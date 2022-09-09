Read full article on original website
Related
more955.com
Johnson’s office now accepting spring 2023 internship applications
Washington, D.C. – U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) is seeking internship applicants for Spring 2023 in his Washington, D.C., Rapid City, Aberdeen, and Sioux Falls offices. The spring program will run from January through May. Duties include researching legislation, writing memos, attending briefings and community meetings, assisting the communications...
more955.com
Governor Noem and colleagues oppose student debt forgiveness plan
PIERRE, S.D. – Governor Kristi Noem and 21 of her fellow Republican governors sent a letter to President Biden saying they oppose his plan to forgive students their federal loans, saying that debt would then have to be paid for by taxpayers. You can read the letter here. “Only...
Comments / 0