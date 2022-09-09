Read full article on original website
Suspect Arrested Following a Burglary in Green Bay
A man has been arrested following a burglary in Green Bay. 55-year-old Gerald Trotter allegedly took electronics and a debit card from Ace Teaching & Consulting located on 520 South Oakland Avenue. Trotter was caught by a surveillance camera entering the building on September 12th, and he was arrested on...
Green Bay Man Sentenced for Fatal 2020 High Speed Crash
The man who killed three people in a crash on Lombardi Avenue two years ago has been sentenced. Abdi Ahmed was in Brown County Court where the families of the victims, Sonia Gonzalez, Sonia Gonzalez-Guillen, and Jesse Saldana, were able to address the court and Ahmed before Judge John Zakowski delivered his ruling.
Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records
Shawn Lee Flak, 35, Park Falls, possession fentanyl on 11/19/20, Guilty plea, Sentence is withheld. Defendant is placed on probation to DOC for two (2) years. Conditions of probation are: 1) Assessment/treatment/counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) Maintain absolute sobriety except for prescriptions taken in prescribed doses; 3) Submit to random urine screens and pay for same; 4) Maintain full-time employment/ schooling combination; 5) Pay costs of action; 6) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC; 7) Submit DNA sample.
Bail Hearing Held For Manitowoc Man Accused of Resisting and Spitting At Officers
Bail is set at $1000 cash for a 20-year-old Manitowoc man who got into an altercation with officers late last week. Gabriel T. Whatley is charged with Two Counts Each of Battery or Threat to an Officer and Resisting or Obstructing an Officer along with one count of Throwing or Discharging Bodily Fluids at a Public Safety Worker.
Manitowoc Man Sentenced in 2021 Reedsville Stabbing Case
A Manitowoc man has been sentenced for his role in a 2021 stabbing case in Reedsville. Jesus Sanchez-Delgadillo was found guilty due to a no-contest plea on a charge of 1st Degree Reckless Injury, with Judge Mark Rohrer sentencing him to spend four years in prison followed by ten years on extended supervision.
Lloyd R. Falvey
Lloyd R. Falvey, age 79, passed away peacefully at his home in Manitowoc, surrounded by his loved ones on September 18, 2022, after dealing with over a year of bladder cancer. Lloyd was born on April 10, 1943 in Cato, son to the late William and Genrose (Brunner) Falvey. Lloyd started his education at St. Paul’s Catholic School and graduated from Lincoln High School with the class of 1961, which was followed by two years of Teachers College.
Manitowoc Police Searching for Owner of a Dog Involved in a Biting Incident
The Manitowoc Police Department is looking for the owner of a dog that was involved in a biting incident yesterday morning. Lieutenant Cooper Schmidt reports that the victim was walking in the 900 block of South 19th Street at around 8:45 a.m. when they bent down to pet the canine.
Manitowoc Area Bridge Replaced And Ready To Open
Some good news for motorists who use the Wisconsin Highway 42 bridge over Silver Creek. The bridge, just south of US 151 near Fricke Road, has been replaced and is scheduled to open Tuesday (September 20th) after being closed since July 5th. Those working on the $1.03 million project are...
Fire in a Garbage Can Spreads to Green Bay Garage
A garage fire in Green Bay yesterday morning (September 18th) reportedly began in a nearby garbage can. The Green Bay Metro Fire Department was called to a home on Chicago Street at around 9:00 a.m. Sunday morning on a report of a garage fire. Crews arrived to find a fire...
Oshkosh Police Investigating a Fatal Train vs. Pedestrian Crash
An investigation is underway in Oshkosh after a 29-year-old man was struck by a train. The incident occurred at around 8:30 Saturday morning (September 17th) where the railroad track intersects with Otter Avenue. The identity of the victim has not yet been released, but we do know he resides in...
Green Bay Police Respond to Higher Than Average Call Volume at Lambeau Field
The excitement of the first home game this season coupled with the Packers/Bears rivalry appeared to spill into the stands last night at Lambeau Field. The Green Bay Police Department is reporting that they were called 46 times for service resulting in two arrests and 12 ejections. This is a...
Gas Prices Fall in Some Eastern Wisconsin Counties, Rise in Others
Some Eastern Wisconsin Counties saw their gas prices fall over the last week while others reported increases. According to the AAA Gas Prices webpage, in Manitowoc County, the average price per gallon fell a penny to $3.41, while Sheboygan County saw a three cent drop to $3.39. However, motorists are...
Rapids Road Reconstruction Being Planned For 2024
Some road construction projects are in the works for Manitowoc County. One of them, according to County Executive Bob Ziegelbauer, involves a stretch of Rapids Road on Manitowoc’s west side. “Tentatively, Rapids Road from Waldo Boulevard to County Trunk P, the old Bill’s Oil Company site, is scheduled for...
Manitowoc Man Facing Charges After Spitting on and Resisting Police Officers
A Manitowoc man is facing charges after he allegedly spit on and resisted police officers. The situation began just after midnight on Friday (September 16th) when an officer noticed a vehicle without any registration plates. The officer conducted a traffic stop, during which the driver was reportedly being uncooperative. The...
Manitowoc Police Department Begins Annual K9 Wreath Sale
If you are looking for some new Christmas decorations and would like to support local law enforcement, the Manitowoc Police Department is here to help. The annual K9 Wreath Sale is now underway. The Manitowoc Police Department has once again teamed up with Honeymoon Acre’s Greenhouse to offer holiday wreaths,...
Ships Swim To Victory At Sheboygan North Invite, Roncalli Tennis Falls to Fox Valley Lutheran
Manitowoc Lincoln defeated 5 other schools Saturday in Girls Swimming action at the Sheboygan North Invitational. Ships Head Coach Aaron Stachovak tells Seehafer News that his squad had two individual 2nd place finishers at the 6-school meet. Annika Strazny was 3rd in the 200 IM while teammate Brooke Korlesky was...
NEW Zoo and Adventure Park Invites Families to Meijer Day at the Zoo
The NEW Zoo and Adventure Park will be letting the first 500 people to arrive this Sunday into the zoo for free. This is a part of Meijer Day at the Zoo. Not only will Meijer be paying for the first 500 guests, and providing special giveaways while supplies last, the 501st visitor will be the recipient of a gift basket valued at $100 sponsored by the NEW Zoo.
Manitowoc Family Looks to Raise Money to Buy a Wheelchair Accessible Van for Their Their Daughter
A Manitowoc family is looking to raise money to help get their daughter a wheelchair-accessible van. 13-year-old Gracie Clark has been battling numerous medical ailments since she was born. When she was only a couple of months old, doctors determined she was blind, and since then she has been diagnosed...
Area Boys Soccer Teams In Action Today
Manitowoc Lincoln will play an FRCC boys soccer match this evening against visiting Sheboygan South. It’ll get underway at 6:30 p.m. at Ron Rubick Municipal Field. Roncalli plays host to Sheboygan Falls in a scheduled 4:30 start, Bay Port is at Sheboygan North, Plymouth is home for Kewaskum, and Random Lake invades the co-op of Howards Grove/Elkhart Lake Glenbeulah.
Two Rivers City Council to Award Bid for Upcoming Project, Receive Updates on Ongoing Projects
The Two Rivers City Council is slated to have its regular meeting this evening. They will be in the Council Chambers at 6:00 p.m., and after the public is allotted time to express their input, Shoreline Hometown Credit Union will present a check to the city for the Central Park West 365 project.
