Port Orange, FL

Museum Day: How to get free admission to Central Florida museums

ORLANDO, Fla. – People can get free admission to more than a dozen Central Florida museums on Saturday, Sept. 17. Museum Day, sponsored by Smithsonian magazine, is an annual event where museums and other institutions across the country accept free admission tickets from the Smithsonian magazine website. It began in 2005 in conjunction with the magazine’s 35th anniversary.
ORLANDO, FL
Port Orange, FL
Government
Port Orange, FL
Society
City
Port Orange, FL
Local
Florida Society
Local
Florida Government
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

2 restaurants close in College Park within a week

ORLANDO, Fla. — Two restaurants in College Park closed within days of each other. College Park Main Street District officials shared on Facebook that Thai Farm Kitchen and El Vic’s Kitchen, both located on Edgewater Drive, had announced on Saturday that they were permanently closing. >>> STREAM CHANNEL...
ORLANDO, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Dumpster pad reconstruction begins at the Funky Pelican restaurant

Flagler Beach is rebuilding the dumpster pad at the Funky Pelican restaurant at the Flagler Beach pier, but the restaurant will stay open during the construction process. The restaurant, at 215 State Road A1A, leases space from the city government. The work began on Sept. 8 and is expected to take about 60 days, according to a city government news release.
FLAGLER BEACH, FL
scottjosephorlando.com

Magical Dining Recommendation: Tap Room at Dubsdread

It doesn’t take a lot to convince people to go to the Tap Room at Dubsdread. It’s one of the area’s most popular and most celebrated restaurants, known for its casual atmosphere that belies the high quality of its food. But of course Visit Orlando’s Magical Dining...
ORLANDO, FL
flaglerlive.com

A Non-Existent Eagle’s Nest in Palm Coast Plantation Leads County to Improvise Risky Rule-Making

In brief: A couple wants to build a home in Palm Coast Plantation that would partly violate an existing eagle-protection zone. The Flagler County Planning Board on Tuesday gave it the go-ahead, reasoning that the eagles haven’t been seen in the area for years, and that the protection zone should be scrapped anyway. But that may not have been the planning board’s call.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
#Gardening Tips#Design
WESH

Disney World ‘enthusiasts’ believe trip costs too much for families

ORLANDO, Fla. — A family vacation to Walt Disney World Resort is more expensive than ever and even those loyal to the brand and theme park are noticing, according to a new study. Online gambling website “time2play” recently released a study based off data from nearly 2,000 “self-described Disney...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

EHEAP provides seniors with energy bill assistance

Seniors living in Central Florida may qualify to receive assistance with their energy bills, according to the Senior Resource Alliance. Emergency Home Assistance for the Elderly Program, or EHEAP, is a federally funded program aimed at helping qualified seniors ages 60 and up pay their energy bills in an emergency.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Thai Farm Kitchen closes Orlando location just months after opening

ORLANDO, Fla. – After nearly 9 months in business, Thai Farm Kitchen has closed its College Park location permanently. “Dear friends, we regret to announce our closing. We are great full of your friendship and support. We wish everyone happiness and prosperity. With love from us all at ‘Thai Farm Kitchen’ ALWAYS,” the business wrote in a Facebook post on Saturday.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Fentanyl found outside restroom at Atlantic High School in Port Orange

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office is issuing a warning to parents after fentanyl was found at a county high school on Friday. According to the sheriff’s office, the drug was found inside a baggie that was discovered by a student outside a restroom in Atlantic High School in Port Orange.
PORT ORANGE, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

COPS CORNER: Shady deliveryman

10:45 a.m. 1400 block of Rymfire Drive, Palm Coast. Suspicious person. Someone called the Sheriff's Office about a suspicious person wearing a black trench coat near a school entrance. According to the incident report, the responding deputy found an old man NOT matching the suspicious person's description, an empty car...
PALM COAST, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

County considers industrial park to diversify tax base

Funding to add a new industrial park in Flagler County could be on the county government's lists of requests to state legislators this year. The Flagler Board of County Commissioners met in a workshop Sept. 7 to review a list of priority items the county would like to send to the state for support. The list includes asking the state to continue supporting programs the county uses – like its Transportation Disadvantaged Program – and funding requests.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Florida

If you love to travel to Florida and also love to eat delicious food in amazing places then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about, three amazing pizza places in Florida. All of these places are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are known for only using high quality ingredients. If you have never been to any of these amazing restaurants, make sure to add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
FLORIDA STATE

