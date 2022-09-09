ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winchester, IL

kjluradio.com

Illinois man with lengthy record faces charges for pursuit in Montgomery County

An Illinois man, with a lengthy criminal record, is arrested in Missouri after a pursuit in a stolen vehicle winds its way through Montgomery County. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says they were notified that the Highway Patrol in Pike County was chasing a man driving a stolen SUV on Highway 70, earlier this month, and the driver was heading toward Jonesburg.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IL
WCIA

CWLP: Avoid 5th and Cook Streets

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — People driving home from work are advised to avoid one intersection in Springfield. Officials with City Water, Light and Power said a two-vehicle crash is causing traffic to back up at the intersection of 5th and Cook Streets. The street lights at that intersection were also damaged by the crash and […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wlds.com

Livestock Complex Near Griggsville Burns

Several Pike County Fire Departments responded to a fire early Monday morning that destroyed a livestock facility. The Pike Press reports that a call for a structure fire came in at approximately 3:45AM Monday to Lynch Livestock, located 2 ½ miles north of Griggsville on Illinois Route 107. According to the report, it’s believed that fire had started about an hour prior to the call.
GRIGGSVILLE, IL
wmay.com

City Council To Consider MacArthur Jurisdiction, Township Referendum

The Springfield City Council will have several big items on its agenda for next week. The council’s committee of the whole advanced a proposal for the city to take over jurisdiction, and maintenance costs, for a stretch of MacArthur Boulevard that’s currently under state control. The transfer would happen after the state finishes a planned multi-million-dollar upgrade of the route. Some aldermen question why the city would want to take on that additional cost. But others say the state has been too slow to fix problems on that thoroughfare, and the city could be more responsive.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wmay.com

Funeral Home Owner’s Liquor License Bid Rejected

A Springfield funeral home owner has lost her bid to obtain a liquor license for an adjacent reception center. Ruby Davis operates Ruby Funeral Services and the Ruby Recreational Community Center. She had sought a liquor license so that she could serve alcohol during family gatherings and other events at the reception facility. But Ward 2 Alderman Shawn Gregory opposed the license, saying his constituents did not want another business in their neighborhood serving liquor and potentially adding to problems in the area. Now aldermen have withdrawn the liquor license request completely after learning that the reception center sits too close to a building that’s being used as a church, violating zoning rules that require a setback of at least 100 feet.
WIFR

Man charged with felony for toppling MLK statue near Illinois Capitol

SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - A 24-year-old man is being held on a $50,000 bond for reportedly vandalizing the Martin Luther King Jr. statue across the street from the Illinois Capitol. Fernando Garcia Martinez is charged with one count of felony criminal damage to state government property. Garcia Martinez allegedly toppled the...
WCIA

Suspect charged in murder, arson investigations

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Formal charges have been filed against a man who was arrested on Monday in connection to a double-homicide and an unrelated arson incident. Mark Crites Jr. is charged with two counts of first degree murder and two counts of arson. Bond was set at $5 million and he remains in custody […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wlds.com

Jacksonville, Hardin Recipient of New RISE Grant from DCEO

The City of Jacksonville and the Village of Hardin will be the recipient of a new grant from the State of Illinois. Governor J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity announced yesterday that communities will receive portions of $3.5 million through the Research in Illinois to Spur Economic Recovery program (RISE).
JACKSONVILLE, IL
WCIA

Senior couple found dead in Springfield home

Update at 7 p.m. According to the Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon, the autopsies are scheduled for Monday morning. Allmon said the couple’s identity is being withheld pending family notification. The deaths are under investigation by the Sangamon County Coroner and the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office. Update at 4:15 p.m. Police confirmed the deaths of […]
wlds.com

Sangamon Authorities Searching For Suspects in Double Homicide in Springfield

The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office and Illinois State Police are in search of a vehicle in possible connection to a double homicide that occurred on Springfield’s southwest end yesterday morning. Investigators are looking for a stolen 2008 black Dodge Charger with Illinois license plates Z-185-113. The suspects in...
wlds.com

South Jacksonville Home Damaged by Fire Wednesday

South Jacksonville and Jacksonville Fire Departments responded to a call of a structure fire on West Greenwood just after 2 pm Wednesday afternoon. Smoke was showing from the home as crews arrived on scene. South Jacksonville Fire Chief Richard Evans Jr. said no one was home at the time and a neighbor called after seeing the smoke.
JACKSONVILLE, IL

