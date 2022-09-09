The volleyball team is starting the season strong with a current record of 8-2. Sophomore outside hitter Megan Schulte has been a large part of that momentum so far. After going undefeated and winning the FAU Invitational in Boca Raton, Florida, at the start of the season, Schulte and the Mountain Hawks won the Steel Classic Tournament at home on Sept. 3.

BETHLEHEM, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO