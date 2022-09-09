ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

California wildfire 'looking a whole heck of a lot better'

FORESTHILL, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters again prevented flames from entering a Northern California mountain town and reported major progress Thursday against the week-old blaze that's become the largest in the state so far this year. Conditions at the Mosquito Fire about 110 miles (177 kilometers) northeast of San Francisco...
FORESTHILL, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pendleton, OR
State
Oregon State
SFGate

Nevada looks to conservation as the Colorado River dwindles

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Only a few miles from the Las Vegas Strip, in the Mojave Desert, is an unlikely scene: A county park with walking trails and thick vegetation that circles a vibrant rush of flowing water. Known as the Las Vegas Wash, the water running through this...
NEVADA STATE
SFGate

Southern California mudslides damage homes, carry away cars

OAK GLEN, Calif. (AP) — Rescuers searched for a person missing in a mudslide Tuesday as big yellow tractors plowed through dark, thick sludge and pushed boulders off roads after flash floods swept dirt, rocks and trees down fire-scarred slopes, washed away cars and buried buildings in small mountain communities in Southern California.
OAK GLEN, CA
SFGate

The Daily 09-12-22 Stunning footage shows waterfalls appearing in Death Valley

It's been a summer of extreme extremes in California's Death Valley.  From flash flooding in August that left a vehicle swallowed in the mud to an extremely high, possibly record-breaking, September temperature of 127 degrees at Furnace Creek. Now, the aftermath of Hurricane Kay has led to more heavy rainfall and an unlikely sight — waterfalls in one of the driest, hottest places in the world. • There are 4 green sand beaches on Earth. Hawaii's is 'desecrated'
ENVIRONMENT
SFGate

The Daily 09-13-22 California will send you hundreds of dollars next month

Six months after it was initially proposed by Gov. Gavin Newsom as relief over high gas prices, the state of California announced when it will be sending all eligible residents “inflation relief” tax refund payments. Here's who's eligible to receive up to $350 next month. • NYT says Bay Area representative has most conflicts of interest • Polls show Kamala Harris' favorability rating is trending upward
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Wind#South Wind#Thunderstorms#Haze#Northwest#Toppenish
SFGate

2 arrested in burglary of California congresswoman's home

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Police arrested two men in connection with a burglary at the Los Angeles home of a California congresswoman last week where only two guns were stolen, authorities said Wednesday. The men were arrested Tuesday after investigators saw them get into a vehicle that had been...
LOS ANGELES, CA
SFGate

California governor opposes tax on rich in statewide TV ad

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom wants voters to reject a new tax on rich people that would pay for more electric vehicles in the nation's most populous state, warning in a new statewide TV ad that a measure on the ballot this November won't help the environment but is instead “one company's cynical scheme to grab a huge taxpayer subsidy.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
SFGate

Wisconsin lawsuit challenges federal voter registration form

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A conservative law firm is challenging the use of a federal voter registration form in Wisconsin, saying it doesn't meet the requirements laid out by state law. The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty filed a lawsuit Thursday asking a judge to declare the National...
WISCONSIN STATE
SFGate

Reparations advocates ask California governor to veto bill

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A community organization that pushed to create the first-in-the-nation African American reparations task force in California is urging Gov. Gavin Newsom to veto legislation extending the deadline for the committee to complete its work. The Coalition for a Just and Equitable California and other organizations...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Oz, Fetterman both target suburbs in key Pa. Senate race

BLUE BELL, Pa. (AP) — In a community college gymnasium in an affluent Philadelphia suburb, John Fetterman strode on to a makeshift stage to cheers and stood at a podium beneath a massive “Women for Fetterman” banner. As the crowd of mostly women looked on, Fetterman unfurled...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy