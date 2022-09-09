BIBB COUNTY Ga. (WGXA) - A fight at a Macon bar lead to their security guard getting shot in the head. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to Rodeo Bar and Grill on Pio Nono Avenue just after 4 a.m. Saturday. Investigators say a fight broke out inside between multiple people, who were eventually asked to leave. As they were leaving, investigators say multiple gunshots were fired. They aren't sure who did the shooting, but as it was happening, the bar's security guard was shot in the head. The 46-year-old is listed in critical condition at the hospital.

