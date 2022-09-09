ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parade

Sweet Potato Gnocchi In a Brown Butter Sage Sauce Is What Fall Pasta Dreams Are Made Of

If you love the Italian pasta dish known as gnocchi, but want to try something different, may I suggest giving the sweet potato version a whirl? Using sweet potato in place of regular potato as the main ingredient gives these traditional pillow dumplings a slightly sweet flavor—while maintaining the same irresistible texture. This dish is guaranteed to take pasta night to the next level.
Robb Report

Woodford Reserve’s Sweet New Bourbon Was Finished in Honey Barrels

It’s not just whiskey—barrels make so many edible things taste better, as proven by the effect that cask maturation has on things like coffee beans, hot sauce, soy sauce and even honey. These barrels are often given a second life in the whiskey world, as is the case with the latest entry in Woodford Reserve’s Distillery Series, a bourbon finished in honey barrels. This is actually the third time these barrels are being used—they started out as bourbon barrels, then were sent to a Woodford County, KY bee farmer to mature honey, and finally returned to Woodford to be refilled with...
Parade

Moe’s is Giving Away Unlimited Queso and ‘Queso Incognito’ Thermoses to Three Lucky Winners

Cheese lovers are in for a treat, as Moe's Southwest Grill is giving away a chance to win unlimited queso this National Queso Day!. You heard that right, unlimited queso—or, as Moe's customers like to call it, "liquid gold." The Mexican chain restaurant is also unveiling the limited-edition Queso Incognito, which is made to look like a portable speaker where queso-obsessed customers can stash their liquid gold for any occasion.
Parade

How to Score 50 Cent Wings and $2 Drafts at TGI Fridays

TGI Fridays just announced a hot new deal for fans of chicken wings, beer, and maybe even football. In honor of football season's return, the family-favorite restaurant chain has unveiled a finger-licking-good offer for guests: 50 cent wings and $2 Miller Lite drafts. The special kicked off today (Sept. 12)...
Parade

Parade

Inspiring stories, exclusive celebrity interviews, bestselling authors, recipes and more.

