Pennsylvania State

A Lehigh student’s guide to the 2022 midterm elections

Midterm elections will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 8. In Pennsylvania, voters will elect a new governor, senator, 17 seats in the House of Representatives and various state-specific and local positions. The candidates to replace Gov. Tom Wolf (D), who can not seek re-election due to his term ending, are...
thebrownandwhite.com

Letter to the editor: We have the power if we want it

Sam Denison is a junior at Lehigh University studying International relations and economics. He can be reached at [email protected] The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author alone. As the fall semester kicks off and Lehigh students return to school here in Bethlehem, I hope we...
CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania's minimum wage to stay $7.25 while neighboring states see increases in January

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The minimum wage is going up in most neighboring states in January, and in some states, that increase is tied to inflation. But Pennsylvania stands alone among its neighbors in not providing any relief for low-wage workers.The federal minimum wage has been stuck at $7.25 since 2008, which when adjusted for inflation, makes it the lowest in decades."It has not been this low in value since February 1956, since the time Elvis Pressley had his first number one hit, Heartbreak Hotel, February 1956," said Dave Kamper with the Economic Policy Institute. With Congress gridlocked from raising the wage,...
thebrownandwhite.com

First year Lehigh tennis coach emphasizes team culture

Lehigh named a new men’s tennis coach this summer. In July, it was announced that Craig Schwartz would replace Wouter Hendrix, the coach of 14 years. Hendrix coached the men’s tennis team since 2012 and oversaw the women’s team from 2014 to 2017. Schwartz comes to Lehigh...
BETHLEHEM, PA
thebrownandwhite.com

Women’s volleyball off to hot start

The Lehigh women’s volleyball team began its season with a 3-0 record, its best record since 2018 and the first time the team has had three consecutive sweeps at the start of a season. After the Steel City Classic this past weekend, the Mountain Hawks are now 8-2. Coach...
BETHLEHEM, PA
thebrownandwhite.com

Sophomore volleyball team captain steps up

The volleyball team is starting the season strong with a current record of 8-2. Sophomore outside hitter Megan Schulte has been a large part of that momentum so far. After going undefeated and winning the FAU Invitational in Boca Raton, Florida, at the start of the season, Schulte and the Mountain Hawks won the Steel Classic Tournament at home on Sept. 3.
BETHLEHEM, PA

