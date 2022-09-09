ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPBF News 25

Rising food prices impacting South Florida shoppers

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Florida shoppers say soaring food prices are getting tougher to deal with after the Bureau of Labor Statistics announced food prices have gone up more in the last yearthan they have in one year since 1979. "They’ve gone up extremely high and I can...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Palm Beach, FL
County
Palm Beach County, FL
Palm Beach County, FL
Government
West Palm Beach, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
WPBF News 25

Humane Society of the Treasure Coast says shelters full, offering free adoptions through September

PALM CITY, Fla. — Some local animal shelters are facing the effects of inflation, with more owners surrendering their pets. "We have an influx of animals right now. We don’t have any space for our dogs. We have a ton of animals that are out in foster," said Sarah Fisher, communications manager at Humane Society of the Treasure Coast. "And at this point, we’re even putting cats in rabbit cages just because we don’t have any space."
STUART, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Pantries#Food Banks#Inflation And Economy#Food Distribution#Food Drive#The Palm Beach Outlets
WPBF News 25

Defense rests in sentencing trial of Parkland school shooter

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — *Warning: This video may contain items that are disturbing to some viewers. The defense rested its case in the sentencing trial for the Parkland school shooter on Sept. 14. It is the deadliest U.S. mass shooting to go before a jury. WPBF 25 News will...
PARKLAND, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Uber
WPBF News 25

Week 4 High School football poll

While the same ten teams from week 3 secured their week 4 top ten positions, there was some movement in the bottom half of the poll. The top five teams remained the same with the top four teams all winning last week and John Carroll not playing. Vero Beach (3-0)....
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy