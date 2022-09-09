ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange Beach, AL

Gisele Moraes
6d ago

If they were only doing that at school: check out their outfits during all other hours of the day. Girls are upset when they are treated as object BUT they display themselves as ... why don't approach school as a learning experience to the next step of life: work ! would you be able to dress up like that and walk to an office or work place??? it is a matter of responsibility and respect to all!

Melissa
6d ago

No! women should not have to dress accordingly to keep the males in check, nor should females have to stop jogging, swimming or walking to their automobiles late at night because males too weak to control their urges! Why not lock up all the males! Hahaha

Happy Fred
6d ago

Generation of entitlement. Smdh give them all uniforms.

