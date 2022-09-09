Read full article on original website
click orlando
‘Excited to shine bright:’ Church donation helps Seminole County elementary school renovate media center
ORLANDO, Fla. – Last year, News 6 took you to Journey Church on what the organization calls “Legacy Sunday.” That’s when the church’s pastor presented a local elementary school principal with a check for $30,000 to renovate the school’s outdated media center. “When I...
click orlando
Museum Day: How to get free admission to Central Florida museums
ORLANDO, Fla. – People can get free admission to more than a dozen Central Florida museums on Saturday, Sept. 17. Museum Day, sponsored by Smithsonian magazine, is an annual event where museums and other institutions across the country accept free admission tickets from the Smithsonian magazine website. It began in 2005 in conjunction with the magazine’s 35th anniversary.
Halifax Humane Society participating in national push to ‘empty the shelters’
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The Halifax Humane Society is working to move homeless pets from kennels to couches by lowering adoption fees next month. Shelter officials said they are one of 280 shelters in 42 states participating in BISSELL Pet Foundation’s “Empty the Shelters” event. >>>...
WESH
New JROTC hair policy allows Spruce Creek student with locs to wear his uniform
PORT ORANGE, Fla. — After a year of standing on the sidelines in the JROTC program at Spruce Creek High School in Port Orange, a 16-year-old can finally fully engage because he will be allowed to wear a uniform. A change in hair policy will allow Logan Rentz to...
2 restaurants close in College Park within a week
ORLANDO, Fla. — Two restaurants in College Park closed within days of each other. College Park Main Street District officials shared on Facebook that Thai Farm Kitchen and El Vic’s Kitchen, both located on Edgewater Drive, had announced on Saturday that they were permanently closing. >>> STREAM CHANNEL...
palmcoastobserver.com
Dumpster pad reconstruction begins at the Funky Pelican restaurant
Flagler Beach is rebuilding the dumpster pad at the Funky Pelican restaurant at the Flagler Beach pier, but the restaurant will stay open during the construction process. The restaurant, at 215 State Road A1A, leases space from the city government. The work began on Sept. 8 and is expected to take about 60 days, according to a city government news release.
scottjosephorlando.com
Magical Dining Recommendation: Tap Room at Dubsdread
It doesn’t take a lot to convince people to go to the Tap Room at Dubsdread. It’s one of the area’s most popular and most celebrated restaurants, known for its casual atmosphere that belies the high quality of its food. But of course Visit Orlando’s Magical Dining...
flaglerlive.com
A Non-Existent Eagle’s Nest in Palm Coast Plantation Leads County to Improvise Risky Rule-Making
In brief: A couple wants to build a home in Palm Coast Plantation that would partly violate an existing eagle-protection zone. The Flagler County Planning Board on Tuesday gave it the go-ahead, reasoning that the eagles haven’t been seen in the area for years, and that the protection zone should be scrapped anyway. But that may not have been the planning board’s call.
New Winter Park bagel shop offering free bagels
WINTER PARK, Fla. — A new Winter Park bagel shop is offering free bagels to customers this Saturday. The Bagel Shop, located at 211 W. Fairbanks Ave., is offering bagels, sandwiches and coffee for free and bulk orders of bagels at 20% off. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS...
flaglerlive.com
Palm Coast Seeks to Permanently Protect Canopy Along Parkway and Buy Old Indian Mound Among Huge Asks
Local governments’ legislative priorities–the wish lists they submit every year to state lawmakers in hopes of drawing down as much money as possible to pay for them–are often not the sort of things residents get excited about: sewer plants, drainage systems, road and bridge building. This year’s...
Volusia County leaders put more safety measures in place following gun rumors at high school
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County school leaders are putting in place more safety measures following rumors of a gun on the Mainland High School campus sent students running in a panic. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Police called it a “cruel prank” coordinated by students....
WESH
Disney World ‘enthusiasts’ believe trip costs too much for families
ORLANDO, Fla. — A family vacation to Walt Disney World Resort is more expensive than ever and even those loyal to the brand and theme park are noticing, according to a new study. Online gambling website “time2play” recently released a study based off data from nearly 2,000 “self-described Disney...
Celebration Restaurant Group to Open Two Central Florida Combo Restaurants
Yum! Brands will house two brands under one roof at two separate Central Florida locations
click orlando
EHEAP provides seniors with energy bill assistance
Seniors living in Central Florida may qualify to receive assistance with their energy bills, according to the Senior Resource Alliance. Emergency Home Assistance for the Elderly Program, or EHEAP, is a federally funded program aimed at helping qualified seniors ages 60 and up pay their energy bills in an emergency.
click orlando
Thai Farm Kitchen closes Orlando location just months after opening
ORLANDO, Fla. – After nearly 9 months in business, Thai Farm Kitchen has closed its College Park location permanently. “Dear friends, we regret to announce our closing. We are great full of your friendship and support. We wish everyone happiness and prosperity. With love from us all at ‘Thai Farm Kitchen’ ALWAYS,” the business wrote in a Facebook post on Saturday.
click orlando
Fentanyl found outside restroom at Atlantic High School in Port Orange
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office is issuing a warning to parents after fentanyl was found at a county high school on Friday. According to the sheriff’s office, the drug was found inside a baggie that was discovered by a student outside a restroom in Atlantic High School in Port Orange.
WESH
Police: 15-year-old Winter Park High School student arrested for bringing gun to campus
WINTER PARK, Fla. — A 15-year-old Orange County student is facing a third-degree felony for bringing a gun to school Wednesday. Police arrested him and are thankful for the student who did the right thing and quickly reported the situation on a special app. "From what I know about...
palmcoastobserver.com
COPS CORNER: Shady deliveryman
10:45 a.m. 1400 block of Rymfire Drive, Palm Coast. Suspicious person. Someone called the Sheriff's Office about a suspicious person wearing a black trench coat near a school entrance. According to the incident report, the responding deputy found an old man NOT matching the suspicious person's description, an empty car...
palmcoastobserver.com
County considers industrial park to diversify tax base
Funding to add a new industrial park in Flagler County could be on the county government's lists of requests to state legislators this year. The Flagler Board of County Commissioners met in a workshop Sept. 7 to review a list of priority items the county would like to send to the state for support. The list includes asking the state to continue supporting programs the county uses – like its Transportation Disadvantaged Program – and funding requests.
3 Great Pizza Places in Florida
If you love to travel to Florida and also love to eat delicious food in amazing places then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about, three amazing pizza places in Florida. All of these places are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are known for only using high quality ingredients. If you have never been to any of these amazing restaurants, make sure to add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
