FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount grocery store chain set to open another new store in Florida this weekKristen Walters
How Google Earth Solved a Twenty-Year Missing Persons CaseSam H ArnoldLantana, FL
Florida Towns Mentioned in List of Most Affordable Beach TownsL. Cane
Why This Florida Town is Sometimes Known as the "Hamptons of the South."L. CanePalm Beach, FL
WPBF News 25
Rising food prices impacting South Florida shoppers
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Florida shoppers say soaring food prices are getting tougher to deal with after the Bureau of Labor Statistics announced food prices have gone up more in the last yearthan they have in one year since 1979. "They’ve gone up extremely high and I can...
WPBF News 25
New food pantry opens to serve hundreds of families in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — TheBoys & Girls Club of St. Lucie County is opening a brand new food pantry to help families get access to goods during Hunger Action Month. The place is in Port St. Lucie to help families with food insecurities. Resources: Food banks, pantries on...
WPBF News 25
Hate in the Sunshine State: new ADL report said extremist incidents skyrocketing in Florida
BOCA RATON, Fla. — It’s happened in Boca Raton where someone littered yards in predominantly Jewish neighborhoods with flyers praising Nazis and Adolf Hitler. It’s happened in Orlando where self-proclaimed Nazis rallied for their beliefs. If it seems like events like these are becoming more common, that’s...
WPBF News 25
Active radar shows storms across Palm Beach County and Treasure Coast Wednesday
Strong storms are expected throughout Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast Wednesday evening. An active radar shows heavy rains with possible localized flooding. Thunder is possible with some winds picking up. Weather | Radar | Hurricanes | Traffic | uLocal | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram. A flood advisory...
WPBF News 25
Commissioners in Palm Beach County vote unanimously on 60-day notice for rent increases and terminations
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Commissioners in Palm Beach County unanimously voted 7-0 on Tuesday to change the current rental code. Landlords who are increasing rent by more than 5% will be required to give a 60-day written notice. This also applies to lease terminations. Palm Beach County mayor:...
WPBF News 25
WPBF 25 News Mornings announces only local tri-anchor team; welcomes Nathalie Pozo and Steven Graves
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — WPBF 25 announces the addition of two new anchors to South Florida’s #1 morning show. Nathalie Pozo and Steven Graves will join long-time morning anchor Erin Guy weekdays on WPBF 25 News Mornings from 4:30-7:00 a.m. This will make the only tri-anchor news team in our area.
WPBF News 25
Humane Society of the Treasure Coast says shelters full, offering free adoptions through September
PALM CITY, Fla. — Some local animal shelters are facing the effects of inflation, with more owners surrendering their pets. "We have an influx of animals right now. We don’t have any space for our dogs. We have a ton of animals that are out in foster," said Sarah Fisher, communications manager at Humane Society of the Treasure Coast. "And at this point, we’re even putting cats in rabbit cages just because we don’t have any space."
WPBF News 25
Video shows senior citizen injured in violent robbery in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A 17-year-old boy was arrested in West Palm Beach, accused of a violent robbery that left a 79-year-old woman on the ground struggling to get up. The robbery was captured on multiple surveillance cameras. According to West Palm Beach police, the robbery happened last...
WPBF News 25
'It’s definitely amazing': Teen paralyzed in diving accident begins to take steps
DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. — A South Carolina teen continues to make progress in his recovery after a diving accident. Austin Somerville was paralyzed when he dove into a shallow part of a pool in the spring of 2020. “If I look back, in a hospital bed a little over...
WPBF News 25
State seizes gun from Palm Beach man who threatened to shoot people on beach in front of house
An 80-year-old Palm Beach man had his gun seized by the government after police said he called them threatening to shoot any beachgoers walking in front of his oceanfront mansion. Judge Kirk Volker used Florida's Red Flag law to take the homeowner's weapons last month after police said he was...
WPBF News 25
Construction to cause lane closures on US-1 bridge in Jupiter throughout the week
JUPITER, Fla. — The U.S. Route 1 bridge in Jupiter will see construction for the rest of the week until Friday. It will start at 9 a.m. and end at 4 p.m. each day. Drivers on the bridge will see single-lane closures going both north and south during these times.
WPBF News 25
Defense rests in sentencing trial of Parkland school shooter
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — *Warning: This video may contain items that are disturbing to some viewers. The defense rested its case in the sentencing trial for the Parkland school shooter on Sept. 14. It is the deadliest U.S. mass shooting to go before a jury. WPBF 25 News will...
WPBF News 25
Crews repairing water main break in Palm City, issue boil water notice for when water is restored
Martin County officials confirmed Wednesday that there is a water main break in Palm City. In a news release, they notified the public that utility crews are on site repairing the break, but did not specify the exact location. The board of county commissioners who sent out the release said...
WPBF News 25
St. Lucie Mets top Palm Beach Cardinals, 6-1 in game one of playoff series
JUPITER, Fla. — The St. Lucie Mets beat the Palm Beach Cardinals, 6-1 in game one of their best-of-three playoff series in the Florida State League, Tuesday night at Roger Dean Stadium. Game Two is Thursday night at Clover Park in Port St. Lucie. The latest: Sports coverage from...
WPBF News 25
Week 4 High School football poll
While the same ten teams from week 3 secured their week 4 top ten positions, there was some movement in the bottom half of the poll. The top five teams remained the same with the top four teams all winning last week and John Carroll not playing. Vero Beach (3-0)....
