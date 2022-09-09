Furman Faces 'Huge Challenge' as Paladins Visit Clemson for Tigers' Home Opener

Furman head coach Clay Hendrix met with the media to preview the Paladins upcoming matchup with No. 5 Clemson on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

After cruising to a 52-0 win over North Greenville last Thursday night, the Furman Paladins have had a little extra time to prepare for what will be their biggest challenge of the season.

The Paladins are set to face No. 5 Clemson on Saturday, as Furman visits Death Valley for the first time since 2018, and head coach Clay Hendrix made it extremely clear that his team was facing an uphill battle.

"It's a huge challenge for us but I think one our kids are really excited about, and we'll just need to have a great week of practice," Hendrix said. "I told them in the meeting, don't kid yourself, we'll have to play exceptionally well to remotely have a chance."

"But that is what we plan on doing. If we do that, we will live with the results. We're excited to be 1-0 and to have the opportunity to play a great Clemson team."

It's the home opener for the Tigers and Hendrix knows his team will not only be facing a raucous crowd, but also a Clemson team that he sees very few weaknesses in.

"As we transition to this week, a totally different opponent this week but certainly a great program," Hendrix said. "We had a chance to watch them Monday night, came back in and watched the tape this morning, and saw what you thought you would see. Really talented, disciplined football team that doesn't have any weaknesses. We need a great week of practice."

Clemson is coming off a 41-10 season-opening win over Georgia Tech, in which the defense allowed just 237 yards of total offense while holding the Yellow Jackets to just 2-13 on third down.

One of the biggest challenges the Tigers present for Hendrix's team is the speed they have on the field. It's the kind of speed Furman doesn't generally see playing at the FCS level, and it's something the Paladins have a hard time simulating in practice.

"I learned a while back that the difference in this game is they are elite talent, and just the thing that always came out to me is the ability to recover," Hendrix said. "Maybe they are out of place. Out of place last Thursday and we run by them. Out of place in this game and they recover, maybe a two-yard gain. Just the team speed, and trying to simulate the size and the speed and all those factors, you can't do that. We do it as best we can."

"At the end of the day, it's being really, really sound on what you do. And offensively, it's trying to get a hat on everyone. And defensively it's not giving up big plays. When you get a chance to create negative plays, you've got to take advantage of it. I think we are really good defensively. How that will translate over, we will see. They have guys at every position over there that can stress you and not everybody has that."

