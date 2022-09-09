Local heroes may not wear capes, but at Missouri American Water they wear safety yellow. Thanks to Tony Richards, director of health and safety, more than 700 employees across the state work safely every day to keep water flowing for one in four Missourians. He leverages his position at the largest investor-owned water utility in the state to put safety at the center of everything the company does, from operating treatment plants and fixing main breaks to investing $400 million this year to upgrade aging water and wastewater systems across Missouri.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO