinner. Breakfast and brunch, whether it’s your weekend kickstarter or your hangover cure, are two meals we can’t get enough of. Luckily in Houston, there’s no shortage of tasty offerings.
HOUSTON, TX
The 15 Best Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: September 16 to 18, 2022

Take a tour of H-Town’s weekend highlights with our 365 Houston guide to the best things to do in Houston this weekend, from Friday, September 16 to Sunday, September 18, 2022. Every weekend, Houston has plenty of happenings to be found around town—but which ones are the highlights that...
HOUSTON, TX
Explore the NMFH: The History of Cremation

Learn the history and all the ins and outs of modern cremation at the History of Cremation permanent exhibit at National Museum of Funeral History (NMFH). Although cremation has eclipsed traditional casket burials since 2016, many people still have misconceptions and questions about the cremation process. In partnership with the...
HOUSTON, TX
Why Local Art Matters

In this special, 8-part, bi-weekly series—created in partnership with member artists of Archway Gallery in Montrose—we’re pleased to feature a selection of the artists’ tips, recommendations, and perspectives on the value of local art, building your own unique collection, and sharing that joy with your friends and loved ones. First up is Houston artist John Slaby on the impact and value of local art.
HOUSTON, TX
5 Must Do Things in Humble

In our Must Do Things Around Greater Houston series, we take a look at Houston’s vast array of communities, neighborhoods and destinations to bring you five fun, tasty, surprising and enticing reasons you should give each one a visit. First settled in the early 1800s and located about 20...
HUMBLE, TX

