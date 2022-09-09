Read full article on original website
kjluradio.com
Illinois man with lengthy record faces charges for pursuit in Montgomery County
An Illinois man, with a lengthy criminal record, is arrested in Missouri after a pursuit in a stolen vehicle winds its way through Montgomery County. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says they were notified that the Highway Patrol in Pike County was chasing a man driving a stolen SUV on Highway 70, earlier this month, and the driver was heading toward Jonesburg.
WAND TV
Lawsuit against Illinois State Police in death of Decatur mother expected to be heard
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The civil trial between the family of Kelly Wilson and the Illinois State Police will be heard in the Illinois Court of Claims on Wednesday. The lawsuit is asking for $10 million in damages in connection with the crash that resulted in the death of Kelly Wilson, 26. It was filed on August 31, 2016.
CWLP: Avoid 5th and Cook Streets
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — People driving home from work are advised to avoid one intersection in Springfield. Officials with City Water, Light and Power said a two-vehicle crash is causing traffic to back up at the intersection of 5th and Cook Streets. The street lights at that intersection were also damaged by the crash and […]
wlds.com
Livestock Complex Near Griggsville Burns
Several Pike County Fire Departments responded to a fire early Monday morning that destroyed a livestock facility. The Pike Press reports that a call for a structure fire came in at approximately 3:45AM Monday to Lynch Livestock, located 2 ½ miles north of Griggsville on Illinois Route 107. According to the report, it’s believed that fire had started about an hour prior to the call.
thebengilpost.com
Springfield murder suspect captured in Benld on Monday by Gillespie Police
A suspect wanted in connection with a double homicide that took place on Sunday in Springfield was taken into custody without incident on Monday in Benld by Gillespie Police Department. Mark N. Crites Jr., 23, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, aggravated arson, and residential arson. His...
wmay.com
City Council To Consider MacArthur Jurisdiction, Township Referendum
The Springfield City Council will have several big items on its agenda for next week. The council’s committee of the whole advanced a proposal for the city to take over jurisdiction, and maintenance costs, for a stretch of MacArthur Boulevard that’s currently under state control. The transfer would happen after the state finishes a planned multi-million-dollar upgrade of the route. Some aldermen question why the city would want to take on that additional cost. But others say the state has been too slow to fix problems on that thoroughfare, and the city could be more responsive.
nprillinois.org
Arrest in Springfield double homicide case, Illinois Chief Justice Anne Burke retiring |First Listen
Springfield man is arrested in connection with double homicide. Man is in custody for knocking over MLK statue by Illinois Capitol. Former Bears QB Jim McMahon wants to enter Illinois marijuana market. Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which...
wlds.com
Neighboring Law Firm Shows Interest in Lair Building as City Forced to Make Additional Repairs
The fate of a downtown Jacksonville building that suffered a partial collapse last fall might be getting closer to a resolution, but that won’t be without more work on the City’s part. The Jacksonville City Council approved some additional repairs that are needed to the Lair Building located...
wmay.com
Funeral Home Owner’s Liquor License Bid Rejected
A Springfield funeral home owner has lost her bid to obtain a liquor license for an adjacent reception center. Ruby Davis operates Ruby Funeral Services and the Ruby Recreational Community Center. She had sought a liquor license so that she could serve alcohol during family gatherings and other events at the reception facility. But Ward 2 Alderman Shawn Gregory opposed the license, saying his constituents did not want another business in their neighborhood serving liquor and potentially adding to problems in the area. Now aldermen have withdrawn the liquor license request completely after learning that the reception center sits too close to a building that’s being used as a church, violating zoning rules that require a setback of at least 100 feet.
WIFR
Man charged with felony for toppling MLK statue near Illinois Capitol
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - A 24-year-old man is being held on a $50,000 bond for reportedly vandalizing the Martin Luther King Jr. statue across the street from the Illinois Capitol. Fernando Garcia Martinez is charged with one count of felony criminal damage to state government property. Garcia Martinez allegedly toppled the...
Suspect charged in murder, arson investigations
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Formal charges have been filed against a man who was arrested on Monday in connection to a double-homicide and an unrelated arson incident. Mark Crites Jr. is charged with two counts of first degree murder and two counts of arson. Bond was set at $5 million and he remains in custody […]
wlds.com
Jacksonville, Hardin Recipient of New RISE Grant from DCEO
The City of Jacksonville and the Village of Hardin will be the recipient of a new grant from the State of Illinois. Governor J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity announced yesterday that communities will receive portions of $3.5 million through the Research in Illinois to Spur Economic Recovery program (RISE).
Senior couple found dead in Springfield home
Update at 7 p.m. According to the Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon, the autopsies are scheduled for Monday morning. Allmon said the couple’s identity is being withheld pending family notification. The deaths are under investigation by the Sangamon County Coroner and the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office. Update at 4:15 p.m. Police confirmed the deaths of […]
wlds.com
Sangamon Authorities Searching For Suspects in Double Homicide in Springfield
The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office and Illinois State Police are in search of a vehicle in possible connection to a double homicide that occurred on Springfield’s southwest end yesterday morning. Investigators are looking for a stolen 2008 black Dodge Charger with Illinois license plates Z-185-113. The suspects in...
muddyrivernews.com
Central Illinois man pleads guilty in connection with breach of U.S. Capitol
WASHINGTON – An Illinois man has pleaded guilty to felony charges for assaulting a law. enforcement officer and assaulting a member of the media during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on. Jan. 6, 2021. His actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S....
Downstate Illinois Man Gets Three Weeks Behind Bars for Role in Capitol Attack
An Illinois man has been sentenced to jail time for what he did on the day the U.S. Capitol was attacked by a mob on Jan. 6, 2021. Jeremiah Carollo, of Glen Carbon, was there that day with his younger brother, Anthony Carollo, 22, of Lockport, and their cousin, Cody Vollan, 31, of Flossmoor.
wlds.com
Out of State Plaque Company Targeting Readers’ Choice Winners Not Affiliated with Journal-Courier
The Jacksonville Journal-Courier is warning winners of a recent contest not to fall for claims by an out-of-state award company. Recent winners of the annual Readers Choice Awards are being warned after a number of them have reported they were contacted by Regent Plaque and Sign LLC. According to a...
wlds.com
One Knotty Maker Awarded For Social Media Promotion At Local Business Awards Conference
A Jacksonville business was recently recognized for its extraordinary use of social media to promote its products. One Knotty Maker, a macrame business, owned by Jessica Lynn received Illinois Local’s 2022 Award for Best Use of Social Media. Lynn is a regular contributor on Facebook and Instagram promoting her latest creations.
wsiu.org
Leaked anti-government militia membership list includes Illinois mayor, law enforcement officials
Nearly 900 Illinoisans have signed up at one time or another with the Oath Keepers, a far-right anti-government militia group. That includes elected officials, law enforcement, and other first responders. That's according to the Anti-Defamation League's analysis of Oath Keepers membership list data leaked in September 2021. The anti-hate organization...
wlds.com
South Jacksonville Home Damaged by Fire Wednesday
South Jacksonville and Jacksonville Fire Departments responded to a call of a structure fire on West Greenwood just after 2 pm Wednesday afternoon. Smoke was showing from the home as crews arrived on scene. South Jacksonville Fire Chief Richard Evans Jr. said no one was home at the time and a neighbor called after seeing the smoke.
