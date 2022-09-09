Read full article on original website
Related
TechCrunch
Is earned wage access ushering in a new era of payroll management?
Earned wage access promises to be the shakeup that the payroll system has perhaps required for a while now. The premise is simple: EWA providers posit that the workforce should be paid on demand and a good portion of the workforce agrees with that. To find out just how well...
TechCrunch
What has KOBO360 been up to in the last 2 years?
For the online logistics space, it’s not difficult to see why investors were quite curious about the market. In Africa, more than $180 billion is spent annually on haulage, and logistics account for more than 70% of a product’s price, according to reports. For comparison, it’s 6% in the U.S. Logistics operators in Africa suffer from various problems, from inconsistent pricing, which stems from a fragmented supply-and-demand market, to paper documentation and little or no access to financing.
LG links with Parsons School of Design for super-giant AI project
SEOUL, Sept. 15 (UPI) -- South Korea's LG Group will be working with the Parsons School of Design in New York to develop artificial intelligence that can help people learn art and design. During the next three years, LG AI Research and Parsons plan to tackle various projects for advancing...
Here’s What Boohoo Wants to Contribute to the Sustainability Convo
Boohoo Group certainly drew attention during New York Fashion Week but now the company is navigating the scrutinizing spotlight that comes with its newfound sustainability stance – and newly named sustainability ambassador Kourtney Kardashian. “We don’t mind the criticism, I’ll be very upfront about it because we have an important message for us to get out over the coming weeks,” Carol Kane, cofounder of Boohoo, told WWD in an exclusive interview Tuesday, alongside Lianne Pemberton, product sustainability manager at Boohoo, and Cheryl Chung, the group’s head of communications. More from WWDSukeina RTW Spring 2023Cinq à Sept RTW Spring 2023Front Row at Tom...
IN THIS ARTICLE
TechCrunch
Google fails to overturn EU’s €4BN+ Android antitrust decision
It’s a much needed win for the EU which has had a number of its antitrust decision unpicked by the courts in recent years. Reached for comment, a Google spokesperson sent us this brief line:. “We are disappointed that the Court did not annul the decision in full. Android...
TechCrunch
Kenya’s insurtech Turaco maintains 1 billion user target as it raises $10M funding
Through its B2B2C model, Turaco has created an expansive distribution channel that is enabling it to tap into a large pool of potential customers in its markets, providing insurance to a group that has never consumed it before. Driven by a viable business model, the startup, which also has operations...
TechCrunch
Can the algorithms that ride-hailing and delivery startups use be fair?
Uber and Lyft rejected the study’s findings, claiming that there were flaws in the methodology. But it was hardly the first study to identify troubling inconsistencies in the apps’ algorithmic decision-making. Riders aren’t the only ones to be victimized by routing and pricing algorithms. Uber recently faced criticism...
TechCrunch
TikTok just launched a BeReal clone called TikTok Now
“TikTok Now invites you and your friends to capture what you’re doing in the moment using your device’s front and back camera,” the company’s blog reads. “You’ll receive a daily prompt to capture a 10-second video or a static photo to easily share what you’re up to.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TechCrunch
Miners flee to Ethereum Classic as ‘the Merge’ arrives
Ethereum Classic, a hard fork of the Ethereum network, saw its hash rate soar to a record high on Thursday morning shortly after the Merge was completed. Hash rate is the computational power used to approve transactions on a blockchain, a mechanism called proof-of-work. Following the Merge, Ethereum is switching to a consensus method called proof-of-stake. Instead of competing with powerful computers and essentially chips, node operators stake their cryptocurrencies to win the chance to validate transactions.
TechCrunch
Canva moves beyond graphic design to launch a visual worksuite
Canva will also expand its print offerings and bring its background removing technology to videos. Canva Presentations, launched in 2021, will get a remote control feature, which allows presenters to connect other devices (like a phone) for use as a virtual clicker. “We’ve been working for the last two years...
