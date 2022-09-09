Construction begins on new CoMo Cooks kitchen facility on Business Loop

Platinum Team Management, a hospital and medical management company based in Wylie, Texas, announced an agreement last May to assume control of Audrain Community Hospital in Mexico, and Callaway Community Hospital in Fulton. Noble Health had announced that the facilities were closing on March 25 and the two hospitals suspended services and diverted all patients to nearby facilities. Since that time, questions have been raised concerning the possibility of the hospitals reopening.

AUDRAIN COUNTY, MO ・ 21 HOURS AGO