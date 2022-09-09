Read full article on original website
Related
Why the TikTok-Viral Gel Nail Hack Is Actually Really Dangerous
Now, this is why you have to be careful about trying beauty hacks from just anyone on TikTok. A creator came on the platform last week to share the way she gets her press-on nails to last until she wants to remove them. The press-on nail hack now has more than 7.8 million views. But it turns out, this trick could actually put you at risk for a serious infection. If you’re going to try it, it’s important to know the risks. “To whoever started the whole ‘curing press-on nails with Gel X’ I owe you my life,” Savannah Linn says on...
Hate speech on Twitter goes up during extreme temperatures, study finds
Story at a glance A new study published in The Lancet Planetary Health found that hate speech on Twitter goes up by 22 percent when temperatures exceed 42 degrees Celsius, or 107.6 degrees Fahrenheit. There is no universal definition of hate speech but the United Nations summarizes it as any speech, writing or behavior that…
Comments / 0