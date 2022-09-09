Scott Alan VerLinden was born April 5, 1955, and he passed away on Aug. 21, 2022, at 67 years old. He was born to Ralph and Maryly VerLinden of Scotts Valley, California. He grew up in El Sobrante, California, with his brother and two sisters, Nancy (Greg) Wright and Carolyn VerLinden (Dave). His only brother, Craig, was killed in Viet Nam.

