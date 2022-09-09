ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Russia warns the West: energy price cap will be your undoing

Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eZBEN_0hoRsMJN00

LONDON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Russia warned the West on Friday that plans to try to cap the price of Russia's oil and gas exports in retaliation for the war in Ukraine would fail and ultimately lead to the instability of the United States and Europe.

The confrontation over Ukraine has prompted European Union customers to reduce their purchases of Russian energy while both the G7 and the EU are trying to impose a price cap on Russian oil and gas.

Just before the EU announced a price cap on Russian gas on Wednesday, President Vladimir Putin threatened to sever supplies if such limits were imposed, warning the West it would freeze like the wolf's tail in a fairy tale. read more

The Group of Seven major industrialised countries wants to impose an oil price cap that would deny insurance, finance and brokering to oil cargoes priced above a yet to be set price cap on crude and two oil products. read more

Russia's foreign ministry spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said the West did not understand how such steps would ultimately impact their own countries, which would ultimately slip up.

"The collective West does not understand: the introduction of a cap on prices for Russian energy resources will lead to a slippery floor under its own feet," Zakharova said.

Russia's top lawmaker said on Friday that the West's plans would fail and that prices would soar far beyond their attempted artificial price ceiling.

"What G7 state officials call a price 'ceiling' will become a price floor," Vyacheslav Volodin, the speaker of Russia's lower house of parliament, the Duma, wrote on his Telegram channel. "The global market is not limited to seven countries."

The remarks from Moscow indicate the depth of the confrontation with the West which Putin says is a declining U.S.-dominated coalition which aims to shackle - or even destroy - Russia. The EU says it is in an energy war with Russia.

EU energy ministers met on Friday to try to find a way to protect citizens from sky-high energy prices and prevent power utilities from collapsing. read more

"We are in an energy war with Russia," Czech Industry Minister Jozef Sikela said as he arrived at the emergency Brussels meeting.

'ENERGY WAR'

Western attempts to punish the world's biggest producer of natural resources ranging from oil and gas to gold, metals, coal and timber is not an easy task, especially when China, India and other consumers are still happy to continue buying.

Still, Putin's threat to reorient flows of Russian oil and gas eastwards would amount to the biggest turn in Russian energy policy since the Soviets built gas pipelines westwards to Europe from Siberia in the early 1970s.

Russia is the world's second largest oil exporter after Saudi Arabia, the world's top natural gas exporter. Europe usually imports about 40% of its gas and 30% of its oil from Russia.

Since the war began, European Union customers have pledged to reduce their reliance on Russian energy while Russia has cut or shut down supplies on three of its biggest westward gas pipelines while oil supplies have been redirected eastwards.

Russia's Gazprom (GAZP.MM) has for years been studying the possibility for a major new gas pipeline - the Power of Siberia 2 - to travel through Mongolia taking Russian gas to China.

The proposed pipeline could carry 50 billion cubic metres (bcm) of natural gas a year, Gazprom says - slightly less than the Nord Stream 1, the currently shutdown pipeline which links Russia to Germany under the Baltic Sea.

The existing Power of Siberia pipeline, which runs from Russia to China, was launched at the end of 2019 with an annual capacity of 61 bcm per year.

Reporting by Reuters; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 38

Jack Charlton
5d ago

I'm not sure why Americans are as uneducated to Russian capabilities and lightspeed technology advances in just the past few years, same with China. Russian has only used their "C" team armed forces and technology against Ukraine as they play chess with the west. The Ukraine War could have been over a week after it began, its about using the war with Ukraine against the western world. Same with oil, as Europe went "Green" closing coal, oil and nuclear power plants relying on "Green energy and natural gas, importing their energy and Biden is following the same play book. Russia being the largest exports can easily broker deals with Iran and some opec nations tripling the cost of oil. How does $25 a gallon sound or imagine your electric bill tripling

Reply(6)
9
Andre Kaczmarek
4d ago

would. love. to. see all the. dam politians. go. to. the. front lines. and. see the. bloodshed. of. there stupidness . and. im. sure. none. of. them. was. in. the militiary. at. all . such. a sad. life. n o pride. for. husbands. wives. past. worrier s

Reply
3
Rob M
5d ago

Considering we already tried it in the 70s with some very bad results I guess it's only fitting we re-learn the lesson.

