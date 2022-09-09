'Every time he touches the ball, you hold your breath': Deuce Vaughn the man to watch as Missouri travels to Kansas State

A little less than a year after Missouri looked for answers after a shellacking at home against Tennessee — in a game that for many was supposed to be a tape measure of how far the program had come — Eli Drinkwitz’s team is in a similar position. Missouri was outplayed and outcoached by Kansas State in a 40-12 game that probably wasn’t even as close as the final score indicates.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO