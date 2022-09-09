ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Columbia Missourian

MU quarterback Cook eyes mechanical improvements

After watching the film from Missouri’s 40-12 loss to Kansas State, quarterback Brady Cook pinpointed one fixable issue in his mechanics: his footwork. “I need to have better footwork in the pocket,” Cook said. “My drops are way too rushed.”
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Former MU DC Steckel picked up by St. Louis XFL team

Former Missouri football defensive coordinator Dave Steckel was hired by the St. Louis XFL franchise to serve as the linebackers coach, the team announced earlier this week. Steckel served as the Tigers’ linebackers coach for 14 seasons and had a stint as defensive coordinator toward the end of his tenure.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Columbia, MO
Local
Missouri Football
State
Missouri State
Local
Saint Louis, MO Football
City
St. Louis, MO
Columbia, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
Columbia, MO
Football
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
Columbia Missourian

Missouri baseball announces 2023 conference schedule

Missouri baseball released its 2023 SEC schedule Wednesday. The Tigers have 10 series set for the season, with five at home and five on the road. MU’s marquee matchup will be against defending national champion Ole Miss on March 17-19 at Taylor Stadium. Missouri also will host Georgia (March 31-April 2), Vanderbilt (April 21-23), Tennessee (May 5-7) and Alabama (May 12-14).
COLUMBIA, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luther Burden
Columbia Missourian

Mizzou football vs. Abilene Christian University: Game time, how to watch

The Missouri Tigers (1-1) will play their next game Saturday against the Abilene Christian University Wildcats (2-0) in Week 3. This will be the Tigers’ third game of the year and their second home game. The Tigers started off the season with a 52-24 win against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs, but fell 40-12 in an away game against Kansas State in Week 2. The Wildcats enter the game with two wins under their belt after beating the Prairie View A&M Panthers 21-13 in Week 1 and the Lamar Cardinals 28-14 in Week 2.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

MU introduces Mizzou Marketplace as online NIL market

Missouri Athletics announced Mizzou Marketplace — the school’s new name, image and likeness online market — on Tuesday alongside its partnership with Opendorse. The program allows outside brands, sponsors and even fans to pitch or compensate for NIL opportunities to Missouri student-athletes. MU athletes can then review these options and choose to either accept or decline. All deals are reviewed by Opendorse to ensure everything follows NCAA policy and state legislation.
COLUMBIA, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Get To Know#American Football
Columbia Missourian

What comes next for Missouri football?

A little less than a year after Missouri looked for answers after a shellacking at home against Tennessee — in a game that for many was supposed to be a tape measure of how far the program had come — Eli Drinkwitz’s team is in a similar position. Missouri was outplayed and outcoached by Kansas State in a 40-12 game that probably wasn’t even as close as the final score indicates.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

'Tiger Kickoff Show': Recapping Mizzou's 28-point loss to Kansas State

KOMU 8 Sports' Chase Matteson hosts the third episode of the Tiger Kickoff Show with the Missourian's Missouri football beat writers: Kyle Pinnell, Kenny Van Doren, and Jack Soble. They recap Missouri's disappointing loss to Kansas State, going over what they saw from the Tigers and how this loss impacts...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

MU soccer preparing for SEC play, No. 23 Auburn

To say that Missouri soccer has been tested early on in this season may be an understatement. Through its first seven games, Missouri has hosted then-No. 1 North Carolina, split two competitive rivalry contests against Kansas and Illinois, and narrowly fell short on the road against a solid Ohio State squad.
COLUMBIA, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Columbia Missourian

New student garden at Columbia College grows food for the community

Zoe Davis always had a garden growing up. Now a junior at Columbia College, she is helping cultivate a garden with 18 tomato plants and 10 pepper plants. The garden started in July through the college’s Science Club and has grown over three bucketfuls of tomatoes and peppers and donated them to the Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Stephens College art exhibit focuses on Missourians' mental health

The words emanate powerfully from a video playing on a giant white screen on the wall at Stephens College’s Kimball Ballroom, where a just-opened art exhibit focuses on Missourians and their mental health experiences. The message on the video: “Just because you have moments of weakness doesn’t mean you...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Don Allendorf, June 4, 1934 — Sept. 7, 2022

Don Allendorf of Columbia passed away September 7, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family. A memorial service will be held October 15 at 1 pm at the Missouri United Methodist Church, 204 S. Ninth St., Columbia. Don was born June 4, 1934, in St. Louis. Don graduated from...
COLUMBIA, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy