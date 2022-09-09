PALM CITY, Fla. — Some local animal shelters are facing the effects of inflation, with more owners surrendering their pets. "We have an influx of animals right now. We don’t have any space for our dogs. We have a ton of animals that are out in foster," said Sarah Fisher, communications manager at Humane Society of the Treasure Coast. "And at this point, we’re even putting cats in rabbit cages just because we don’t have any space."

