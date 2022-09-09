Read full article on original website
NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS
Sealed bids for Jennings Station Road (North) ARS Resurfacing, St. Louis County Project No. AR-1604, Federal Project No. STP-5608(606), will be received electronically thru the County’s Vendor Self Service portal at https://stlouiscountymovendors. munisselfservice.com/Vendors/default.aspx, until 2:00 p.m. on October 12, 2022 Plans and specifications will be available on September 12, 2022, from the St. Louis County Web Site (www.stlouiscountymo.gov) or by contacting Cross Rhodes Print & Technologies, 2731 South Jefferson Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63118 (314) 678-0087. DIRECTOR OF PROCUREMENT AND ADMINISTRATIVE SERVICES ST. LOUIS, COUNTY.
Why water?
Local heroes may not wear capes, but at Missouri American Water they wear safety yellow. Thanks to Tony Richards, director of health and safety, more than 700 employees across the state work safely every day to keep water flowing for one in four Missourians. He leverages his position at the largest investor-owned water utility in the state to put safety at the center of everything the company does, from operating treatment plants and fixing main breaks to investing $400 million this year to upgrade aging water and wastewater systems across Missouri.
Community health clinics are crucial during a crisis
In July, Gov. Mike Parson signed off on Missouri’s 2023 state budget which included nearly $150 million in funding for primary care and behavioral health services. Joe Pierle, CEO of the Missouri Primary Care Association, applauded the effort because it underscored the importance of community health centers and workers who “were so vital in the pandemic response.”
SEALED BIDS
Bids for Replace Wo o d R o o f and Gutters, Bollinger Mill State Historic Site, Project No. X2213-01, will be received by FMDC, State of MO, UNTIL 1 : 3 0 P M , 10/13/2022 via MissouriBUYS. Bidders must be registered t o b i d . F o r specific project information, go to: http://oa.mo. gov/facilities.
