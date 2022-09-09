Read full article on original website
lhindependent.com
Leadership net gain for tennis seniors
When Patrick Fay first arrived on the purple tennis courts at Liberty Hill High School three years ago for his freshman year, he stood 5-foot-7 and had all the awkwardness of a first-season high-school athlete to go with a mild-mannered personality. Fast-forward to the present and Fay – now a...
lhindependent.com
Back to what they do best
Following a contest that saw them throw seven (!) passes the previous week against Hutto, the Panthers got back to what they're famous for in Friday's 49-35 home victory over Georgetown. In all, Liberty Hill's vaunted Slot-T offense piled up 573 yards rushing in averaging nearly a first down (9.1...
lhindependent.com
Liberty Hill enters Stage 4 Water Restrictions
The City of Liberty Hill will enter Phase 4 Water Restrictions and receive a temporary supply from an additional source to get through an estimated 21 days. If all residents comply with restrictions, indoor water use will not be affected. According to a news release issued today, a leak was...
KSAT 12
Texas-sized pumpkin festival will feature 750,000 pounds of gourds
LEANDER, Texas – An annual Hill Country tradition is returning to Leander this fall. Texas Pumpkin Fest will take place from Oct. 8-30 at VFW Post 10427 in Leander, just north of Austin. It’s about an hour-and-45-minute drive from downtown San Antonio but it’s a great option for a fun family day trip.
fox7austin.com
Austin police asking for public's help finding missing endangered woman
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is asking for the public's help finding a missing 22-year-old woman. Police said they are looking for Mayre Jantz, 22. She was reported missing around 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 8. Jantz was last heard from on Sept. 7 around noon in the 800 block of Camino La Costa.
fox7austin.com
Deadly crash on I-35
Two people were killed in the crash on North I-35 southbound near Cesar Chavez. FOX 7 Austin's Amanda Ruiz has an update.
KENS 5
4th grader dies after overdosing on fentanyl
The fourth grader died over the summer. Four students in Hays County have died due to fentanyl overdoses.
