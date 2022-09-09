ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

UN chief asks world to ‘massively’ help flood-hit Pakistan

By The Newsroom
newschain
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZpWQY_0hoS8KR100
World News

UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres has said the world owes impoverished Pakistan “massive” help recovering from devastating floods because other nations have contributed more to the climate change thought to have triggered the deluge.

Months of monsoons and flooding have killed 1,391 people and affected 3.3 million in the Islamic nation.

Half a million people there have become homeless.

Planeloads of aid from the US, the United Arab Emirates and other countries have begun arriving.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VLrHw_0hoS8KR100
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, right, speaks during a joint press conference with UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres in Islamabad (Pakistan Prime Minister Office via AP) (AP)

But there is more to be done, Mr Guterres said.

Nature, the UN chief said in Islamabad, has attacked Pakistan, which contributes less than 1% of global emissions, according to multiple experts.

Nations “who are more responsible for climate change… should have faced this challenge”, Mr Guterres said, seated next to Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

“We are heading into a disaster,” Mr Guterres added.

“We have waged war on nature and nature is tracking back and striking back in a devastating way. Today in Pakistan, tomorrow in any of your countries.”

The UN secretary-general’s trip comes less than two weeks after he appealed for 160 million dollars (£137 million) in emergency funding to help those affected by the monsoon rains and floods that Pakistan says have caused at least 10 billion dollars (£8.6 billion) in damage.

International aid is arriving, including the first planeload of what the US has pledged will be 30 million dollars (£25 million) in assistance.

Earlier, the UN chief took to Twitter, saying: “I appeal for massive support from the international community as Pakistan responds to this climate catastrophe.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Nl5Er_0hoS8KR100
Temporary tent housing is provided for flood victims by the JDC Foundation in the Larkana district of Sindh, Pakistan (Fareed Khan/AP) (AP)

Mr Guterres said on Friday that other nations contributing to climate change are obligated to reduce emissions and help Pakistan.

He assured Mr Sharif that his voice was “entirely at the service of the Pakistani government and the Pakistani people” and that “the entire UN system is at the service of Pakistan”.

The UN chief said “Pakistan has not contributed in a meaningful way to climate change, the level of emissions in this country is relatively low. But Pakistan is one of the most dramatically impacted countries by climate change”.

Later, Mr Guterres directed his words to the “international community”, saying that by some estimates Pakistan needs about 30 billion dollars (£25 billion) to recover.

So far, UN agencies and several countries have sent nearly 60 planeloads of aid, and authorities say the United Arab Emirates is one of the most generous contributors, as it has sent so far 26 flights carrying aid or flood victims.

On Friday, USAID administrator Samantha Power met with Pakistan’s foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in Islamabad.

The floods have touched all of Pakistan, including heritage sites such as Mohenjo Daro, a Unesco World Heritage Site considered one of the best-preserved ancient urban settlements in South Asia.

The civilisation dates back 4,500 years, coinciding with those of ancient Egypt and Mesopotamia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GPsKA_0hoS8KR100
Ruins at Mohenjo Daro, a Unesco World Heritage Site which suffered damage from heavy rainfall, in the Larkana district of Sindh, Pakistan (Fareed Khan/AP) (AP)

The UN heritage agency on Thursday announced it would send 350,000 dollars (£304,000) to help recover flood-damaged cultural heritage sites.

Since June, heavy rains and floods have added new burdens to cash-strapped Pakistan and highlighted the disproportionate effect of climate change on impoverished populations.

Experts say Pakistan is responsible for only 0.4% of the world’s historic emissions blamed for climate change.

The US is responsible for 21.5%, China for 16.5% and the EU 15%.

The floods in Pakistan have also injured 12,722 people, destroyed thousands of kilometres of roads, toppled bridges and damaged schools and hospitals, according to the National Disaster Management Agency.

newschain

Anne greets crowds as she views floral tributes to Queen in Glasgow

Crowds welcomed the Princess Royal as she arrived in Glasgow to meet representatives of organisations which the Queen was patron of. Princess Anne, accompanied by her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, visited the City Chambers on Thursday afternoon. Arriving to applause and the sound of bagpipes, Anne, the Queen’s...
U.K.
newschain

King questions DUP leader over controversial Northern Ireland Protocol

The King has questioned the leader of the DUP about the party’s position on the controversial Northern Ireland Protocol during a visit to Hillsborough Castle. Charles had a lengthy conversation with Sir Jeffrey Donaldson about the European Union and the ongoing issues surrounding the protocol at Hillsborough Castle, the royal residence in Northern Ireland.
POLITICS
newschain

Queen to be reunited with Philip in tiny King George VI Memorial Chapel

The Queen will be reunited with her beloved Duke of Edinburgh when she is interred alongside her husband in the King George VI Memorial Chapel. The King and the royal family will gather for a “deeply personal” private burial service on Monday evening in St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, following the Queen’s state funeral and committal service.
U.K.
newschain

Queen’s funeral to be screened on ‘doorstep’ of Palace of Holyroodhouse

The Queen’s funeral will be broadcast on a big screen in the park on the “doorstep” of her “beloved” residence in the Scottish capital. Council leaders in Edinburgh have announced Monday’s state funeral will be screened in Holyrood Park, in front of the Palace of Holyroodhouse.
U.K.
newschain

Two busloads of migrants dropped off near US vice president’s home

Two buses of migrants from the US-Mexico border have been dropped off near American vice president Kamala Harris’s Washington home in a bitter political battle over Joe Biden’s immigration policies. It was not immediately clear which Republican leader had sent them. Texas governor Greg Abbott has been bussing...
TEXAS STATE
newschain

Russia forced to import North Korean military kit, Ministry of Defence says

Vladimir Putin’s forces are being forced to source equipment from North Korea and Iran as the impacts of sanctions and military losses in Ukraine bite, defence experts believe. British defence intelligence analysts think that Moscow is “increasingly sourcing weaponry from other heavily sanctioned states” as its own stockpiles are...
MILITARY
newschain

Ukrainian forces pile pressure on retreating Russian troops

Ukrainian troops have piled pressure on retreating Russian forces, pressing deeper into occupied territory and sending more Kremlin troops fleeing ahead of a counteroffensive that has inflicted a stunning blow on Moscow’s military prestige. As the advance continued, Ukraine’s border guard services said the army had taken control of...
MILITARY