TechCrunch
Just 2 days left to save $1,100 on Disrupt 2022 tickets
Every year, Disrupt captures the imaginations of people around the world. There’s a massive global audience eager to hear the buzz about dynamic new startups, larger trends in the industry, and prognostications made by legendary tech visionaries. The headlines, though, represent only a small portion of what will happen at Disrupt 2022. The main attraction isn’t just on the schedule, because it’s the attendees themselves.
TechCrunch
Virtual Internships matches students with top companies around the world
Virtual Internships uses AI to match students at scale with internships at companies ranging from startups to blue chips and guarantees a match within one month. Its host companies include AWS, Carrefour, Dentons, GAM Investments, Asian Development Bank and Bio Pharm Dongsung. Over 70% of interns work directly with a...
TechCrunch
LatAm’s Gen-t is working to enrich biotech with Brazilian genomic data
For Lygia da Veiga Pereira, founder of the company, she said it’s more than just building a company, it’s about advancing science and medical technology. “The field keeps saying that we need diversity, but most of the diversity in the world is in countries with [the] least developed health systems,” said Pereira in an interview with TechCrunch. “Lack of diversity became sort of the mantra for the field, and I saw an opportunity, because if Brazil had anything to contribute, it would be with our diversity.”
TechCrunch
Sendbird adds livestreaming from any app to communications platform
This new capability is called Sendbird Live. “Now we want to give businesses the super power to host livestreaming, plus community chat as part of your user experience, all branded within their native application. So users don’t have to bounce off and go to some third-party media. And also brands can keep their users on their platform, while providing novel experiences,” Sendbird CEO and co-founder John Kim told TechCrunch.
TechCrunch
Zoom is down in a major outage
If you had a meeting you really didn’t want to attend this morning, it’s your lucky day. Zoom’s status website shows there is a major outage, affecting users’ ability to join meetings. According to the crowd-sourced DownDetector, tens of thousands of Zoom users are reporting outages this morning, beginning around 10:30 AM ET.
TechCrunch
Honda’s EV motorcycle offensive includes one just for kids
The world’s largest motorcycle manufacturer said Tuesday that it’s targeting annual sales of 1 million electric motorcycles within the next five years. It announced a number of changes to its motorcycle lineup, including more models with swappable or all-solid-state batteries, toward its goal to become carbon neutral by 2050.
CARS・
TechCrunch
Twitter shareholders approve Elon Musk’s $44 billion buyout offer
The shareholder vote comes the same day that former Twitter security lead Peiter Zatko testified before Congress about his explosive whistleblower report documenting the security and privacy lapses he witnessed as an executive at the company. Twitter asked its shareholders to approve Musk’s bid back in June, a step that...
TechCrunch
Ethereum switches to proof-of-stake consensus after completing The Merge
Previously, the Ethereum blockchain relied on proof-of-work, a consensus mechanism that requires a lot of computational effort from all the decentralized nodes participating in the blockchain. The proof-of-stake mechanism radically changes how the Ethereum blockchain works. It eliminates the need for mining new blocks as the network is now secured...
TechCrunch
Morpheus Space’s satellite thrusters are propelled forward with a $28M Series A
Morpheus has raised a $28 million Series A, with which it intends to build a factory in Dresden, Germany, where it’s based, and to increase headcount. That will allow the company to ramp up production of its propulsion systems to meet exponentially growing demand in the smallsat market; since 2019, the number of small satellite launches has increased by nearly 450%.
TechCrunch
French food tech company Standing Ovation nabs $12 million for animal-free dairy cheese
Casein, for the uninitiated, is a protein found in dairy products, and which constitutes around 80% of cow milk — it’s also what gives milk its white appearance. While the vegan cheese market was pegged as a $2.5 billion industry in 2021, most people would agree that it’s not quite up to scratch with its milk-based counterpart. A lack of casein is a major reason for this — aside from color, casein is responsible for nutrients, smell and and even the physical “functionality” in cheese, such as the stringy elasticity that’s distinctive of mozzarella.
Comments / 0