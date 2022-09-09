ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

Macon, GA
Macon, GA
Georgia State
Macon, GA
Valdosta, GA
Georgia Football
Warner Robins, GA
Macon, GA
weatherboy.com

Earthquake Rattles Georgia, Southeast of Atlanta

An earthquake struck Georgia tonight, according to USGS, with more than a dozen people using the “Did you feel it?” tool on the USGS website to report feeling it. The epicenter of the quake was southeast of Atlanta, roughly 8.5 miles southwest of Mansfield, Georgia; the depth of the magnitude 2.4 earthquake was shallow at only 1.6 km. The earthquake struck at 9:20 pm local time.
WYFF4.com

Earthquake reported in Georgia

MANSFIELD, Ga. — The U.S. Geological Survey has reported an earthquake in Georgia. According to the USGS, the quake happened near Mansfield at about 9:20 Sunday evening. USGS said the quake was a 2.3 magnitude.
MANSFIELD, GA
41nbc.com

Macon man found shot dead in pickup truck

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man was found shot dead in a pickup truck early Sunday morning. A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says deputies found 42-year-old Stephen Lee Brown unresponsive in a pickup truck near the intersection of Cowan and Smith Streets around 2:30. He was...
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Man robbed and shot in Downtown Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Just before 01:30 am Sunday deputies responded to atrium Health in regards to a person shot. According to a release from the Bibb Sheriff’s Office deputies talked to a 32-year-old male that stated he was walking to his car in the parking lot next to the Tubman Museum when a male with gun demanded items from him and then shot him. He drove himself to the hospital and was listed in stable condition at the time. There’s no further information on the suspect.
MACON, GA
Jeremy Edwards
Marvin James
WMAZ

Tropical Depression Seven forms, here's where it could go

MACON, Ga. — The National Hurricane Center designated an area of disturbed weather in the central Atlantic Ocean as Tropical Depression Seven late Wednesday morning. As of 11 a.m., the storm had winds of 35 mph, a pressure of 1009 millibars, and was moving west at 14 mph. The center was located approximately 800 miles west of the Leeward Islands.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Macon man dead after being shot multiple times Saturday night

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A man is dead after being shot multiple times in Macon Saturday night. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to the 300 block of Grier Street just before 11 p.m. Saturday. When they arrived, deputies found 40-year-old Lester Summers, of Macon, with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead. Investigators say a 34-year-old man was driven to the hospital. He's in stable condition.
MACON, GA
WMAZ

Sacred Spaces: Irwinton Baptist Church

IRWINTON, Ga. — Most churches have one anniversary date that they celebrate with welcome home services, but Irwinton Baptist relishes two times in history as monumental occasions. 164 years ago this month, they entered into the Ebenezer Baptist Association, about 100 years later they got their own building in...
IRWINTON, GA
wgxa.tv

Deputies: Security Guard shot in head at Macon bar after fight breaks out

BIBB COUNTY Ga. (WGXA) - A fight at a Macon bar lead to their security guard getting shot in the head. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to Rodeo Bar and Grill on Pio Nono Avenue just after 4 a.m. Saturday. Investigators say a fight broke out inside between multiple people, who were eventually asked to leave. As they were leaving, investigators say multiple gunshots were fired. They aren't sure who did the shooting, but as it was happening, the bar's security guard was shot in the head. The 46-year-old is listed in critical condition at the hospital.
MACON, GA
Carolina Panthers
41nbc.com

Body found at Elm Street and 5th Street

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A body was found in Macon Monday morning around 8:46 a.m. Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones tells 41NBC that an unidentified homeless woman was found dead in a creek by the intersection of 5th Street and Elm Street. Jones says a witness saw the woman...
41nbc.com

UPDATE: Body of woman found on Elm Street identified

UPDATE (9/8) : The woman found dead in a creek near the intersection of Fifth Street and Elm Street on Monday has been identified as 47-year-old Norma Christine Cannon of Macon. The Bibb County Sheriff’s office says there are no signs of foul play at this time. According to...
wgxa.tv

Warner Robins man sentenced to prison after ATF investigation

MACON Ga. (WGXA) -- A Warner Robins man has been sentenced to ten years in prison following an investigation by the ATF. 33-year-old Deonta Lowe was served the maximum sentence of ten years, followed by three years of supervised release, after he previously entered a guilty plea to one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
wgxa.tv

FBI helps catch suspects in East Macon armed robbery that left clerk injured

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Two suspects are in custody for an armed robbery at a Jeffersonville Rd. convenience store. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office on Thursday announced the arrests of 33-year-old Antonio Demarcus Ford and 37-year-old Latosha Laquita Blash. They were taken into custody with assistance from the U.S. Marshals...
MACON, GA

