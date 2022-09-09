Read full article on original website
Related
Biden to meet families of Russian prisoners Brittney Griner, Paul Whelan
President Joe Biden will meet with the family of Brittney Griner, the WNBA player who remains imprisoned in Russia on drug charges, White House officials confirmed on Thursday.
msn.com
Bill Gates says he’s taken the brunt of COVID conspiracy abuse because people don’t know who Anthony Fauci is outside the U.S.
Since the outbreak of COVID-19, Bill Gates through the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has spent over $2 billion to strengthen the global response to the pandemic by making vaccines available to lower-income countries and funding the development of antivirals or immunotherapies. But in the minds of a small sect...
Comments / 0