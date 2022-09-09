Read full article on original website
Tahoe’s trash problem continues to mount, and this group keeps cleaning up
Fallen Leaf Lake may very well be the dirtiest waters the team has experienced to date.
Aftermath of Hurricane Kay causes massive flooding, waterfalls in California's Death Valley
It's been a summer of extreme extremes in Death Valley.
2 earthquakes with magnitudes above 4.0 shake California's Wine Country
The tremors hit Tuesday night near the Sonoma County city of Santa Rosa in the North Bay, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
California wildfire 'looking a whole heck of a lot better'
FORESTHILL, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters again prevented flames from entering a Northern California mountain town and reported major progress Thursday against the week-old blaze that's become the largest in the state so far this year. Conditions at the Mosquito Fire about 110 miles (177 kilometers) northeast of San Francisco...
Nevada looks to conservation as the Colorado River dwindles
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Only a few miles from the Las Vegas Strip, in the Mojave Desert, is an unlikely scene: A county park with walking trails and thick vegetation that circles a vibrant rush of flowing water. Known as the Las Vegas Wash, the water running through this...
Southern California mudslides damage homes, carry away cars
OAK GLEN, Calif. (AP) — Rescuers searched for a person missing in a mudslide Tuesday as big yellow tractors plowed through dark, thick sludge and pushed boulders off roads after flash floods swept dirt, rocks and trees down fire-scarred slopes, washed away cars and buried buildings in small mountain communities in Southern California.
The Daily 09-12-22 Stunning footage shows waterfalls appearing in Death Valley
It's been a summer of extreme extremes in California's Death Valley. From flash flooding in August that left a vehicle swallowed in the mud to an extremely high, possibly record-breaking, September temperature of 127 degrees at Furnace Creek. Now, the aftermath of Hurricane Kay has led to more heavy rainfall and an unlikely sight — waterfalls in one of the driest, hottest places in the world. • There are 4 green sand beaches on Earth. Hawaii's is 'desecrated'
The Daily 09-13-22 California will send you hundreds of dollars next month
Six months after it was initially proposed by Gov. Gavin Newsom as relief over high gas prices, the state of California announced when it will be sending all eligible residents “inflation relief” tax refund payments. Here's who's eligible to receive up to $350 next month. • NYT says Bay Area representative has most conflicts of interest • Polls show Kamala Harris' favorability rating is trending upward
Mosquito Fire map shows where homes were destroyed
Damage assessment teams are on the ground beginning to identify the homes destroyed by the Mosquito Fire.
2 arrested in burglary of California congresswoman's home
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Police arrested two men in connection with a burglary at the Los Angeles home of a California congresswoman last week where only two guns were stolen, authorities said Wednesday. The men were arrested Tuesday after investigators saw them get into a vehicle that had been...
California governor opposes tax on rich in statewide TV ad
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom wants voters to reject a new tax on rich people that would pay for more electric vehicles in the nation's most populous state, warning in a new statewide TV ad that a measure on the ballot this November won't help the environment but is instead “one company's cynical scheme to grab a huge taxpayer subsidy.”
Gavin Newsom is basically untouchable, California poll says
No non-Democrat is going to win statewide office in California without garnering significant support from Democratic voters.
Wisconsin lawsuit challenges federal voter registration form
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A conservative law firm is challenging the use of a federal voter registration form in Wisconsin, saying it doesn't meet the requirements laid out by state law. The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty filed a lawsuit Thursday asking a judge to declare the National...
Gavin Newsom goes after SF tech titan Lyft in new ad against Prop. 30
Newsom calls Prop. 30 a "trojan horse" and "one company's cynical scheme to grab a huge taxpayer-funded subsidy."
Reparations advocates ask California governor to veto bill
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A community organization that pushed to create the first-in-the-nation African American reparations task force in California is urging Gov. Gavin Newsom to veto legislation extending the deadline for the committee to complete its work. The Coalition for a Just and Equitable California and other organizations...
Oz, Fetterman both target suburbs in key Pa. Senate race
BLUE BELL, Pa. (AP) — In a community college gymnasium in an affluent Philadelphia suburb, John Fetterman strode on to a makeshift stage to cheers and stood at a podium beneath a massive “Women for Fetterman” banner. As the crowd of mostly women looked on, Fetterman unfurled...
