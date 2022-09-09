Read full article on original website
Related
flaglerlive.com
Westward Ho, Palm Coast Mayor David Alfin Tells Realtors, with View to Double City’s Footprint
Palm Coast Mayor David Alfin was home: “Good morning fellow-Realtors, it’s a pleasure to be back here again,” Alfin told an audience of 55 at this morning’s annual Meet the Mayors breakfast, arranged every year by the Flagler County Association of Realtors at their building in Bunnell.
flaglerlive.com
A Non-Existent Eagle’s Nest in Palm Coast Plantation Leads County to Improvise Risky Rule-Making
In brief: A couple wants to build a home in Palm Coast Plantation that would partly violate an existing eagle-protection zone. The Flagler County Planning Board on Tuesday gave it the go-ahead, reasoning that the eagles haven’t been seen in the area for years, and that the protection zone should be scrapped anyway. But that may not have been the planning board’s call.
flaglerlive.com
Palm Coast Seeks to Permanently Protect Canopy Along Parkway and Buy Old Indian Mound Among Huge Asks
Local governments’ legislative priorities–the wish lists they submit every year to state lawmakers in hopes of drawing down as much money as possible to pay for them–are often not the sort of things residents get excited about: sewer plants, drainage systems, road and bridge building. This year’s...
Volusia County leaders put more safety measures in place following gun rumors at high school
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County school leaders are putting in place more safety measures following rumors of a gun on the Mainland High School campus sent students running in a panic. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Police called it a “cruel prank” coordinated by students....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
click orlando
‘Excited to shine bright:’ Church donation helps Seminole County elementary school renovate media center
ORLANDO, Fla. – Last year, News 6 took you to Journey Church on what the organization calls “Legacy Sunday.” That’s when the church’s pastor presented a local elementary school principal with a check for $30,000 to renovate the school’s outdated media center. “When I...
WESH
Fentanyl found outside bathroom at Central Florida high school
PORT ORANGE, Fla. — A dangerous substance was found last week at a Central Florida high school. According to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, a small packet of powder was turned in by a student on Sept. 9 at Atlantic High School in Port Orange. It had been found...
Orlando leaders look to use federal funds to increase homeless services
ORLANDO, Fla. — Homeless advocates say as more and more people deal with rising prices, demand for services and shelter has skyrocketed. That has led many more people to turn to organizations like the Coalition for the Homeless of Central Florida for help. Coalition president Allison Krall said a...
mynews13.com
Changes to dangerous Ormond Beach interchange under consideration
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — A fast-growing spot in Volusia County that already has substandard infrastructure may get a facelift. Crashes and congestion plague US-1 at I-95 in the Destination Daytona area of Ormond Beach. What You Need To Know. US-1 at I-95 in the Destination Daytona area of Ormond...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Click10.com
Broward girl missing for over a week found in another county
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A 16-year-old girl from Pompano Beach who had been missing for more than a week was found in Port Orange, the Broward Sheriff’s Office confirmed Thursday. Deputies said Isabella Depaoli was found safe by police in Volusia County and is being reunited with her...
Tampa man staying at Ormond Beach hotel found dead in possible drowning
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — Volusia County lifeguards said a Tampa man was found dead in the ocean in Ormond Beach on Wednesday. Lifeguards said they were called for an apparent drowning near the Traders Inn Beach Club. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Officials said the 69-year-old...
2 restaurants close in College Park within a week
ORLANDO, Fla. — Two restaurants in College Park closed within days of each other. College Park Main Street District officials shared on Facebook that Thai Farm Kitchen and El Vic’s Kitchen, both located on Edgewater Drive, had announced on Saturday that they were permanently closing. >>> STREAM CHANNEL...
spacecoastdaily.com
WHEEL OF FUGITIVE: Brevard Sheriff’s Office Names Shakeia Shanae Owens ‘Fugitive of the Week’
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office has named 28-year-old Shakeia Shanae Owens BCSO’s Fugitive of the Week in this week’s edition of “Wheel of Fugitive.”. Owens is charged with Failure to Appear reference to Battery on a Person 65 or older. She...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Here’s how Central Florida seniors can get help covering their energy bills
ORLANDO, Fla. — Help is available for select Central Florida seniors who need assistance paying their energy bills. The Emergency Home Energy Assistance for the Elderly Program (EHEAP), which is 100% federally funded through a grant by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, helps qualifying seniors to pay energy bills in an emergency.
click orlando
Lake, Seminole Counties see number of record requests amid election concerns
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Two supervisors of elections say they are battling a large number of record requests ahead of the 2022 midterm elections. “A lot of them are requesting data. They’re requesting to review all ballots, to look at signatures, to create reports,” Seminole County Supervisor of Elections Chris Anderson said.
Halifax Humane Society participating in national push to ‘empty the shelters’
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The Halifax Humane Society is working to move homeless pets from kennels to couches by lowering adoption fees next month. Shelter officials said they are one of 280 shelters in 42 states participating in BISSELL Pet Foundation’s “Empty the Shelters” event. >>>...
wogx.com
Florida teen caught driving nearly 100 mph because he 'didn't want to be late for school', deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A Central Florida high school student was ticketed after being caught driving nearly 100 mph in a 45 mph zone. The excuse? He didn't want to be late for school. In a Facebook post, Orange County deputies showed a picture of their speedometer that clocked the...
spacecoastdaily.com
Arrests In Brevard County: September 12, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
ormondbeachobserver.com
New attorney replaces Doran for Volusia County School Board
The Volusia County School Board has a new attorney. Aaron Wolfe, an attorney with the Doran Sims Wolfe and Yoon firm, will be advising the School Board from this point forward, as announced during the board's workshop on Tuesday, Sept. 13. Wolfe is a partner of the same firm as Ted Doran, the previous attorney for the board, whom board members gave a low evaluation score at their last meeting.
Winter Park High student, 15, accused of bringing gun, bullets to school in backpack
WINTER PARK, Fla. — Police arrested a freshman at Winter Park High School after they said he brought a handgun, magazine and bullets to school in his backpack on Wednesday. Officers said they found out about the gun when another student alerted them through the Fortify Florida app, which is used to report suspicious activity.
fox35orlando.com
'It's insane': Leesburg residents concerned by $700 and $800 electric bills
LEESBURG, Fla. - Homeowners and residents in Leesburg are concerned about increasing electric bills. Some homeowners said their electric bills have increased to more than $700 or $800 a month. "It’s insane. It’s unaffordable. They need to help us all, it’s too much," said Carrie-Ann Waddell. She said her latest...
Comments / 0