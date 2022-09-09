Read full article on original website
Mass grave of more than 440 bodies found in Izium, Ukraine -police
(Reuters) -Ukrainian authorities have found a mass grave of more than 440 bodies in the eastern city of Izium that was recaptured from Russian forces, a regional police official said on Thursday, adding some of the people had been killed by shelling and air strikes.
Ukraine's president: Mass grave found in recaptured city
KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Ukrainian authorities have found a mass burial site near a recently recaptured northeastern city previously occupied by Russian forces. “A mass grave of people was found in Izium in the Kharkiv region. The necessary procedures have already begun there....
Trump news – live: Trump threatens ‘big problems’ for US if he’s indicted over Mar-a-Lago papers
Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows has reportedly complied with a Justice Department subpoena tied to the investigation into the events surrounding the January 6 Capitol riot. He is the most senior member of the Trump administration to comply which such an order.Meanwhile, Donald Trump once again claimed in an interview that he had “absolute authority” as president to declassify documents and had declassified the files found at Mar-a-Lago by the FBI in its August search.The claim is misleading in that there are standardised protocols that generally have to be followed when documents are declassified, and there...