Reply(2)
6
Related
americanmilitarynews.com

China is sending troops to Russia – here’s what they’re doing

The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) is sending troops to Russia to participate in joint military drills later this month, reports revealed this week. The PLA troops will head to Russia to take part in their “Vostok” military drills, Reuters reported Wednesday. The Russian military is also hosting India, Belarus, Mongolia, Tajikistan and other countries during the drills, which will run from Aug. 30 to Sept. 5.
MILITARY
Benzinga

Putin Allies Reportedly Admit To Making 'Mistakes' And Are 'Worried' In Light Of Ukrainian Military Gains

Russian President Vladimir Putin is reportedly facing growing dissent from his allies as the Ukraine war continues for the seventh month in a row with no end in sight. What Happened: Vladimir Solovyov, a top Russian news presenter and a staunch supporter of the country's leader, said, "I'm worried. Naturally, we want for our guys to crush [the other side] and only to advance, but life doesn't work that way," The Daily Beast reported. Solovyov has even been dubbed “Putin’s Voice” during his Wednesday radio show, Full Contact.
POLITICS
Newsweek

Russia Deploys Helicopters to Capture Their Own Fleeing Deserters: Ukraine

Russia has deployed helicopters and weapons in the occupied Ukrainian Kherson region in an effort to round up soldiers who had deserted their positions, according to Ukraine. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine wrote in a Facebook update Friday afternoon that "significant losses and the unwillingness to fight" were contributing to a deterioration in the "moral and psychological condition" of occupying Russian troops. The number of deserters is also increasing, it said.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Maria Zakharova
Person
Vyacheslav Volodin
The Independent

Ukraine war: Russian commanders fleeing Crimea with families, Kyiv claims

Russian commanders are reportedly fleeing the Crimean peninsula with their families, according to Ukrainian intelligence. Kyiv claimed Russian officials had launched an “urgent evacuation” of Crimea, which was annexed by Moscow in 2014. This comes as the Ukrainian army looks to extend the significant territorial gains it has made in recent days. Ukrainian intelligence sources said Russian nationals were “secretly trying to sell their homes and to urgently evacuate their relatives from the peninsula”.Earlier on Tuesday, a former Nato deputy secretary general warned that Russian president Vladimir Putin could use nuclear weapons after his army suffered a bruising defeat in...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Putin limps across the room as he observes major Russian war games alongside 'side-lined' defence minister Sergei Shoigu

Russian President Vladimir Putin appeared to walk with a limp as he attended Russia's major Vostok war games today, raising fresh doubts over his health. The Russian leader, 69, observed the major military exercises from inside a command post while sitting next to his defence minister Sergei Shoigu who is said to have been 'sidelined' by Putin due to Russia's heavy losses in Ukraine.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Russia#Gas Prices#European Union#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Economics#Russian#G7#The Group Of Seven
Daily Mail

Russia proudly shows off an Australian Bushmaster as it adds the destroyed icon to a war trophy museum amid its bloody war with Ukraine

Russia has displayed a destroyed Australian-made Bushmaster as part of a war trophy exhibition of military vehicles captured from Ukrainian forces. The gutted and blast-damaged Bushmaster was shown with a placard and sign displaying Australian flag in Patriot Park, which is located just outside Moscow. It was reported in May...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
China
Country
India
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Country
Germany
Country
Russia
Newsweek

Russia Ex-President Names Demand to End Ukraine War: 'Total Capitulation'

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said Russia would not end the Ukraine war without the "total capitulation" of Kyiv, despite mounting losses for the Kremlin's military, on Monday. Russian President Vladimir Putin launched the "special military operation" in Ukraine on February 24, 2022 and hoped his large military would bring...
POLITICS
AFP

Russia announces 'massive strikes' across Ukraine front

Russia said Tuesday it was carrying out "massive strikes" across the Ukrainian frontline and accused Kyiv's soldiers of abusing civilians in territories recaptured in a dramatic counter-offensive. "Air, rocket and artillery forces are carrying out massive strikes on units of the Ukrainian armed forces in all operational directions," the Russian defence ministry said in its daily briefing on the conflict.
MILITARY
TheDailyBeast

Putin Bailed on Top Military Meetings After Crushing War Losses

After Russian forces in Ukraine suffered a series of crushing defeats over the weekend, Russian President Vladimir Putin went into retreat himself.The Russian president postponed a planned meeting with his top military brass and representatives of the defense industry in Sochi, in a sign that Putin is caught in the lurch after Ukrainian forces reclaimed a lot of territory that Russian armed forces had seized earlier in the war, according to TASS. It is thought to be the largest Russian defeat since the beginning of the war.“The Sochi meetings are in demand, they will continue,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said,...
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

592K+
Followers
354K+
Post
274M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy