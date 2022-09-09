Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Pennsylvania Hotel is Believed to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel MavenGettysburg, PA
This Pennsylvania Hike Leads to a Cave and Abandoned MineTravel MavenSeven Valleys, PA
Feast On Delicious Home-Cooked Food At This Unassuming Roadside Stop In PennsylvaniaTravel MavenChambersburg, PA
The Time Police Used A PsychicJeffery MacHagerstown, MD
Related
local21news.com
U.S. Sec. of Education makes stop in Lancaster, addresses learning loss, mental health
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The US Secretary of Education hitting the road, making stops all over commonwealth. His final visit in Lancaster County, speaking with educators at McCaskey East High School. Learning loss has been a huge problem over the last two years. "We lost two years to...
local21news.com
U.S. Secretary of Education to speak at McCaskey East in Lancaster
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHP) — U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona will speak at a Public Service Loan Forgiveness clinic hosted by the National Education Association at McCaskey East High School in Lancaster on Wednesday evening. Cardona will be appearing with National Education Association president Becky Pringle, School District of...
local21news.com
New grant aims to attract more volunteer firefighters in Capital Region
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — A 2-million-dollar federal grant is helping beef up volunteer recruitment efforts in the Capital Region. The money will be used to train 200 new firefighters in Central Pennsylvania over a four-year period. New Kingstown Fire Chief, Curtis Hall admits the future of volunteer firefighting...
local21news.com
Two people determined safe after reports of possible train accident in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE | Emergency officials now say they believe two people are safe after reports that a Norfolk Southern train may have struck them earlier in the evening. Emergency crews searched for several hours but did not find any evidence anyone had been struck. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
local21news.com
Central Dauphin teacher who was suspended over Pledge of Allegiance has been reinstated
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA (WHP) — A middle school teacher suspended without pay by the Central Dauphin School District will soon return to the classroom. Social Studies teacher, Sharon Davis was suspended without pay, after students slammed her for guilting them into standing for the Pledge of Allegiance. Davis vehemently...
local21news.com
Railroads across Pennsylvania preparing for possible strike
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Railroads could go quiet this Friday, raising concern for distribution hubs. “The truth is a lot of our freight is moved via rail. In fact, over a third of it,” Economy Professor Lawrence Knorr told CBS 21 News’ Samantha York. “Especially here on the West Shore, around the Harrisburg area, we’re very well situated as a crossroads for the nation so within about 10 hours of here, you could hit about half the population of the country.”
local21news.com
40 gravestones vandalized in York County
EAST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHP) — York County Regional Police are looking for answers following a vandalization incident at Starview Union Cemetery on Codorus Furnace Rd. On Saturday, Sept. 10, between 35-40 headstones were knocked over and broken by vandals, police report. Police ask that anyone with information on...
local21news.com
STSD investing in teacher mental health
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Even before the pandemic teaching was regarded as one of the most stressful jobs. Teachers have been on the front lines of helping children in our community succeed. A local district is making small changes that they hope will make a big impact with teacher retention.
IN THIS ARTICLE
local21news.com
$1.07 billion of funding for opioid programs in Pennsylvania
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Pennsylvania is getting $1.07 billion as a result of the landmark opioid settlement with main distributors. Attorney General Josh Shapiro joined Dauphin County officials Monday to announce the funds coming to the state, and individual communities, to help them fight the opioid epidemic. He says it also holds the manufacturers accountable.
local21news.com
Stats following two weeks of investigations by the York City Police Department
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Following a two-week operation, the York City Police Violence Intervention Unit (VIU) preformed several investigations leading to the confiscation of numerous illegal firearms, illicit drugs, and money. The VIU focused on group members which are associated with the city's gun violence, in the end, multiple...
local21news.com
Runaway teen and young son from Lycoming County located safely 45 days later
READING, BERKS CO, (WOLF) — 16-year-old Aaliyah Maria Diaz, who reportedly ran away with her 8-month-old son on July 31st, has been located safely in Berks County. State Police announced today that 45 days after her disappearance, Diaz and her son were located by the Reading Police Department. It's...
local21news.com
Flooded streets, aftermath of the rain
MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. — The rain in Lewistown on September 12 was too much for the drains to handle. Danny Baitsell who captured the video believes "the drains are clogged again," saying "this hasn't happened in years." The flooded roadway captured the attention of the fire and police department...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
local21news.com
'Major crash' roadway closed in Manheim Township, police say
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Shortly after 8 a.m., on September 13, the Manheim Township Police Department was alerted of a crash on Route 283 eastbound between Manheim Pike and Route 30. Police say hazmat has been sent to the crash which involved a commercial vehicle. The road will be...
local21news.com
Fetterman agrees to debate Oz in October
Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman's campaign for U.S. Senate announced today that he will commit to debating the Republican nominee, Dr. Mehmet Oz, on Oct. 25. The debate will take place in Harrisburg and will be broadcasted throughout Pennsylvania at 8 p.m. “We said from the start that we’d do...
local21news.com
One dead and one injured in Springettsbury Township stabbing
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A 47-year-old woman was killed and a man was seriously injured in a stabbing on the 3600 block of Harrowgate Road in Springettsbury Township, according to police. Calls to 911 came around 1:20 p.m. Tuesday, officials say. Police arrived on the scene to do...
local21news.com
Knoebels' Phoenix rollercoaster named the Best Wooden Rollercoaster 4th year in a row
ELYSBURG, NORTHUMBERLAND CO, (WOLF) — Knoebels' Phoenix rollercoaster has been named the Best Wooden Rollercoaster for the fourth year in a row by Amusement Today's magazine. Knoebel family members accepted the award in San Antonio, Texas, which is the birthplace of the coaster that was built in Elysburg in...
local21news.com
Cooler air lowers temps, still beautiful weather ahead
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A beautiful stretch of weather rolls on! Some cooler air moves in from Canada today keeping our highs in the mid 70's. A bit chilly by Friday morning as lows will be around 50! Some outlying areas will see upper 40's. WEEKEND FORECAST:. The dry and...
local21news.com
Lockdown lifted at high school in Maryland after no gun found, police say
BETHESDA, Md. (WJLA) — A high school in Maryland was temporarily on lockdown Wednesday morning after a student reported a possible gun on campus, authorities said. According to the Montgomery County Police Department and school officials, Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School entered a lockdown at 10 a.m. EDT. But after...
local21news.com
Lane restriction on I-81 following multi vehicle crash
HARRISBURG, Pa. — On 511PA a multi vehicle crash was reported at 11:30 a.m. on I-81 Southbound. The crash occurred at Exit 66: Downtown Harrisburg/Front Street. Currently 511PA reports there is a lane restriction.
local21news.com
Waynesboro Police looking for runaway teen
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Waynesboro Police Department reported a 15-year-old juvenile runaway. The teen was identified as Kanten D. Gage, and was last seen by his guardians on September 13 between 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. at their home on East North Street. Gage is 5'6" in height,...
Comments / 0