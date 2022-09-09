Read full article on original website
Related
thebrownandwhite.com
Letter to the editor: We have the power if we want it
Sam Denison is a junior at Lehigh University studying International relations and economics. He can be reached at [email protected] The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author alone. As the fall semester kicks off and Lehigh students return to school here in Bethlehem, I hope we...
thebrownandwhite.com
First year Lehigh tennis coach emphasizes team culture
Lehigh named a new men’s tennis coach this summer. In July, it was announced that Craig Schwartz would replace Wouter Hendrix, the coach of 14 years. Hendrix coached the men’s tennis team since 2012 and oversaw the women’s team from 2014 to 2017. Schwartz comes to Lehigh...
thebrownandwhite.com
Women’s volleyball off to hot start
The Lehigh women’s volleyball team began its season with a 3-0 record, its best record since 2018 and the first time the team has had three consecutive sweeps at the start of a season. After the Steel City Classic this past weekend, the Mountain Hawks are now 8-2. Coach...
thebrownandwhite.com
Sophomore volleyball team captain steps up
The volleyball team is starting the season strong with a current record of 8-2. Sophomore outside hitter Megan Schulte has been a large part of that momentum so far. After going undefeated and winning the FAU Invitational in Boca Raton, Florida, at the start of the season, Schulte and the Mountain Hawks won the Steel Classic Tournament at home on Sept. 3.
Comments / 0