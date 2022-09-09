Read full article on original website
Antelope Valley Press
Annual mural-painting project begins in Valley
PALMDALE — The Antelope Valley’s weather cooled down and cleared up, this week, just in time for Antelope Valley Walls, the biennial mural painting project previously known as POW! WOW! Antelope Valley. The week-long mural endeavor started, Monday. Eighteen artists — Ben Brough, Lily Brick, Chloe Becky, Lori...
Antelope Valley Press
AVC green lights Commons building
LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Community College District will get The Commons building after all, albeit later than expected. The 47,353 square-foot facility will be the campus core for student life and college activities. The Commons will include a full kitchen and dining facility, college store, indoor and outdoor spaces for large gatherings and a student life center that supports student interaction, support and clubs as well as the student government offices.
Antelope Valley Press
Officials vow to search after Vietnam Wall trailer stolen
PALMDALE — The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department promises a determined effort to find thieves and a stolen trailer carrying thousands of dollars in hardware and equipment used to erect the Antelope Valley Vietnam Memorial, which is scheduled for presentation at the Palmdale Amphitheater for Veterans Day. Stacia Nemeth,...
The 5 Best Fried Chicken Places In Los Angeles Today
Here's five fried chicken spots in LA you must try (that are not big brands). 5 Great Spots to Get Fried Chicken in Los AngelesAdobe. (Los Angeles, CA) - If fried chicken is the king of comfort food, Los Angeles is the fried chicken king.
This might be the Best Breakfast Sandwich in Los Angeles right now
One of the most popular Mexican bakeries in Los Angeles is expanding its menu to include savories for lunch and dinner. Here is a look at the new menu at La Monarca Bakery and why you might be thinking of them for more than just Pan Dulce. Read all the way to the end for my ultimate favorites.
'I Was an L.A. Gang Member, One Dark Day Made Me Quit'
Putting our lives in danger didn't matter. We felt like we had nothing to lose, nothing to live for.
Mild temperatures expected for most of SoCal on Thursday
Pleasant conditions continue in Southern California as most of the region will experience mild temperatures on Thursday.
Antelope Valley Press
Christian Bale backs SOS Village in Palmdale
PALMDALE — The city will soon host a new model for caring for foster children, the first of its kind in California, one that is focused on keeping siblings together and working toward reuniting families whenever possible. The project has the backing of Hollywood film star Christian Bale, who...
foxla.com
4 people shot in downtown LA: LAFD
LOS ANGELES - Four men are hospitalized after several people were shot in downtown Los Angeles Wednesday afternoon, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The shooting on Skid Row was reported just before 2 p.m. in the area near 400 E. 5th Street. Officials said the suspect is described...
In-N-Out Burger Is the Latest Victim of a Viral TikTok 'Secret Menu' Hoax
In-N-Out Burger's so-called 'secret menu' item that went viral on social media verified as fake. You Can't Order This Item At In-N-Out BurgerCredit: Andrew Weibert/ unsplash. (Los Angeles, CA) - Recently, a TikTok video went viral on the app.
Antelope Valley Press
Rex Parris travels to Japan for exhibition
Mayor R. Rex Parris and a delegation from the City of Lancaster flew to Japan, earlier this month, for World Smart Energy Week, the world’s leading exhibition for renewable energy. Parris delivered a keynote speech on Lancaster’s leading role in becoming the first hydrogen city in the United States....
Santa Clarita Radio
A Nightmare Experience With A Santa Clarita Homeowner’s Association (HOA)
Homeowner’s Associations, better known as HOA’s are prevalent throughout the Santa Clarita Valley. While there are many benefits to an HOA, the potential exists for extreme challenges. This is the story of one such challenge. KHTS was approached by Steve Goodman, who resides in the North Park Community...
Antelope Valley Press
Palmdale considers additional stipends
PALMDALE — The City Council is considering increasing — or in some cases offering — stipends to members of the various commissions to compensate those who dedicate hours of work. The matter was brought up, at the Sept. 7 meeting, at the request of Mayor Steve Hofbauer,...
Headlines: Instagram Geotagged Photo Revealed PnB Rock’s Location Before Shooting; L.A. Ranks As Deadliest City for Rappers
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Philadelphia rapper PnB Rock was reportedly shot and killed yesterday during a robbery attempt at Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles...
NBC Los Angeles
Billionaire MacKenzie Scott Just Donated Two Beverly Hills Mansions Worth $55 Million to Fund Affordable Housing in LA
In her ongoing crusade to give away at least half of her wealth, billionaire MacKenzie Scott is now gifting mansions to charity. Scott recently donated two of her homes — both in Beverly Hills, California — to the California Community Foundation (CCF), which provides grants to mission-based nonprofits in Los Angeles. The organization intends to sell both homes, worth a combined $55 million, and use 90% of the earnings to fund affordable housing initiatives, says CCF senior vice president Jarrett Barrios.
vvng.com
Driver of classic hot rod airlifted after crashing in Apple Valley
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The driver of a classic hot rod was airlifted to a trauma center after crashing Saturday afternoon in Apple Valley. It happened at about 2:21 pm, on September 10, 2022, along Bear Valley Road, east of Deep Creek Road. The vehicle was traveling westbound...
palisadesnews.com
Arsenio Hall Sells 34-Acre Topanga Property to His Neighbor
$9 million sale price on 10,000 square foot property. Comedian and talk show host Arsenio Hall has sold his home of 30 years in Topanga, as reported by The Dirt.com. It was a sale where the property was never publicly listed according to county records. The estate is comprised of...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
CA High-Speed Rail Authority Releases Draft Plan for Palmdale to Burbank Section
The California High-Speed Rail Authority has released its draft environmental studies for the planned link between the cities of Palmdale and Burbank. The ~38-mile-long section is currently estimated to cost roughly $24 billion. This section’s cost is relatively high, as trains will mostly travel in tunnels under the San Gabriel Mountains in north Los Angeles County. CAHSRA is currently receiving public comment on the Palmdale-Burbank Draft Environmental Impact Report/Environmental Impact Statement (EIR/EIS). For details on how to comment, and/or attend upcoming virtual hearings, see the end of this post.
High tides and ocean water advisories: Southern California beaches impacted by Kay
High tides and massive swells swashed along Los Angeles area beaches Saturday, and cities and residents alike took precautions to protect homes and businesses. Video from Sky5 showed high tides cut across the sand from Long Beach to Huntington Beach, coming dangerously close to hundreds of homes. In Long Beach, aerial footage showed crews working […]
2urbangirls.com
Worker killed at LA area construction site
SOUTH GATE, Calif. – A worker died Wednesday after becoming trapped in a ditch at a construction site in the South Gate area, authorities said. Firefighters were sent to the 10000 block of West Frontage Road at about 11:20 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The...
