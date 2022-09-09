Read full article on original website
A Lehigh student’s guide to the 2022 midterm elections
Midterm elections will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 8. In Pennsylvania, voters will elect a new governor, senator, 17 seats in the House of Representatives and various state-specific and local positions. The candidates to replace Gov. Tom Wolf (D), who can not seek re-election due to his term ending, are...
Letter to the editor: We have the power if we want it
Sam Denison is a junior at Lehigh University studying International relations and economics. He can be reached at [email protected] The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author alone. As the fall semester kicks off and Lehigh students return to school here in Bethlehem, I hope we...
Pennsylvania's minimum wage to stay $7.25 while neighboring states see increases in January
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The minimum wage is going up in most neighboring states in January, and in some states, that increase is tied to inflation. But Pennsylvania stands alone among its neighbors in not providing any relief for low-wage workers.The federal minimum wage has been stuck at $7.25 since 2008, which when adjusted for inflation, makes it the lowest in decades."It has not been this low in value since February 1956, since the time Elvis Pressley had his first number one hit, Heartbreak Hotel, February 1956," said Dave Kamper with the Economic Policy Institute. With Congress gridlocked from raising the wage,...
State senator emphasizes intent of new Pennsylvania license plate rule
Two weeks after a Pennsylvania court ruled police officers can pull over drivers for having a frame or holder around their license plate, drivers are still unaware of the decision. “I had no idea,” said driver Christen Russo. “They should spread the word better or make it so that people...
Pennsylvanians’ swear word of choice is this, claims study
There’s no stress reliever quite like sucking in your breath and letting rip a string of expletives. Ever wonder, though, if preferred swear words vary across locations? So did a recent study which, in summary, can answer that question with “it certainly does.”. SIMILAR STORIES: What is Pa.’s...
First year Lehigh tennis coach emphasizes team culture
Lehigh named a new men’s tennis coach this summer. In July, it was announced that Craig Schwartz would replace Wouter Hendrix, the coach of 14 years. Hendrix coached the men’s tennis team since 2012 and oversaw the women’s team from 2014 to 2017. Schwartz comes to Lehigh...
Women’s volleyball off to hot start
The Lehigh women’s volleyball team began its season with a 3-0 record, its best record since 2018 and the first time the team has had three consecutive sweeps at the start of a season. After the Steel City Classic this past weekend, the Mountain Hawks are now 8-2. Coach...
21-Year-Old Pennsylvania Woman 'Too Beautiful For This World' Killed In Maryland
A "bright light" in her community, Sophia Battisti, of Reinhold’s, was killed in a crash in Maryland on Friday, August 26, police say. Battisti was crossing the street "against the pedestrian signal" at Coastal Highway in the area of 59th Street just before midnight when she was struck by a car traveling north, Ocean City police say.
Sophomore volleyball team captain steps up
The volleyball team is starting the season strong with a current record of 8-2. Sophomore outside hitter Megan Schulte has been a large part of that momentum so far. After going undefeated and winning the FAU Invitational in Boca Raton, Florida, at the start of the season, Schulte and the Mountain Hawks won the Steel Classic Tournament at home on Sept. 3.
