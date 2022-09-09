ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sycamore, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spotonillinois.com

City of Sandwich City Council met June 13

Here are the minutes provided by the council: In the absence of Mayor Latham, Deputy Clerk Teckenbrock called the meeting to order at 7:00 PM followed by the Pledge of Allegiance Roll call was taken: Present: Deputy City Clerk Teckenbrock,...
SANDWICH, IL
spotonillinois.com

Village of Johnsburg Village Board met Aug. 16

Here is the agenda provided by the board: ROLL CALL PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE FROM THE FLOOR - Public comments are limited to 5 minutes in duration. Interrogation of, or personal invectives against village staff, the Village President or Village... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 15:31. 15:18. 15:18.
JOHNSBURG, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Sycamore, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
City
Sycamore, IL
spotonillinois.com

Home sales in Ogle County during week ending Aug. 20

There were 18 reported residential sales in Ogle County in the week ending Aug. 20, according to BlockShopper.com. The median sales price was $132,000 and the median property tax bill was $2,354.5 for the previous year. 123 Nancy St.Mount Morris$165,000Property Tax (2020): $3,238.4Effective...
OGLE COUNTY, IL
spotonillinois.com

Helipad, stables part of biggest ask in Kane County

165/197 Schneider Road in Elburn (Zillow) A 151-acre estate west of Chicago that includes a helipad, horse stables and a riding area is seeking $7.4 million, a price that tops the chart of local ambitions in the current market. The home is located in Elburn, a far west suburb of Chicago,...
ELBURN, IL
spotonillinois.com

Negative % change for SunCoke Energy Inc. (SXC:NYQ) in Lisle in last year

Shares in FIRST TRUST HY OPPORTUNITIES 2027 TERM (FTHY:NYQ) in Wheaton finished Sept. 13 at $14.7 USD on the stock exchange. This is a 1.67 percent fall from the day before when it closed at $14.95. Stocks in FIRST TRUST HY OPPORTUNITIES 2027 TERM have reached as high as $14.85 and as low as $14.69...
LISLE, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cheri Bustos
spotonillinois.com

NIU Set to Host SEC's Vanderbilt Saturday

The NIU Huskies welcome Vanderbilt, the only SEC team ever to play in Huskie Stadium, for a return visit. The teams, who meet for the fifth time Saturday, played in DeKalb in 1997, with the Commodores coming away with a 17-7 victory. ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. Tags:
DEKALB, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy