Commanders Face Washington Ex, Jaguars OL Brandon Scherff For First Time Sunday

Brandon Scherff played in Washington from 2015-21.

Week 1 in the NFL is all about revenge.

Russell Wilson makes his Denver Broncos debut against the Seattle Seahawks.

Baker Mayfield makes his Carolina Panthers debut against the Cleveland Browns.

Andrew Norwell makes his Washington Commanders debut against the Jacksonville Jaguars. But there's another "rivalry" storyline for Sunday's game. Brandon Scherff will make his Jaguars debut against the Commanders.

After being drafted No. 5 overall by Washington in 2015, Scherff played his first seven NFL seasons in the nation's capital. But after a two-year contract dispute, Scherff departed for Duval County and will face Washington for the first time in his career.

“I thought it was the Andrew Norwell revenge game, right? No, Brandon's a topnotch player, topnotch person," offensive coordinator Scott Turner said. "You know, was happy for him. Able to get the contract that he did. I wish him nothing but success in every week, except for, you know, this week. It'll be good to see him before the game. I hope him and his family are doing well and like I said, you know, we'll go beat these guys and then I hope he does a great job especially when he plays the NFC East.”

Scherff admits that playing his old team will feel a little odd at first.

“It’s going to be really weird," Scherff said in a press conference Monday. "I’ve spent my seven years there, had a lot of fun, a lot of memories, but it’s going to be different."

But regardless of who is staring him down in the trenches, Scherff will be ready to go.

"I’m excited because it’s a start to the new season and we’re playing football, and this is what we dream about doing,” Scherff said.

No matter the result, something will happen for the first time Sunday. Either Scherff will play and beat Washington for the first time, or the Commanders will beat Scherff for the first time.

History will be made between Scherff's Jaguars and the Commanders Sunday at 1 p.m.

