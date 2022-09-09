ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, CA

Comments / 1

Related
Antelope Valley Press

Annual mural-painting project begins in Valley

PALMDALE — The Antelope Valley’s weather cooled down and cleared up, this week, just in time for Antelope Valley Walls, the biennial mural painting project previously known as POW! WOW! Antelope Valley. The week-long mural endeavor started, Monday. Eighteen artists — Ben Brough, Lily Brick, Chloe Becky, Lori...
PALMDALE, CA
Antelope Valley Press

AVC green lights Commons building

LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Community College District will get The Commons building after all, albeit later than expected. The 47,353 square-foot facility will be the campus core for student life and college activities. The Commons will include a full kitchen and dining facility, college store, indoor and outdoor spaces for large gatherings and a student life center that supports student interaction, support and clubs as well as the student government offices.
LANCASTER, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Officials vow to search after Vietnam Wall trailer stolen

PALMDALE — The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department promises a determined effort to find thieves and a stolen trailer carrying thousands of dollars in hardware and equipment used to erect the Antelope Valley Vietnam Memorial, which is scheduled for presentation at the Palmdale Amphitheater for Veterans Day. Stacia Nemeth,...
PALMDALE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
City
Lancaster, CA
Lancaster, CA
Society
Antelope Valley Press

Christian Bale backs SOS Village in Palmdale

PALMDALE — The city will soon host a new model for caring for foster children, the first of its kind in California, one that is focused on keeping siblings together and working toward reuniting families whenever possible. The project has the backing of Hollywood film star Christian Bale, who...
PALMDALE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Arts And Crafts#Off The Wall#Beer Garden#Live Music#American
foxla.com

4 people shot in downtown LA: LAFD

LOS ANGELES - Four men are hospitalized after several people were shot in downtown Los Angeles Wednesday afternoon, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The shooting on Skid Row was reported just before 2 p.m. in the area near 400 E. 5th Street. Officials said the suspect is described...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Rex Parris travels to Japan for exhibition

Mayor R. Rex Parris and a delegation from the City of Lancaster flew to Japan, earlier this month, for World Smart Energy Week, the world’s leading exhibition for renewable energy. Parris delivered a keynote speech on Lancaster’s leading role in becoming the first hydrogen city in the United States....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
Antelope Valley Press

Palmdale considers additional stipends

PALMDALE — The City Council is considering increasing — or in some cases offering — stipends to members of the various commissions to compensate those who dedicate hours of work. The matter was brought up, at the Sept. 7 meeting, at the request of Mayor Steve Hofbauer,...
PALMDALE, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Billionaire MacKenzie Scott Just Donated Two Beverly Hills Mansions Worth $55 Million to Fund Affordable Housing in LA

In her ongoing crusade to give away at least half of her wealth, billionaire MacKenzie Scott is now gifting mansions to charity. Scott recently donated two of her homes — both in Beverly Hills, California — to the California Community Foundation (CCF), which provides grants to mission-based nonprofits in Los Angeles. The organization intends to sell both homes, worth a combined $55 million, and use 90% of the earnings to fund affordable housing initiatives, says CCF senior vice president Jarrett Barrios.
LOS ANGELES, CA
palisadesnews.com

Arsenio Hall Sells 34-Acre Topanga Property to His Neighbor

$9 million sale price on 10,000 square foot property. Comedian and talk show host Arsenio Hall has sold his home of 30 years in Topanga, as reported by The Dirt.com. It was a sale where the property was never publicly listed according to county records. The estate is comprised of...
TOPANGA, CA
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

CA High-Speed Rail Authority Releases Draft Plan for Palmdale to Burbank Section

The California High-Speed Rail Authority has released its draft environmental studies for the planned link between the cities of Palmdale and Burbank. The ~38-mile-long section is currently estimated to cost roughly $24 billion. This section’s cost is relatively high, as trains will mostly travel in tunnels under the San Gabriel Mountains in north Los Angeles County. CAHSRA is currently receiving public comment on the Palmdale-Burbank Draft Environmental Impact Report/Environmental Impact Statement (EIR/EIS). For details on how to comment, and/or attend upcoming virtual hearings, see the end of this post.
BURBANK, CA
2urbangirls.com

Worker killed at LA area construction site

SOUTH GATE, Calif. – A worker died Wednesday after becoming trapped in a ditch at a construction site in the South Gate area, authorities said. Firefighters were sent to the 10000 block of West Frontage Road at about 11:20 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The...
SOUTH GATE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy