The NEW Zoo and Adventure Park will be letting the first 500 people to arrive this Sunday into the zoo for free. This is a part of Meijer Day at the Zoo. Not only will Meijer be paying for the first 500 guests, and providing special giveaways while supplies last, the 501st visitor will be the recipient of a gift basket valued at $100 sponsored by the NEW Zoo.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 9 HOURS AGO