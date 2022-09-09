Read full article on original website
SEC Announces 2023 Baseball Schedule
BIRMINGHAM, Alabama – Texas A&M baseball received its 30-game 2023 Southeastern Conference schedule from the league Wednesday afternoon. The Aggies’ SEC assignments feature home series against Alabama, Florida, LSU, Missouri and Ole Miss. The Maroon & White embark on league road series at Arkansas, Auburn, Kentucky, Mississippi State and Tennessee.
Texas A&M Football Media Day: Miami
No. 24 Texas A&M Football held its weekly press conference Monday to address the team’s disappointing 17-14 loss to Appalachian State, as well as the upcoming match-up against No. 13 Miami. Speaking to the media at Kyle Field were head coach Jimbo Fisher, offensive lineman Layden Robinson, wide receiver...
College Station City Council Issues A Proclamation For A Texas A&M National Football Championship
The College Station city council meeting on September 8 included a proclamation for a national football championship at Texas A&M. Mayor Karl Mooney presented the proclamation to members and coaches of the A&M unified football team for winning the Special Olympics national intercollegiate championship. The team finished the national competition...
Texas A&M Announces The Death Of Business School Namesake And Texas Broadcaster Lowry Mays
Texas A&M announces the death of Lowry Mays, the namesake of the Mays Business School and a Texas broadcaster. Mays, A&M class of 1957, would later serve two terms on the A&M system board of regents and was the board’s chairman from 2003-2005. According to the Mays Family Foundation...
Texas Department Of Criminal Justice Continuing Its Investigation Of The Gonzalo Lopez Escape
The director of the Texas prison system told his board on June 24 that it would take 60 days, and possibly less, to complete two investigations of the May escape of Gonzalo Lopez in Leon County. Director Bryan Collier told the board on June 24 that “We have an obligation...
College Station City Council Approves Interlocal Agreement With Brazos County To Widen A Stretch Of Greens Prairie Road
An interlocal agreement was approved at the September 8 College Station city council meeting where Brazos County will spend $4.2 million dollars to widen the section of Greens Prairie Road between two improved sections in the city. The city’s capital projects director, Jennifer Cain, said construction will not start for...
Three Rudder High Students Arrested For Assaulting A Fourth Student
A Rudder High School student was taken to the hospital Monday for treatment of undisclosed injuries after he was assaulted by three other students. Bryan police report three young men were arrested for aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury. Bryan ISD report the assault took place inside the building Monday...
Fundraising Continues For New Memorial At College Station’s Veterans Park
The College Station city council received an update during their September 8 meeting about fundraising for a new memorial at Veterans Park. Sherry Frisk said pledges for the Never Forget Garden veterans memorial has reached nearly $90,000 dollars of their $200,000 dollar goal. The volunteer organization’s Facebook page has information...
Public Feedback To College Station City Council About Gang Activity In The Northgate District
Public speakers at the September 8 College Station city council meeting included someone warning of associating people with gangs. Comments from Tre’ Watson followed the police chief reporting to the council on August 25 about law enforcement activity in the Northgate district. The council, by state law, is not...
Bryan City Council Finalizes 2023 Property Tax Rate
The Bryan city council’s final action on decreasing next year’s property tax rate by one-half cent followed considerable discussion during Tuesday’s meeting. Mayor Andrew Nelson said the one-half cent decrease will generate savings of about $15 dollars for the owner of a $307,000 dollar home, which is the average value in Bryan.
Media Launch For Upcoming Brazos Valley Gives Fundraiser
More than 150 non profit agencies serving the seven county Brazos Valley region have signed up for the fourth annual Brazos Valley Gives fundraiser. Early giving begins September 19, and the 18 hour day of giving is October 18th. Click below for comments from Brazos Valley Gives co-chair Julie Porter...
Bryan Police Arrests For Entering A Stranger’s Home To Take A Shower And Breaking Into An Apartment Complex Mail Room
Six Bryan police officers respond shortly before two a.m. Tuesday morning to a woman’s report of a stranger entering her home. The stranger exited the home wearing only his boxer underwear after several requests by an officer using the public address feature on their patrol vehicle. According to the BPD arrest report, the stranger said he had permission from a man who police said did not exist to come in the home through a window, take a shower, and go to bed. There is no reference in the arrest report to the man being under the influence. His clothes were found in the bathroom. 48 year old Jason Kane of Bryan was arrested on a charge of criminal trespassing. The arrest report also stated that this was the second home that Kane had entered. Kane remained in jail Tuesday afternoon in lieu of a $4,000 dollar bond.
Bryan Man Awaiting Four Criminal Trials Returns To Jail To Be Extradited To New York State
Brazos County precinct two constables arrest a man who has lived in Brazos County the last two years so he can be extradited to New York State on a fraud charge. According to a Brazos County news release, 33 year old David Whitman was known to local law enforcement as someone “to be openly hostile and make threatening statements”. Whitman also had multiple altercations with school officials and other governmental entities.
Three More Housing Developments Coming To Bryan Following City Council Action
Three more housing developments are coming to Bryan following city council action during Tuesday’s meeting. The council unanimously approved all three items without discussion. A voluntary annexation request was approved on the city’s east side. According to information provided to the council, out of more than 80 acres north...
Two Brazos County Jail Inmates Arrested On Assault Charges In Separate Incidents
A Brazos County jail inmate who was not happy that her breakfast was not in separate bowls was arrested for assaulting another inmate and a detention officer. 35 year old old Erica Jenkins of Bryan was charged with throwing a large container of hot gravy and a tray of biscuits that struck the officer and striking the other inmate in the face while she was working as a trustee. The inmate was treated for her injuries by the jail’s medical staff. Jenkins is awaiting transport to a state prison to serve a two and a half year sentence for two aggravated assaults with a deadly weapon that took place two years ago.
Brazos County Commission Meeting Is Cancelled Due To The Absence Of Three Of Five Members
The absence of three of the five members of the Brazos County commissioners resulted in the cancellation of Tuesday’s meeting. Commissioner Nancy Berry, who was presiding because county judge Duane Peters was at an out of town conference, was joined by Irma Cauley. They waited five minutes for Steve...
