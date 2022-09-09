Read full article on original website
Related
Coeur d'Alene Press
Montana town passes emergency bear law
The Columbia Falls City Council Tuesday night passed an emergency ordinance that will require residents to secure garbage and other attractants, like fruit from trees, from bears and other wildlife. The move comes after numerous problems with both grizzly and black bears in town this year. This fall is expected...
Flathead Beacon
‘A Tough Balance’
Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino has made it clear to county commissioners he needs more staff to adequately provide public safety. The county, he says, saw a 5% rise in crime between 2020 and 2021, and the influx of new residents has resulted in a dramatic increase in 911 call volume.
montanarightnow.com
Missoula fugitive located, deceased in Lake County
UPDATE: SEPT. 14 AT 8:31 A.M. The following is a press release from the Lake County Sheriff's Office:. RONAN, Mont. - "On September 13, 2022, at approximately 11:55 pm, Ronan Police attempted to stop a vehicle on Round Butte Road. Preliminary investigation shows that prior to yielding to the officer, the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle shot himself. The driver was identified as 50-year-old, Patrick Cork, who had warrants for his arrest out of Missoula, and who was the subject of a recent alert broadcasted by Missoula Police. The officer rendered first aid to Cork, who was hospitalized but died hours later. The Lake County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death and the decedent has been transported to the Montana State Crime Lab for autopsy."
NBCMontana
Lakeside-Somers Chamber of Commerce retires "Lucky" the cop
KALISPELL, MONT. — A 14-year veteran of the Lakeside-Somers community will retire by the end of the month. “Lucky” the cop started serving the community in 2008 after the Polson Police Department donated an old cop cruiser. The papier-mâché public servant has helped slow vehicles down on Highway...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sheriff: Missoula fugitive kills himself in Ronan
A fugitive who was wanted by the Missoula Police Department shot and killed himself late Tuesday night in Lake County.
Flathead Beacon
Bigfork Man Charged with Vehicular Homicide Pleads Not Guilty
A 49-year-old Bigfork man charged with fatally injuring a motorcyclist on Sept. 2 following a vehicle collision north of Somers pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to a felony charge of vehicular homicide while under the influence. Apollo Tomas Guisto entered the plea during a Sept. 13 arraignment hearing in Flathead...
Flathead Beacon
Building the East Shore Highway
As it meanders north from Polson towards Bigfork, Montana Highway 35 can resemble an asphalt roller coaster with its deep dips, twisting turns, tight trees and flirtations with the Flathead Lake shoreline. The current version of the road, with its skimpy shoulders, sparse guardrail and a 50-mph speed limit, carries...
Flathead Beacon
Back Where I’ve Always Belonged
Howdy Flathead Valley, it’s been a while. Forty-two years ago this month, in fact, that then-Kalispell Weekly News publisher G. George Ostrom kindly persuaded a dubious owner of KOFI Radio, Bill Patterson, to take on a newcomer with a thick southern accent as the station’s next newscaster. I’d...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Missoula identified
Officials have released the name of the man who died in an officer-involved shooting in Missoula that happened on August 27.
yourbigsky.com
Celebrate Oktoberfest in these Montana towns
Oktoberfest is a yearly celebration in Germany and has made its way into the Treasure State. Several towns in Montana are celebrating Oktoberfest, which is guaranteed to be a fun-filled weekend event. The Great Northwest Oktoberfest 2022 is hosted in beautiful Whitefish, Montana, and is celebrated for not one but...
Flathead Beacon
Whitefish Council Approves Edgewood Development
The Whitefish City Council at its Sept. 6 meeting unanimously approved a series of requests related to a proposed development to be located just north of the BNSF Railway tracks near the Hugh Rogers WAG Park dog park. Called Edgewood 90, the project involves developing pieces of land south of...
montanarightnow.com
Crews rescue man in Polson Bay of Flathead Lake
POLSON, Mont. - Crews rescued a man who was unable to make it back to shore in Polson Bay of Flathead Lake Monday, Sept. 5. Lake County Search and Rescue (LCSAR) said via Facebook they sent a boat with two crew members, and they took him back to shore. Two...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBCMontana
PHOTOS: Margaret Fire surpasses 1,000 acres
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Margaret Fire burning 13 miles east of Bigfork has surpassed 1,000 acres, according to Inciweb. The fire is located on the ridge north of Margaret Lake on the upper third of the slope on steep rocky terrain. The fire has burned over Forest Service Road...
Flathead Beacon
Under New Ownership, Holland Lake Lodge Seeks Expansion Approval from Flathead Forest
Under new ownership by the Park City, Utah-based ski resort company POWDR, the century-old Holland Lake Lodge is seeking to expand and upgrade its historic facilities in the Swan Valley through a special-use permit from the Flathead National Forest. Originally built in 1924, Holland Lake Lodge is a rustic lakeside...
NBCMontana
Elmo 2 fire woman finds hope after losing home
MISSOULA, MT — After losing her home to the Elmo 2 fire in August, Ardyce Fowler is starting to feel excitement once again. “It has been hectic, it has been so busy you almost become afraid to dream or hope but as time has gone by those things have fallen into place and I know there will be joy at the end of the road,” said Fowler.
Flathead Beacon
‘Front of the Line’
The counter keeps ticking upwards. Every day, every game, every state championship without the Whitefish Bulldogs recording a loss cements the team’s legacy as the greatest in Montana soccer history. It’s an unparalleled streak — 1,782 days, as of this publication, since the Bulldogs lost a soccer match, the 2017 state final to Belgrade.
Comments / 1