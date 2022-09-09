Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
My Experience at Wok N Fire - South BarringtonChicago Food KingSouth Barrington, IL
DeKalb Kite Fest on 9/11Adrian HolmanDekalb, IL
Last chance to visit Illinois' largest waterpark! Raging Waves closes for the season on September 5thJennifer GeerYorkville, IL
This is a great spot in South Barrington to sit outside and enjoy a delicious drinkChicago Food KingSouth Barrington, IL
Does this Geneva Hamburger restaurant live up to the hypeChicago Food KingGeneva, IL
City of Sandwich City Council met June 13
Here are the minutes provided by the council: In the absence of Mayor Latham, Deputy Clerk Teckenbrock called the meeting to order at 7:00 PM followed by the Pledge of Allegiance Roll call was taken: Present: Deputy City Clerk Teckenbrock,...
Village of Johnsburg Village Board met Aug. 16
Here is the agenda provided by the board: ROLL CALL PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE FROM THE FLOOR - Public comments are limited to 5 minutes in duration. Interrogation of, or personal invectives against village staff, the Village President or Village... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 15:31. 15:18. 15:18.
Two pending projects bring residential boom to Elgin's southwest side
More than 400 new apartments and townhouses may be coming to the southwest side of Elgin through two pending construction developments. The first of those projects received a nod of approval from the city's planning and zoning commission this week.
Locke Lord Vice Chair Jennifer Kenedy and Partner Carolyn Blessing Recognized as Notable Women in Law by Crain's Chicago Business
Locke Lord Vice Chair Jennifer Kenedy and Partner Carolyn Blessing have been selected by Crain's Chicago Business as 2022 Notable Women in Law honorees. They are recognized for their ability to effect change, serve as a role model and mentor to other women attorneys and promote inclusive... Posted in:. Places:
Home sales in Ogle County during week ending Aug. 20
There were 18 reported residential sales in Ogle County in the week ending Aug. 20, according to BlockShopper.com. The median sales price was $132,000 and the median property tax bill was $2,354.5 for the previous year. 123 Nancy St.Mount Morris$165,000Property Tax (2020): $3,238.4Effective...
Helipad, stables part of biggest ask in Kane County
165/197 Schneider Road in Elburn (Zillow) A 151-acre estate west of Chicago that includes a helipad, horse stables and a riding area is seeking $7.4 million, a price that tops the chart of local ambitions in the current market. The home is located in Elburn, a far west suburb of Chicago,...
Negative % change for SunCoke Energy Inc. (SXC:NYQ) in Lisle in last year
Shares in FIRST TRUST HY OPPORTUNITIES 2027 TERM (FTHY:NYQ) in Wheaton finished Sept. 13 at $14.7 USD on the stock exchange. This is a 1.67 percent fall from the day before when it closed at $14.95. Stocks in FIRST TRUST HY OPPORTUNITIES 2027 TERM have reached as high as $14.85 and as low as $14.69...
McGill slams SAFE-T Act: 'Offenders who violated and escaped, we took back into custody'
Illinois Senate 11th District candidate Thomas McGill is calling on the state's politicians to overturn the controversial Safe-T Act. "Truth about Safe-T Act no one is talking about," McGill tweeted. "I worked the house arrest program in Cook County. Offenders who violated and escaped,...
Flu Season Is Coming, And It Could Be Bad, Health Officials Say. You Can Get Your Shots To Stay Safe
CHICAGO - The city's health department is urging Chicagoans to get their flu shots and COVID-19 vaccinations to keep people safe amid fears of a bad flu season. The Chicago Department of Public Health kicked off its annual flu shot campaign Wednesday to encourage people to get vaccinated.... Posted in:
Video shows armed men mugging victim in Wicker Park - minutes before Chicago cops were ordered to stop chasing them
A newly released surveillance video shows a serial armed robbery team mugging a man at gunpoint in Wicker Park on Friday morning. Minutes after the footage was recorded, Chicago police officers spotted the robbers in their getaway car nearby, but a CPD supervisor ordered the cops...
NIU Set to Host SEC's Vanderbilt Saturday
The NIU Huskies welcome Vanderbilt, the only SEC team ever to play in Huskie Stadium, for a return visit. The teams, who meet for the fifth time Saturday, played in DeKalb in 1997, with the Commodores coming away with a 17-7 victory. ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. Tags:
Football: Inside running back Evan Hull's emergence as Northwestern's unstoppable receiving threat
September might just be junior running back Evan Hull's month. As a sophomore in 2021, he recorded two games with two touchdowns and more than 100 yards on the ground. But in the Wildcats' first contest in September 2022, Hull brought his dominance to another level. Statistically,...
