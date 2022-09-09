AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is asking for the public's help finding a missing 22-year-old woman. Police said they are looking for Mayre Jantz, 22. She was reported missing around 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 8. Jantz was last heard from on Sept. 7 around noon in the 800 block of Camino La Costa.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO