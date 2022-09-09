ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volusia County, FL

flaglerlive.com

A Non-Existent Eagle’s Nest in Palm Coast Plantation Leads County to Improvise Risky Rule-Making

In brief: A couple wants to build a home in Palm Coast Plantation that would partly violate an existing eagle-protection zone. The Flagler County Planning Board on Tuesday gave it the go-ahead, reasoning that the eagles haven’t been seen in the area for years, and that the protection zone should be scrapped anyway. But that may not have been the planning board’s call.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
mynews13.com

Changes to dangerous Ormond Beach interchange under consideration

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — A fast-growing spot in Volusia County that already has substandard infrastructure may get a facelift. Crashes and congestion plague US-1 at I-95 in the Destination Daytona area of Ormond Beach. What You Need To Know. US-1 at I-95 in the Destination Daytona area of Ormond...
ORMOND BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Broward girl missing for over a week found in another county

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A 16-year-old girl from Pompano Beach who had been missing for more than a week was found in Port Orange, the Broward Sheriff’s Office confirmed Thursday. Deputies said Isabella Depaoli was found safe by police in Volusia County and is being reunited with her...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

2 restaurants close in College Park within a week

ORLANDO, Fla. — Two restaurants in College Park closed within days of each other. College Park Main Street District officials shared on Facebook that Thai Farm Kitchen and El Vic’s Kitchen, both located on Edgewater Drive, had announced on Saturday that they were permanently closing. >>> STREAM CHANNEL...
ORLANDO, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

Arrests In Brevard County: September 12, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

New attorney replaces Doran for Volusia County School Board

The Volusia County School Board has a new attorney. Aaron Wolfe, an attorney with the Doran Sims Wolfe and Yoon firm, will be advising the School Board from this point forward, as announced during the board's workshop on Tuesday, Sept. 13. Wolfe is a partner of the same firm as Ted Doran, the previous attorney for the board, whom board members gave a low evaluation score at their last meeting.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

'It's insane': Leesburg residents concerned by $700 and $800 electric bills

LEESBURG, Fla. - Homeowners and residents in Leesburg are concerned about increasing electric bills. Some homeowners said their electric bills have increased to more than $700 or $800 a month. "It’s insane. It’s unaffordable. They need to help us all, it’s too much," said Carrie-Ann Waddell. She said her latest...
LEESBURG, FL

