Lake County News
‘Veterans Stand Down’ event scheduled for Sept. 21 and 22
LAKEPORT, Calif. — Lake County Vet Connect members will host the annual Veterans Stand Down, an outreach event for local veterans and active military personnel who are homeless, experiencing uncertain housing or are vulnerable in other ways. Scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, and Thursday,...
Lake County News
Lucerne Area Town Hall meets Sept. 15
LUCERNE, Calif. — The Lucerne Area Town Hall will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15. The meeting will take place at the Lucerne Hotel, 3700 Country Club Drive. It also will be available via Zoom; the meeting ID is 932 6070 2591, pass code is 071816. On the...
Lake County News
Scott A. VerLinden
Scott Alan VerLinden was born April 5, 1955, and he passed away on Aug. 21, 2022, at 67 years old. He was born to Ralph and Maryly VerLinden of Scotts Valley, California. He grew up in El Sobrante, California, with his brother and two sisters, Nancy (Greg) Wright and Carolyn VerLinden (Dave). His only brother, Craig, was killed in Viet Nam.
Lake County News
Public engagement sought for Hazard Mitigation Planning Committee
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — On Tuesday, Sept. 13, the Board of Supervisors voted to approve a resolution establishing a Hazard Mitigation Planning Committee, formally beginning the 2023 Plan Update for Lake County’s Local Hazard Mitigation Plan, or LHMP. The Lake County Office of Emergency Services will chair the...
Lake County News
Rick Winer, long-time Kelseyville Unified Board member, announces reelection bid
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Rick Winer, who has served on the Kelseyville Unified School Board for the past 21 years and as chair for 15, announced he is running for reelection. He was a public educator for 33 years. Since retiring in 2009, he has dedicated his time to his position on the Kelseyville Unified board.
Lake County News
Lakeport Planning Commission to discuss projects, outdoor dining
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The Lakeport Planning Commission will meet this week to discuss two proposed projects as well as outdoor dining standards. The commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, in the council chambers at Lakeport City Hall, 225 Park St. The council chambers will be...
Lake County News
Lakeport Police logs: Thursday, Sept. 8
Officer initiated activity at Library Park, Park, Lakeport. Disposition: BUSINESS AND COMMUNITY GRANT. Occurred on N Main. Disposition: CHECKS OK. Occurred on 20TH. RP AND HER HUSBAND ARE IN A 415 VERBAL AND HE IS REFUSING TO LEAVE /UNABLE TO GET ANY FURTHER INFO BECAUSE RP WAS BUSY SCREAMING AT THE MALE. Disposition: GENERAL SERVICES RENDERED.
Lake County News
Putting Students First: Attendance matters — a lot
KELSEYVILLE, Calif. — Everyone knows that if you don’t attend school, you’ll miss out on an academic education, but regular attendance at school does a whole lot more for kids — it sets them up for success in life. Unfortunately, we discovered just how important daily...
Lake County News
McQueen announces retirement as Kelseyville Unified superintendent; district seeks his successor
KELSEYVILLE, Calif. — After nearly 14 years on the job, Kelseyville Unified School District’s superintendent said he is planning to retire at the end of the 2022-23 school year. Dr. Dave McQueen said he’ll step down effective on June 30, 2023. As a result, the Kelseyville Unified...
Lake County News
Forecast calls for potential for rain beginning this weekend
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The National Weather Service is forecasting a weather pattern change this weekend that could bring some much-needed rain to the region. The forecast calls for mainly dry conditions and below normal temperatures through Friday, with rain showers to become probable across much of the region this weekend into early next week.
