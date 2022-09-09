Cardi B delivered a huge surprise to the students and faculty at her alma mater The Alexander Macomb School in New York City on Sept. 13. The hip hop superstar was met with screams and cheers as she revealed that she will be donating $100,000 for school programming. The money will go toward performing arts tracts both throughout the school day and after school at IS 232. Cardi shared the big news alongside New York City Schools Chancellor David Banks and K. Bain, founder and executive director of Community Capacity Development, at I.S. 232 to celebrate the start of the school...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 12 MINUTES AGO