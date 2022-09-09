Read full article on original website
Lakeport Police logs: Thursday, Sept. 8
Officer initiated activity at Library Park, Park, Lakeport. Disposition: BUSINESS AND COMMUNITY GRANT. Occurred on N Main. Disposition: CHECKS OK. Occurred on 20TH. RP AND HER HUSBAND ARE IN A 415 VERBAL AND HE IS REFUSING TO LEAVE /UNABLE TO GET ANY FURTHER INFO BECAUSE RP WAS BUSY SCREAMING AT THE MALE. Disposition: GENERAL SERVICES RENDERED.
Lucerne Area Town Hall meets Sept. 15
LUCERNE, Calif. — The Lucerne Area Town Hall will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15. The meeting will take place at the Lucerne Hotel, 3700 Country Club Drive. It also will be available via Zoom; the meeting ID is 932 6070 2591, pass code is 071816. On the...
‘Veterans Stand Down’ event scheduled for Sept. 21 and 22
LAKEPORT, Calif. — Lake County Vet Connect members will host the annual Veterans Stand Down, an outreach event for local veterans and active military personnel who are homeless, experiencing uncertain housing or are vulnerable in other ways. Scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, and Thursday,...
Public engagement sought for Hazard Mitigation Planning Committee
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — On Tuesday, Sept. 13, the Board of Supervisors voted to approve a resolution establishing a Hazard Mitigation Planning Committee, formally beginning the 2023 Plan Update for Lake County’s Local Hazard Mitigation Plan, or LHMP. The Lake County Office of Emergency Services will chair the...
Lakeport Planning Commission to discuss projects, outdoor dining
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The Lakeport Planning Commission will meet this week to discuss two proposed projects as well as outdoor dining standards. The commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, in the council chambers at Lakeport City Hall, 225 Park St. The council chambers will be...
Scott A. VerLinden
Scott Alan VerLinden was born April 5, 1955, and he passed away on Aug. 21, 2022, at 67 years old. He was born to Ralph and Maryly VerLinden of Scotts Valley, California. He grew up in El Sobrante, California, with his brother and two sisters, Nancy (Greg) Wright and Carolyn VerLinden (Dave). His only brother, Craig, was killed in Viet Nam.
mendofever.com
[UPDATES]Evacuations Underway After Structure Fire Spreads in Clearlake
A full wildland fire force including ground and air assets has been deployed to Clearlake in Lake County after a structure fire has spread into nearby vegetation. The specifics of the evacuation orders/warnings can be seen at this website. There are reports that three to four structures have been burned...
Forecast calls for potential for rain beginning this weekend
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The National Weather Service is forecasting a weather pattern change this weekend that could bring some much-needed rain to the region. The forecast calls for mainly dry conditions and below normal temperatures through Friday, with rain showers to become probable across much of the region this weekend into early next week.
More than $1 million awarded to Lake County libraries for improvements; grants are part of $254 million given statewide
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday announced $254 million in grants to public libraries in 172 cities across 34 counties to renovate and improve facilities across the state, with Lake County’s four libraries among those receiving awards. This is the first round of the California...
Lake County Vector Control uses drone to battle West Nile virus
CLEARLAKE OAKS, Calif. — The Lake County Vector Control District used a drone to make a mosquito control application to the water in the algae-and primrose-choked channels in the Clearlake Keys on Friday, Aug. 26. The application was made after weekly mosquito trapping and larval sampling showed an increase...
Rick Winer, long-time Kelseyville Unified Board member, announces reelection bid
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Rick Winer, who has served on the Kelseyville Unified School Board for the past 21 years and as chair for 15, announced he is running for reelection. He was a public educator for 33 years. Since retiring in 2009, he has dedicated his time to his position on the Kelseyville Unified board.
Putting Students First: Attendance matters — a lot
KELSEYVILLE, Calif. — Everyone knows that if you don’t attend school, you’ll miss out on an academic education, but regular attendance at school does a whole lot more for kids — it sets them up for success in life. Unfortunately, we discovered just how important daily...
