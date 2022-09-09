ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

Chattanooga, TN
WDEF

Police investigate shooting on busy section of Gunbarrel road

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A shooting this evening has caused the traffic snarl along Gunbarrel Road below Hamilton Place Mall. Chattanooga Police responded to a call of multiple parties shot in the 1700 around 5:30. They say a 23 year old male walked into the Emergency Room with a gunshot...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
ourlocalcommunityonline.com

Runaway Teen Located; Two Charged

On September 2nd, after an investigation of a reported runaway teen, Yancey County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were able to locate the 15 year old male. Upon locating the 15 year old, a further investigation by Sheriff’s Office Detectives led to two males being charged. Casey James Robinson, age...
YANCEY COUNTY, NC
WTVCFOX

Pedestrian struck, killed in Soddy-Daisy Wednesday night

SODDY-DAISY, Tenn. — A person was struck and killed in Soddy-Daisy Wednesday night, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office (HCSO). The accident happened a little after 9:30 p.m. at 11200 Hixson Pike. EMS personnel arrived to find the person deceased. An HCSO release did not identify the victim.
SODDY-DAISY, TN
WTVC

Fire at mobile home in Hixson displaces family Wednesday night

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A family in Chattanooga is getting help after fire heavily damaged a mobile home Wednesday night, according to the Chattanooga Fire Department (CFD). No one was hurt. A post on CFD's Facebook page says the fire broke out at about 8:30 p.m. at a home on...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

Police Briefs for September 14

The following information was compiled from ERPD “pass along” reports. The complainant called to report his vehicle stolen. He advised it was taken some time during the night. There are no suspects. The vehicle was entered in NCIC. 22-012720- 191 Cecil Lane- Fight- The caller advised two females...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVCFOX

Single vehicle accident on I-24 sends man to hospital Monday, police say

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A single vehicle accident on I-24 in Chattanooga sent a 36-year-old man to the hospital Monday, the Chattanooga Police Department says. CPD says they were notified of a single-vehicle accident on the interstate with possible entrapment. When officers arrived they found the driver of one of...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVCFOX

Mayor of Lookout Mountain, Georgia arrested for DUI

LOOKOUT MOUTAIN, Ga. — Troopers arrested Lookout Mountain, Georgia Mayor David Bennett Tuesday night and charged him with driving under the influence. The Georgia State Patrol (GSP) says officers with the Lookout Mountain, Tennessee Police Department tried to stop a vehicle for a headlight violation and a failure to maintain lane.
LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN, GA
WTVC

Alabama man charged in overdose death of Hixson mother of 2

HIXSON, Tenn. — An Alabama man faces several charges in connection with the death of a 36-year-old mother of two in Hixson. The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) says agents in Lake View, Alabama arrested Christopher Clay Garrison on September 1st. An HCSO release says Garrison's arrest comes after...
LAKE VIEW, AL

