Columbia Missourian
MU quarterback Cook eyes mechanical improvements
After watching the film from Missouri’s 40-12 loss to Kansas State, quarterback Brady Cook pinpointed one fixable issue in his mechanics: his footwork. “I need to have better footwork in the pocket,” Cook said. “My drops are way too rushed.”
Columbia Missourian
Fast and strong: Missouri's defense eyes consistency from start to finish in Week 3
The Missouri didn’t carry over starting fast and finishing strong from its season opener against Louisiana Tech to its clash against Kansas State. The Tigers’ defense found itself performing to its ability in the middle of the contest in MU’s first true test of the season. Veterans...
Columbia Missourian
Former MU DC Steckel picked up by St. Louis XFL team
Former Missouri football defensive coordinator Dave Steckel was hired by the St. Louis XFL franchise to serve as the linebackers coach, the team announced earlier this week. Steckel served as the Tigers’ linebackers coach for 14 seasons and had a stint as defensive coordinator toward the end of his tenure.
Columbia Missourian
MU introduces Mizzou Marketplace as online NIL market
Missouri Athletics announced Mizzou Marketplace — the school’s new name, image and likeness online market — on Tuesday alongside its partnership with Opendorse. The program allows outside brands, sponsors and even fans to pitch or compensate for NIL opportunities to Missouri student-athletes. MU athletes can then review these options and choose to either accept or decline. All deals are reviewed by Opendorse to ensure everything follows NCAA policy and state legislation.
Columbia Missourian
MU soccer preparing for SEC play, No. 23 Auburn
To say that Missouri soccer has been tested early on in this season may be an understatement. Through its first seven games, Missouri has hosted then-No. 1 North Carolina, split two competitive rivalry contests against Kansas and Illinois, and narrowly fell short on the road against a solid Ohio State squad.
Columbia Missourian
Battle volleyball falls against unbeaten Helias
Battle volleyball fell to Helias 25-15, 25-15, 25-13 on Wednesday in Columbia. The Spartans are now 2-2 and will next be in action at the Camdenton Tournament on Saturday.
Columbia Missourian
Missouri-Auburn set for 11 a.m. kick on ESPN
Missouri football’s Week 4 game at Auburn is scheduled for 11 a.m. Central on Saturday, Sept. 24. Fans can tune in on ESPN. Auburn, picked to finish last in a vaunted SEC West, is off to a 2-0 start to its season. UA took care of business in its season opener against Mercer, winning 42-16, and won a closer-than-expected home matchup against San Jose State 24-16 in Week 2.
Columbia Missourian
Mizzou football vs. Abilene Christian University: Game time, how to watch
The Missouri Tigers (1-1) will play their next game Saturday against the Abilene Christian University Wildcats (2-0) in Week 3. This will be the Tigers’ third game of the year and their second home game. The Tigers started off the season with a 52-24 win against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs, but fell 40-12 in an away game against Kansas State in Week 2. The Wildcats enter the game with two wins under their belt after beating the Prairie View A&M Panthers 21-13 in Week 1 and the Lamar Cardinals 28-14 in Week 2.
Columbia Missourian
Battle softball beats Hickman in back-and-forth matchup
Battle softball secured a 4-2 victory in a tight game against Columbia foe Hickman on Tuesday. The game started as a pitchers’ duel, with neither team scoring until the bottom of the third inning.
Columbia Missourian
Railroad strike
About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.
Columbia Missourian
Rock Bridge hits three homers, defeats Capital City at home
Rock Bridge softball asserted itself early in a dominating 8-1 win over Capital City on Monday in Columbia. Sophomore Addie Morris blasted a three-run homer to center in the bottom of the first as the Bruins established an early lead. Capital City’s Maysen Karr responded in the fourth with a...
Columbia Missourian
Hickman volleyball wins home tournament
Hickman volleyball capped off a terrific weekend at home by securing first place in the Hickman Varsity Tournament on Saturday. The Kewpies only dropped two sets in seven games. Nine schools from across mid-Missouri played in the annual tournament. Behind Hickman, St. Clair finished in second place and Capital City...
Columbia Missourian
New student garden at Columbia College grows food for the community
Zoe Davis always had a garden growing up. Now a junior at Columbia College, she is helping cultivate a garden with 18 tomato plants and 10 pepper plants. The garden started in July through the college’s Science Club and has grown over three bucketfuls of tomatoes and peppers and donated them to the Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri.
Columbia Missourian
Stephens College art exhibit focuses on Missourians' mental health
The words emanate powerfully from a video playing on a giant white screen on the wall at Stephens College’s Kimball Ballroom, where a just-opened art exhibit focuses on Missourians and their mental health experiences. The message on the video: “Just because you have moments of weakness doesn’t mean you...
Columbia Missourian
Columbia College women's soccer pulls away from Mid-America Christian in second half
Columbia College women’s soccer picked up a 2-0 road victory over Mid-America Christian on the back of a strong performance in the second half. It was the Cougars first road win of the season. Columbia (2-3-1) and Mid-America Christian (1-5) entered halftime scoreless, but the Cougars got a pair...
Columbia Missourian
Here's everything you need to know to enjoy autumn and view fall colors in Missouri
In a little over a week, summer will draw to a close, officially kicking off the beginning of autumn. With the countdown nearly over, here’s what to look forward to this fall season in Columbia and around Missouri. When does fall start?
Columbia Missourian
Battle shuts out Boonville for third win
The Battle boys soccer team cruised past the Boonville 5-0 on Tuesday evening. Junior Travis Peng led the way with two goals, bringing his season total to five. Junior Merec Harper, sophomore Carter Jones and senior Parker Murphy each found the net to secure the five goals for a 5-0 win at home.
Columbia Missourian
Tolton girls tennis takes down Moberly
Tolton girls tennis won its sixth match of the season Tuesday, topping Moberly 7-2. Moberly is off to a rough start this season, with a 1-5 record.
Columbia Missourian
Don Allendorf, June 4, 1934 — Sept. 7, 2022
Don Allendorf of Columbia passed away September 7, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family. A memorial service will be held October 15 at 1 pm at the Missouri United Methodist Church, 204 S. Ninth St., Columbia. Don was born June 4, 1934, in St. Louis. Don graduated from...
Columbia Missourian
Boonville prevails in game of the year candidate
Thirteen. That’s the combined number of touchdowns scored by Boonville’s Dakota Troost (6) and Hallsville’s Colton Nichols (7) in a game that had the entire stadium on the edge of their seats the entire night. In the end, however, the Pirates earned a 59-58 victory in overtime...
