Best Places to Eat in St. Louis (Opinion)Terry MansfieldSaint Louis, MO
Go Cardinals! History of the St. Louis CardinalsTerry MansfieldSaint Louis, MO
Update: Plans For Golden Corral Closings in 2022Joel EisenbergAlton, IL
Cardinals legend Albert Pujols is close to achieving an MLB milestone that will likely never be repeatedJalyn SmootSaint Louis, MO
Granite City Police Department Works Fatal ShootingMetro East Star Online NewspaperGranite City, IL
Columbia Missourian
MU quarterback Cook eyes mechanical improvements
After watching the film from Missouri’s 40-12 loss to Kansas State, quarterback Brady Cook pinpointed one fixable issue in his mechanics: his footwork. “I need to have better footwork in the pocket,” Cook said. “My drops are way too rushed.”
Columbia Missourian
Former MU DC Steckel picked up by St. Louis XFL team
Former Missouri football defensive coordinator Dave Steckel was hired by the St. Louis XFL franchise to serve as the linebackers coach, the team announced earlier this week. Steckel served as the Tigers’ linebackers coach for 14 seasons and had a stint as defensive coordinator toward the end of his tenure.
A Foodie Website Claims it Found the Best Chili in Missouri
Fall is the season for football, hoodies, and chili! Chili just hits differently when the weather starts to cool down, and one food website says they found the best chili in the Show-Me State... According to the foodie website called eatthis.com, the best chili in Missouri is at a place...
Ka-kaw! St. Louis will host another XFL game in 2023
There's big news about when St. Louis will host its first game in the revamped XFL, along with keeping the “Battlehawks” team name.
Beloved pizzeria Happy Joe’s plans return to St. Louis
Happy Joe's is planning for a comeback in St. Louis city under the direction of two new local owners. This comes nearly one month after the restaurant's location on Watson Road closed doors.
Columbia Missourian
Missouri baseball announces 2023 conference schedule
Missouri baseball released its 2023 SEC schedule Wednesday. The Tigers have 10 series set for the season, with five at home and five on the road. MU’s marquee matchup will be against defending national champion Ole Miss on March 17-19 at Taylor Stadium. Missouri also will host Georgia (March 31-April 2), Vanderbilt (April 21-23), Tennessee (May 5-7) and Alabama (May 12-14).
Columbia Missourian
Fast and strong: Missouri's defense eyes consistency from start to finish in Week 3
The Missouri didn’t carry over starting fast and finishing strong from its season opener against Louisiana Tech to its clash against Kansas State. The Tigers’ defense found itself performing to its ability in the middle of the contest in MU’s first true test of the season. Veterans...
Missouri Man Charged by City Because He Has Too Many Sunflowers
The world has some big problems right now. This isn't one of them. A Missouri man is being taken to court because the city he lives in believes he has too many sunflowers in his yard. Fox 2 St. Louis visited with Chris Bank of St. Peters, Missouri. They report...
St. Peters purchase leads to $50,000 Powerball prize
A woman won $50,000 through a Powerball drawing after she purchased a Quick Pick ticket in St. Peters.
Columbia Missourian
Mizzou football vs. Abilene Christian University: Game time, how to watch
The Missouri Tigers (1-1) will play their next game Saturday against the Abilene Christian University Wildcats (2-0) in Week 3. This will be the Tigers’ third game of the year and their second home game. The Tigers started off the season with a 52-24 win against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs, but fell 40-12 in an away game against Kansas State in Week 2. The Wildcats enter the game with two wins under their belt after beating the Prairie View A&M Panthers 21-13 in Week 1 and the Lamar Cardinals 28-14 in Week 2.
Columbia Missourian
Battle softball beats Hickman in back-and-forth matchup
Battle softball secured a 4-2 victory in a tight game against Columbia foe Hickman on Tuesday. The game started as a pitchers’ duel, with neither team scoring until the bottom of the third inning.
Columbia Missourian
MU introduces Mizzou Marketplace as online NIL market
Missouri Athletics announced Mizzou Marketplace — the school’s new name, image and likeness online market — on Tuesday alongside its partnership with Opendorse. The program allows outside brands, sponsors and even fans to pitch or compensate for NIL opportunities to Missouri student-athletes. MU athletes can then review these options and choose to either accept or decline. All deals are reviewed by Opendorse to ensure everything follows NCAA policy and state legislation.
Columbia Missourian
What comes next for Missouri football?
A little less than a year after Missouri looked for answers after a shellacking at home against Tennessee — in a game that for many was supposed to be a tape measure of how far the program had come — Eli Drinkwitz’s team is in a similar position. Missouri was outplayed and outcoached by Kansas State in a 40-12 game that probably wasn’t even as close as the final score indicates.
Columbia Missourian
'Tiger Kickoff Show': Recapping Mizzou's 28-point loss to Kansas State
KOMU 8 Sports' Chase Matteson hosts the third episode of the Tiger Kickoff Show with the Missourian's Missouri football beat writers: Kyle Pinnell, Kenny Van Doren, and Jack Soble. They recap Missouri's disappointing loss to Kansas State, going over what they saw from the Tigers and how this loss impacts...
Columbia Missourian
MU soccer preparing for SEC play, No. 23 Auburn
To say that Missouri soccer has been tested early on in this season may be an understatement. Through its first seven games, Missouri has hosted then-No. 1 North Carolina, split two competitive rivalry contests against Kansas and Illinois, and narrowly fell short on the road against a solid Ohio State squad.
Columbia Missourian
Battle volleyball falls against unbeaten Helias
Battle volleyball fell to Helias 25-15, 25-15, 25-13 on Wednesday in Columbia. The Spartans are now 2-2 and will next be in action at the Camdenton Tournament on Saturday.
Columbia Missourian
New student garden at Columbia College grows food for the community
Zoe Davis always had a garden growing up. Now a junior at Columbia College, she is helping cultivate a garden with 18 tomato plants and 10 pepper plants. The garden started in July through the college’s Science Club and has grown over three bucketfuls of tomatoes and peppers and donated them to the Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri.
Columbia Missourian
Stephens College art exhibit focuses on Missourians' mental health
The words emanate powerfully from a video playing on a giant white screen on the wall at Stephens College’s Kimball Ballroom, where a just-opened art exhibit focuses on Missourians and their mental health experiences. The message on the video: “Just because you have moments of weakness doesn’t mean you...
Best Places to Eat in St. Louis (Opinion)
The Gateway City of St. Louis is known for its delicious, locally-sourced food, with plenty of amazing places to eat. The Gateway City of St. Louis.Image by Mark Dawdy / Pixabay.
Columbia Missourian
Don Allendorf, June 4, 1934 — Sept. 7, 2022
Don Allendorf of Columbia passed away September 7, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family. A memorial service will be held October 15 at 1 pm at the Missouri United Methodist Church, 204 S. Ninth St., Columbia. Don was born June 4, 1934, in St. Louis. Don graduated from...
