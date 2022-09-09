Read full article on original website
Related
11 best home printers to upgrade your wireless office setup
While wireless home printers might be a normal concept now, it was only a few years ago that technology caused a huge shift in printer design.We’re sure that everyone reading this has, at some point, frantically tried to connect one to the back of the computer. All the while being worried that the ink cartridges have leaked or the paper you short-sightedly already put in the tray is about to spill out.No more. The wireless printer is now, understandably, wildly popular, almost consigning its poor wired relative to the dustbin.It’s easier to use and much more versatile, usually with the...
CNET
You Can Save Big On the Newest GoPro Right Now
Capture your family skiing trip, your trail hike or even your kid's birthday party with cinematic-quality video. This is not your dad's beat-up film camera from the '90s -- GoPro is known for durable cameras that create high-quality footage. And right now you can save up to $255 on select packages with the newest GoPro, the Hero 11 Black.
CNET
New iOS 16 Lock Screen: How to Customize Photos, Widgets and Fonts
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. iOS 16, the latest mobile operating system for the Apple iPhone, was released to all compatible iPhones on Monday. While the new upgrade is full of cool features, perhaps the biggest is a new customizable lock screen.
CNET
iOS 16 Cheat Sheet: The Only Guide You'll Need for the New iPhone OS
Apple released iOS 16 less than a week after its Far Out event where the company announced the next line of iPhones, Apple Watches -- including the Apple Watch Ultra -- and AirPods Pro. We put together this roundup to help you learn about iOS 16 and how to use the new features it brings to your iPhone.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CNET
You Can Now Unsend and Edit Text Messages With iOS 16
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. iOS 16 is now here and that means you can finally use one of the highly anticipated features we've all been looking forward to: Unsending and editing text messages on the iPhone.
technewstoday.com
How to Reset Xbox Controllers for Xbox One, Xbox Series and Windows?
Xbox Wireless Controllers are ready to play on Windows PCs and Xbox consoles alike. The shared ecosystem between both platforms makes it easier than ever. And if you’re having trouble, we’re teaching you an all-in solution. That is: how to reset Xbox controllers?. See, Xbox One and Xbox...
CNET
Apple's iPhone 14 vs. Samsung Galaxy S22 vs. Google Pixel 6 vs. OnePlus 10T: Comparing Flagships, Spec by Spec
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple's iPhone 14 maintains the $799 price that the iPhone 13 previously had, while adding new features like car-crash detection, image processing through Apple's Photonic Engine, satellite connectivity for emergencies and -- in the US -- the removal of the physical SIM card slot by moving fully to the eSIM. Notably, international models will keep the SIM card slot and have slightly higher prices starting at £849 in the UK and AU$1,399 in Australia.
CNET
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 Review: Sorry, Sony
You may well have missed it, but Bose's new QuietComfort Earbuds 2 were announced on the same day that Apple introduced the AirPods Pro 2 and iPhone 14 -- and promptly ended up getting a bit overlooked. New Apple products, especially much-anticipated ones like the AirPods Pro 2, are like a black hole that pretty much sucks up any and all other news in that week's tech solar system. But after getting my hands on the QuietComfort Earbuds 2 -- or QC Earbuds 2 as they're apt to be called -- I can say they're easily among the best earbuds of 2022.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CNET
iPhone 14 Plus vs. iPhone 14 Pro Max: Comparing the Bigger Apple Phones
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple's revival of the "Plus" size iPhone could be the most exciting part of the iPhone 14 lineup. Even though it appears to come with the demise of the Mini size that was part of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 lineup, the $899 (£949, AU$1,579) iPhone 14 Plus announced at Apple's Sept. event provides a big-screen phone option that is hundreds of dollars less than the $1,099 iPhone 14 Pro Max.
Comments / 0