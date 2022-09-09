Construction begins on new CoMo Cooks kitchen facility on Business Loop

Read full article on original website
Columbia Missourian
Old U.S. Bank on Broadway demolished to make room for new multi-use building
The old U.S. Bank building located on East Broadway in Columbia was demolished over the weekend to make way for a new multi-use building. The plan is for the building to have retail space on the bottom floor with five levels of residential space above. “It was really fun to...
Columbia Missourian
New student garden at Columbia College grows food for the community
Zoe Davis always had a garden growing up. Now a junior at Columbia College, she is helping cultivate a garden with 18 tomato plants and 10 pepper plants. The garden started in July through the college’s Science Club and has grown over three bucketfuls of tomatoes and peppers and donated them to the Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri.
Boonville PD to add extra patrols for joggers following concerns from residents
The Boonville Police Department announced it would increase patrols on Main Street, after residents raised concerns following attacks on joggers across the nation. The post Boonville PD to add extra patrols for joggers following concerns from residents appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kwos.com
Murphy: Columbia’s proposed 100-bed homeless shelter would be on Business Loop 70
The publisher of Comobuz.com says a Columbia non-profit group hopes to break ground next year on a 100-bed homeless shelter near the city’s power plant on the Business Loop. Publisher Mike Murphy says the project’s construction cost has increased from $11-million to $18-million. “They have a certain amount...
Columbia Missourian
Local agencies hold simulated transportation accident exercise for responders
Federal, state and local government agencies conducted an exercise Wednesday morning in Moberly simulating a transportation accident. The exercise scenario involved a vehicle hitting a railcar carrying an empty naval spent nuclear fuel shipping container that was simulated to be full.
vandalialeader.com
Future of hospital hangs in the balance
Platinum Team Management, a hospital and medical management company based in Wylie, Texas, announced an agreement last May to assume control of Audrain Community Hospital in Mexico, and Callaway Community Hospital in Fulton. Noble Health had announced that the facilities were closing on March 25 and the two hospitals suspended services and diverted all patients to nearby facilities. Since that time, questions have been raised concerning the possibility of the hospitals reopening.
PHOTOS: Steel gorilla on a steel horse at Lake of the Ozarks Bikefest
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. — The Lake of the Ozarks Bikefest kicks off Wednesday, but early birds can already take a look at a unique sculpture celebrating the event. It’s a life-size stainless steel sculpture of a gorilla riding a motorcycle outside of the Osage Beach Harley Davidson. Before you ask — yes, the […]
939theeagle.com
$15-million addition/renovation to Columbia Area Career Center to begin in 2023
Construction is set to begin next summer on the $15-million addition and renovation of the Columbia Area Career Center (CACC). Columbia Public School (CPS) voters approved an April bond issue that provides funding for the project. CPS Superintendent Dr. Brian Yearwood and area business leaders describe the CACC as critical...
Columbia Missourian
CoMo Mojo; Love Coffee's Community Crawfish Fundraiser
Hundreds gathered on to eat crawfish, listen to music, and support Love Coffee during the shop’s first annual fundraiser on Saturday on 8th St. in Columbia. Love Coffee, a small coffee shop located inside Tiger Hotel, works to give people with disabilities and other barriers of employment a chance to gain experience in the workforce. The fundraiser was held to help the shop continue to provide its service.
KOMU
Lakeside Ashland soft opening begins amid safety concerns
BOONE COUNTY − Lakeside Ashland is hosting an open house Thursday at 6 p.m. before the venue's first documentary showing on Friday. The outdoor entertainment venue's soft opening has been pushed back several times. Lakeside Ashland's owner Nic Parks said the venue was supposed to be open for a full season by now.
Man electrocuted in southern Boone County
A man was electrocuted in an overnight crash that knocked out power in part of southern Boone County on Monday morning. The post Man electrocuted in southern Boone County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Police identify man whose body was found under Lake of the Ozarks dock
Police on Monday identified the man whose body was pulled from underneath an Osage Beach dock last week. The post Police identify man whose body was found under Lake of the Ozarks dock appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Police continue to investigate Jefferson City bus crash that injured nine
Ameren Missouri crews were outside the school Tuesday afternoon repairing the crash damage. The post Police continue to investigate Jefferson City bus crash that injured nine appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
My House holds concert in downtown Columbia despite objection
MyHouse is hosting an outdoor concert in downtown Columbia on Friday despite a complaint the State Historical Society of Missouri lodged with the city government. The post My House holds concert in downtown Columbia despite objection appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
krcgtv.com
Accident on 1-70 East just ahead of St. Charles Road exit
One lane of Interstate 70 eastbound is closed following a two vehicle crash just before the St. Charles Road exit in Columbia. According to MoDot the crash happened at about 7:15 p.m. Traffic was backed up to the I-70/U.S. 63 Connector in Columbia at 7:45 p.m. The cause of the...
Columbia Missourian
Death notices for Sept. 14, 2022
Fern Mardell Ray, 90, of Columbia died Sept. 13, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home. Margaret Ann Sprouse, 76, of Columbia died Sept. 12, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.
KOMU
Water main break impacting traffic Friday; Columbia Water and Light reporting eight other water incidents
COLUMBIA - Boone County Joint Communications said in a tweet that a water main leak at West Boulevard created a traffic hazard Friday morning. According to the outage map, the water main break happened at 104 Maplewood Dr. around 7 a.m. Friday morning. Daily Headlines. Have the latest local news...
Crews respond to house fire north of Columbia
BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Firefighters responded to a house fire north of Columbia on Friday morning. The Boone County Fire Protection District dispatched to the fire in the 200 block of W. Highway 124 just before 9:55 a.m. @BooneCountyFire is currently on the scene of a residential structure fire on W. Highway 124 North of The post Crews respond to house fire north of Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
939theeagle.com
About 500 expected at Saturday’s crawfish boil in downtown Columbia
A Louisiana-style crawfish boil is planned for Saturday in downtown Columbia to benefit Love Coffee, which provides jobs and job training to mid-Missourians with disabilities. Love Coffee executive director Pat McMurry says you won’t go home hungry. “Cameron Bevan, the executive chef at Glenn’s Café, is going to boil...
