CNET
Apple iOS 16 Released: Here's Everything New on Your iPhone
Your iPhone is getting a major upgrade. Apple released the latest version of its mobile operating system, iOS 16, on Monday and you can now download it to your iPhone -- as long as it's on the list of compatible devices.
CNET
There's Already an iOS 16.1 Developer Beta You Can Download on Your iPhone. Here's How
Apple released iOS 16 this past Monday, which you can download right now on your compatible iPhone. Not wasting any time, Apple already has an update to that update. iOS 16.1, which is known as a "point update," is available to download and install, as long as you have a developer account.
CNET
New iOS 16 Lock Screen: How to Customize Photos, Widgets and Fonts
iOS 16, the latest mobile operating system for the Apple iPhone, was released to all compatible iPhones on Monday. While the new upgrade is full of cool features, perhaps the biggest is a new customizable lock screen.
CNET
4 Things to Know About iOS 16
Give your iPhone a big upgrade by downloading iOS 16, available today for most iPhone devices. You'll get a bundle of new lock screen options and plenty of other upgrades. Apple revealed the iOS 16 release date last week during its fall iPhone event. This is an annual tradition for Apple: Announce the next version of iOS in the spring at its WWDC conference, spend the summer testing the new operating system with developers and other beta testers, then launch the OS alongside the newest iPhone in the fall.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CNET
Apple Watch SE (2022) Review: Almost Everything I Want in a Smartwatch
Say goodbye to the Series 3; the 2022 Apple Watch SE is now the cheapest smartwatch in Apple's lineup. The second-gen SE starts at $249 (£259, AU$399) and replaces the $279 original model as well as the $199 Series 3.
CNET
iOS 16 Cheat Sheet: The Only Guide You'll Need for the New iPhone OS
Apple released iOS 16 less than a week after its Far Out event where the company announced the next line of iPhones, Apple Watches -- including the Apple Watch Ultra -- and AirPods Pro. We put together this roundup to help you learn about iOS 16 and how to use the new features it brings to your iPhone.
CNET
Apple Watch Series 8 Review In Progress: Improvement By Degrees
A few weeks ago, I got sick and a little ring on my finger let me know my temperature was elevated. Temperature-sensing wearables have been a trend these past few years, from the Fitbit Sense to the Oura Ring, Amazon's Halo band and Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5.
CNET
Apple's iPhone 14 vs. Samsung Galaxy S22 vs. Google Pixel 6 vs. OnePlus 10T: Comparing Flagships, Spec by Spec
Apple's iPhone 14 maintains the $799 price that the iPhone 13 previously had, while adding new features like car-crash detection, image processing through Apple's Photonic Engine, satellite connectivity for emergencies and -- in the US -- the removal of the physical SIM card slot by moving fully to the eSIM. Notably, international models will keep the SIM card slot and have slightly higher prices starting at £849 in the UK and AU$1,399 in Australia.
CNET
The Most Annoying iOS 16 Features on Your iPhone (and How to Fix Them)
The official release of iOS 16 is here, hitting compatible devices like the iPhone 8, iPhone SE (second generation and up) and any iPhone released after 2017. If you want to download iOS 16 right now, here's how.
CNET
Buying the New AirPods Pro 2? You Can't Trade In Your Old AirPods. Here's Why
If you're ready to trade in your old AirPods for the latest AirPods Pro 2nd generation from Apple, we've got bad news. Apple won't accept your used earbuds. While...
CNET
Apple Watch Series 8 vs. SE: Biggest Differences After Using Both Watches
Apple is launching three new Apple Watches: the $399 Apple Watch Series 8, the $249 Apple Watch SE and the all-new $799 Apple Watch Ultra. Unless you're an avid scuba diver or rock climber -- or want to look like one -- you're probably deciding between the SE and the Series 8. Both watches support the new WatchOS 9 software, run on Apple's newest chip and are among the first to detect car crashes. That's in addition to the functionality Apple Watches have offered for years, like the ability to track workouts, detect hard falls and mirror iPhone alerts.
CNET
Mad at iPhone's New Search Button in iOS 16? Here's How to Get Rid of It
You can now download iOS 16, and much like every new major software update to the iPhone, there are features and settings that you'll absolutely love -- and others that you might not be so fond of. If you've getting the new iPhone 14, this will apply to you too.
CNET
You Can Now Unsend and Edit Text Messages With iOS 16
iOS 16 is now here and that means you can finally use one of the highly anticipated features we've all been looking forward to: Unsending and editing text messages on the iPhone.
CNET
iPhone 14 Preorders 'Worse' Than For iPhone 13, Analyst Says
Apple's new iPhone 14 lineup was unveiled last week, with preorders kicking off on Sept. 9 ahead of the iPhone 14 going on sale Sept. 16. But preorders of the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus are lower than preorders for the previous iPhone 13, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.
CNET
Score a Free iPhone 14 or Half Price Apple Watch Series 8 While Verizon's Preorder Deals Last
Apple's iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro hit store shelves tomorrow, meaning today is your last opportunity to score a great iPhone 14 preorder deal. The same goes for the all-new Apple Watch Series 8. Verizon is offering some of the most compelling deals at this early stage, with as...
CNET
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 Review: Sorry, Sony
You may well have missed it, but Bose's new QuietComfort Earbuds 2 were announced on the same day that Apple introduced the AirPods Pro 2 and iPhone 14 -- and promptly ended up getting a bit overlooked. New Apple products, especially much-anticipated ones like the AirPods Pro 2, are like a black hole that pretty much sucks up any and all other news in that week's tech solar system. But after getting my hands on the QuietComfort Earbuds 2 -- or QC Earbuds 2 as they're apt to be called -- I can say they're easily among the best earbuds of 2022.
CNET
Easily Stop Third-Party iPhone Apps From Accessing Your Data
When you use an iPhone app for the first time, you might be asked to give the app access to other features on your phone like your camera. If you're like me and just want a new app to work you've probably tapped "Allow" without a second thought. However, you might not realize that tapping "Allow" gives the app access to other information on yourself and those closest to you.
