Read full article on original website
Related
wgxa.tv
FPD honors those we lost on 9-11, including an alum of its own
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Though the current students at First Presbyterian Day School weren't even born in September of 2001, the lessons we all learned are still being passed on to them. The students at FPD received a lesson in that dark part of America's more recent history with videos...
wgxa.tv
Macon celebration dedicated to legendary artist Otis Redding
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Macon held a homecoming celebration for the late artist Otis Redding in what would have been his 81st birthday. The entire weekend had activities dedicated to the legendary soul singer including a groundbreaking for the new Otis Redding Center for the Arts. A 15,000 square foot space dedicated to musical education and collaboration of students aged 3 to 18.
wgxa.tv
Almost half of Americans are not prepared for natural disaster
MACON, Ga (WGXA) -- The CDC says almost half of Americans do not have natural disaster supplies and disaster preparedness is such a problem that the CDC tried to persuade Americans by relating a zombie apocalypse with natural disaster preparedness. September is National Preparedness Month and also the peak of...
wgxa.tv
Macon's third Picnic in the Park draws families for good food and good times
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Macon-Bibb Recreation Department held its third Picnic in the Park. The rain held off for the community picnic which had over a dozen food trucks ranging from burgers, funnel cakes, to snow cones. Lots of families gathered to taste Macon's local food trucking. "Oh its...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wgxa.tv
Arrest made in July Macon barber shop murder
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - An arrest has been made in a July 2022 murder in Macon. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says 21-year-old Adolphus DeWayne Hughes, Jr. was arrested Monday at a home on Highland Avenue in connection to the killing of 38-Jimmy Lee Scott III. Scott was killed on July 29, 2022 at Next Level Kuts on Pio Nono Avenue. Investigators say when they arrived at the barber shop just after midnight on July 29, they found Scott shot to death. His brother Jarel was also shot. He remains in stable condition.
wgxa.tv
Deputies: Woman arrives at Macon hospital with gunshot wound
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A shooting is under investigation in Macon, but detectives have little information to work off of. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, a 37-year-old woman showed up at Atrium Health Navicent Hospital just after 5:30 a.m. Saturday with a gunshot wound. Investigators tell WGXA News she says she doesn't know who shot her and isn't exactly sure where she was at when she was shot.
wgxa.tv
VIDEO: Bibb County deputies looking for porch pirate suspect
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help identifying a suspect. According to deputies, the individual in this story was captured on video walking up onto someone's porch. The suspect can be seen going through some of the homeowners' belongings, before leaving with some...
wgxa.tv
Macon-Bibb Fire Department training tower nears completion with Topping Out Ceremony
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Macon-Bibb Fire Department is celebrating the near-completion of their new training center and, to top it all off, a Topping Out ceremony was held to adorn the tower with its final beam and new flag. The ceremony was held to commemorate the placement of the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wgxa.tv
Pedestrian dead in Macon after being hit by truck and motorcycle on Gray Highway
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A pedestrian is dead after being hit on Gray Highway Saturday night. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says they were called to the 1300 block of Gray Highway just before midnight Saturday night. Witnesses told deputies a man was walking in...
wgxa.tv
Macon-Bibb homicides approaching previous year's record-breaking numbers
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Macon-Bibb County is closer to surpassing last year's record-breaking homicide numbers following a violent weekend. According to the sheriff's office, 2021 ended with 55 homicides; this past weekend's violence - which included the deaths of three victims - puts 2022's numbers at 50. With just over...
wgxa.tv
Deputies: Man found shot to death in his truck in Macon
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A man was found shot to death in his truck in Macon Saturday night. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says they were called to the corner of Cowan Street and Smith street just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday. When deputies arrived, they found 42-year-old Stephen Lee Brown in his truck. Investigators say Brown had been shot. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
wgxa.tv
Suspect in custody for shooting in Vienna
DOOLY COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A shooting suspect from an incident in Vienna has been arrested at his home in Cordele. Vienna police confirmed that Crisp County sheriff's deputies arrested Jontavious Stewart at his Crisp County home without incident on Sunday around 1 p.m. Stewart's arrest came after Vienna police...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wgxa.tv
Bibb County Investigators need help identifying this man from Hobby Lobby
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Do you recognize this man?. Investigators with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office need to identify the man seen in these surveillance camera pictures from Hobby Lobby in Macon. The man is accused of stealing over $200 worth of Paper-Craft merchandise. If you know who the...
wgxa.tv
Deputies: Security Guard shot in head at Macon bar after fight breaks out
BIBB COUNTY Ga. (WGXA) - A fight at a Macon bar lead to their security guard getting shot in the head. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to Rodeo Bar and Grill on Pio Nono Avenue just after 4 a.m. Saturday. Investigators say a fight broke out inside between multiple people, who were eventually asked to leave. As they were leaving, investigators say multiple gunshots were fired. They aren't sure who did the shooting, but as it was happening, the bar's security guard was shot in the head. The 46-year-old is listed in critical condition at the hospital.
wgxa.tv
'We are so excited': P&Z approves plans for Otis Redding Center for the Arts
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- After initially calling plans for the Otis Redding Center for the Arts "too modern" for downtown Macon, Planning & Zoning has changed its tune in approving them Monday. "We are so excited that we have been approved by Macon-Bibb Planning and Zoning to move forward with...
wgxa.tv
Macon man dead after being shot multiple times Saturday night
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A man is dead after being shot multiple times in Macon Saturday night. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to the 300 block of Grier Street just before 11 p.m. Saturday. When they arrived, deputies found 40-year-old Lester Summers, of Macon, with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead. Investigators say a 34-year-old man was driven to the hospital. He's in stable condition.
wgxa.tv
Macon Water Authority lobby relocating amid ongoing renovations
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Macon Water Authority's downtown headquarters is temporarily relocating its lobby amid ongoing renovations. The changes begin on September 12 and affect the Albert Billingslea Administrative Building on Second St. in downtown Macon. “We apologize for any inconvenience the construction may cause for our customers during...
wgxa.tv
Gas prices continue falling in Macon-Bibb
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Gas prices keep falling in the Macon-Bibb area. Prices fell by 12.8 cents per gallon in the last week, now averaging $3.06 per gallon. Gas prices are now 29.7 cents lower compared to a month ago, and just 13.4 cents higher than this time last year.
wgxa.tv
Mercer Bears head coach 'excited' about facing Citadel
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Mercer Bears are getting ready to bring SOCON football back to the Midstate and Head Coach Drew Cronic says he hopes he can get Middle Georgia riled up for the home team. "They're gonna have a little confidence, but that's exciting," Cronic says. "It's exciting...
wgxa.tv
U.S.G.S.: Earthquake recorded in Jasper County Sunday night
An earthquake has been recorded in Jasper County. According to the United States Geological Survey, the earthquake happened at 9:20 p.m. just inside Jasper County near the Newton County line, northwest of Monticello and northeast of Jackson. The exact epicenter is along Yancey Road in the Jackson Lake area. The...
Comments / 0