Read full article on original website
Related
Parade
Sweet Potato Gnocchi In a Brown Butter Sage Sauce Is What Fall Pasta Dreams Are Made Of
If you love the Italian pasta dish known as gnocchi, but want to try something different, may I suggest giving the sweet potato version a whirl? Using sweet potato in place of regular potato as the main ingredient gives these traditional pillow dumplings a slightly sweet flavor—while maintaining the same irresistible texture. This dish is guaranteed to take pasta night to the next level.
Shake Shack Unveils Spicy New Menu Items Inspired by 'Hot Ones'
Spicy food lovers, brace yourselves... Shake Shack is launching an all-new spicy menu inspired by the YouTube series "Hot Ones"—and you won't want to miss any of these blazing new items. The tasty restaurant chain is turning up the heat with the new collab, which puts a fiery twist...
These Gluten-Free Bibb Lettuce Wraps with Jonah Crab, Mango and Calabrian Chili Are an Anytime Snack
Lettuce wraps are a healthy snack, lunch or dinner, any time of year. They're completely flexible (meaning you can throw any ingredients you have laying around in them), they're light, fresh and usually filled with nutritious veggies, and you can make them vegan, protein-packed, gluten-free, dairy-free or free of anything else you have an aversion to.
Woodford Reserve’s Sweet New Bourbon Was Finished in Honey Barrels
It’s not just whiskey—barrels make so many edible things taste better, as proven by the effect that cask maturation has on things like coffee beans, hot sauce, soy sauce and even honey. These barrels are often given a second life in the whiskey world, as is the case with the latest entry in Woodford Reserve’s Distillery Series, a bourbon finished in honey barrels. This is actually the third time these barrels are being used—they started out as bourbon barrels, then were sent to a Woodford County, KY bee farmer to mature honey, and finally returned to Woodford to be refilled with...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Warm Corn and Bacon Dip Deserves a Spot on Your Tailgating Table
If you're hosting a fall party, having friends over to watch the big game or tailgating, this is the perfect recipe. This hot corn dip recipe with bacon is a delicious appetizer or side dish. Honestly, if you are a planner like me, you are already thinking about the quickly...
Moe’s is Giving Away Unlimited Queso and ‘Queso Incognito’ Thermoses to Three Lucky Winners
Cheese lovers are in for a treat, as Moe's Southwest Grill is giving away a chance to win unlimited queso this National Queso Day!. You heard that right, unlimited queso—or, as Moe's customers like to call it, "liquid gold." The Mexican chain restaurant is also unveiling the limited-edition Queso Incognito, which is made to look like a portable speaker where queso-obsessed customers can stash their liquid gold for any occasion.
How to Score 50 Cent Wings and $2 Drafts at TGI Fridays
TGI Fridays just announced a hot new deal for fans of chicken wings, beer, and maybe even football. In honor of football season's return, the family-favorite restaurant chain has unveiled a finger-licking-good offer for guests: 50 cent wings and $2 Miller Lite drafts. The special kicked off today (Sept. 12)...
Parade
52K+
Followers
13K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT
Inspiring stories, exclusive celebrity interviews, bestselling authors, recipes and more.https://parade.com/
Comments / 0