'Every time he touches the ball, you hold your breath': Deuce Vaughn the man to watch as Missouri travels to Kansas State

Columbia Missourian
MU quarterback Cook eyes mechanical improvements
After watching the film from Missouri’s 40-12 loss to Kansas State, quarterback Brady Cook pinpointed one fixable issue in his mechanics: his footwork. “I need to have better footwork in the pocket,” Cook said. “My drops are way too rushed.”
Columbia Missourian
Fast and strong: Missouri's defense eyes consistency from start to finish in Week 3
The Missouri didn’t carry over starting fast and finishing strong from its season opener against Louisiana Tech to its clash against Kansas State. The Tigers’ defense found itself performing to its ability in the middle of the contest in MU’s first true test of the season. Veterans...
Columbia Missourian
Missouri baseball announces 2023 conference schedule
Missouri baseball released its 2023 SEC schedule Wednesday. The Tigers have 10 series set for the season, with five at home and five on the road. MU’s marquee matchup will be against defending national champion Ole Miss on March 17-19 at Taylor Stadium. Missouri also will host Georgia (March 31-April 2), Vanderbilt (April 21-23), Tennessee (May 5-7) and Alabama (May 12-14).
Columbia Missourian
Former MU DC Steckel picked up by St. Louis XFL team
Former Missouri football defensive coordinator Dave Steckel was hired by the St. Louis XFL franchise to serve as the linebackers coach, the team announced earlier this week. Steckel served as the Tigers’ linebackers coach for 14 seasons and had a stint as defensive coordinator toward the end of his tenure.
Columbia Missourian
'Tiger Kickoff Show': Recapping Mizzou's 28-point loss to Kansas State
KOMU 8 Sports' Chase Matteson hosts the third episode of the Tiger Kickoff Show with the Missourian's Missouri football beat writers: Kyle Pinnell, Kenny Van Doren, and Jack Soble. They recap Missouri's disappointing loss to Kansas State, going over what they saw from the Tigers and how this loss impacts...
Columbia Missourian
Missouri-Auburn set for 11 a.m. kick on ESPN
Missouri football’s Week 4 game at Auburn is scheduled for 11 a.m. Central on Saturday, Sept. 24. Fans can tune in on ESPN. Auburn, picked to finish last in a vaunted SEC West, is off to a 2-0 start to its season. UA took care of business in its season opener against Mercer, winning 42-16, and won a closer-than-expected home matchup against San Jose State 24-16 in Week 2.
Columbia Missourian
What comes next for Missouri football?
A little less than a year after Missouri looked for answers after a shellacking at home against Tennessee — in a game that for many was supposed to be a tape measure of how far the program had come — Eli Drinkwitz’s team is in a similar position. Missouri was outplayed and outcoached by Kansas State in a 40-12 game that probably wasn’t even as close as the final score indicates.
Columbia Missourian
MU introduces Mizzou Marketplace as online NIL market
Missouri Athletics announced Mizzou Marketplace — the school’s new name, image and likeness online market — on Tuesday alongside its partnership with Opendorse. The program allows outside brands, sponsors and even fans to pitch or compensate for NIL opportunities to Missouri student-athletes. MU athletes can then review these options and choose to either accept or decline. All deals are reviewed by Opendorse to ensure everything follows NCAA policy and state legislation.
Columbia Missourian
Battle softball beats Hickman in back-and-forth matchup
Battle softball secured a 4-2 victory in a tight game against Columbia foe Hickman on Tuesday. The game started as a pitchers’ duel, with neither team scoring until the bottom of the third inning.
Columbia Missourian
Battle volleyball falls against unbeaten Helias
Battle volleyball fell to Helias 25-15, 25-15, 25-13 on Wednesday in Columbia. The Spartans are now 2-2 and will next be in action at the Camdenton Tournament on Saturday.
Columbia Missourian
Columbia College women's soccer pulls away from Mid-America Christian in second half
Columbia College women’s soccer picked up a 2-0 road victory over Mid-America Christian on the back of a strong performance in the second half. It was the Cougars first road win of the season. Columbia (2-3-1) and Mid-America Christian (1-5) entered halftime scoreless, but the Cougars got a pair...
Columbia Missourian
Columbia College Volleyball defeats Tabor College to win third straight
Columbia College came out ready to play from the first serve. The offense was executing its attacks and the defensive communication was in sync as the Cougars took dominated Tabor, winning the match in straight sets (25-14, 25-16, 25-17). Elle Rockers led the Cougars with 10 kills, while Beyza Bektasoglu...
Columbia Missourian
Hickman volleyball wins home tournament
Hickman volleyball capped off a terrific weekend at home by securing first place in the Hickman Varsity Tournament on Saturday. The Kewpies only dropped two sets in seven games. Nine schools from across mid-Missouri played in the annual tournament. Behind Hickman, St. Clair finished in second place and Capital City...
Columbia Missourian
Battle shuts out Boonville for third win
The Battle boys soccer team cruised past the Boonville 5-0 on Tuesday evening. Junior Travis Peng led the way with two goals, bringing his season total to five. Junior Merec Harper, sophomore Carter Jones and senior Parker Murphy each found the net to secure the five goals for a 5-0 win at home.
Columbia Missourian
New student garden at Columbia College grows food for the community
Zoe Davis always had a garden growing up. Now a junior at Columbia College, she is helping cultivate a garden with 18 tomato plants and 10 pepper plants. The garden started in July through the college’s Science Club and has grown over three bucketfuls of tomatoes and peppers and donated them to the Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri.
Columbia Missourian
Don Allendorf, June 4, 1934 — Sept. 7, 2022
Don Allendorf of Columbia passed away September 7, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family. A memorial service will be held October 15 at 1 pm at the Missouri United Methodist Church, 204 S. Ninth St., Columbia. Don was born June 4, 1934, in St. Louis. Don graduated from...
Columbia Missourian
'Freakonomics' movie producer to visit MU
Chad Troutwine, movie producer of "Freakonomics" and University of Missouri alum, will speak at two free events this week at MU. Troutwine is the latest speaker in the "Learn From the Best" series hosted by Griggs Innovators Nexus, which previously featured business leaders including Netflix co-founder Marc Randolph and Build-A-Bear founder Maxine Clark.
Columbia Missourian
After 45 years on the job, these are the things I've learned
On Sunday, I celebrated 45 years of ordained ministry. I say celebrate but it was more of a day of reflection, personal inventory and goal setting. Doing anything for 45 years ought to make one contemplate the journey. About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public...
Columbia Missourian
Columbia veterans honored for service, share stories of Vietnam War
Two retired U.S. Air Force servicemen shared their stories about serving in the Vietnam War at an event Wednesday, hosted by the National Stars and Stripes Museum and Library. The two men were also honored for their service at the event, which was held at the Holiday Inn Executive Center in Columbia.
Columbia Missourian
Suspect in Aug. 31 shooting in Columbia turned himself in Monday night
The primary suspect in an Aug. 31 shooting turned himself in to Boone County Jail on Monday night. Jeffrey Tubbs, 50, of Columbia has been charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal action and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon. Christian Tabak, public information specialist for the Columbia Police...
