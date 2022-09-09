Read full article on original website
Major discount store chain opening new location in Connecticut this weekKristen Walters
What Happened To Martha Stewart's Turkey Hill Farm House in Westport, ConnecticutFlorence Carmela
Sandy Hook Parents Want Jury To Send A Message In The Alex Jones Defamation CaseFlorence CarmelaWaterbury, CT
Black Bear Was An Uninvited Guest At 2 Year Old's Birthday PartyFlorence CarmelaWest Hartford, CT
Foundation Launched to Support Healthcare ServicesConnecticut by the NumbersNew Haven, CT
Register Citizen
Questions delay action on planned 55-and-older housing development in West Haven
WEST HAVEN — Developers for a proposed Shingle Hill Road living community for people 55 and older were given a list of approximately 13 questions to answer from the Planning and Zoning Commission before the project can move forward. The plan is to have 16 units in eight duplexes,...
getnews.info
Connecticut Asphalt Paving of Waterbury Elaborates on the Importance of Hiring the Right Asphalt Paving Company
Connecticut Asphalt Paving of Waterbury is a top-rated asphalt paving company. In a recent update, the company highlighted the benefits of hiring the right asphalt paving company. Waterbury, CT – In a website post, Connecticut Asphalt Paving of Waterbury elaborated on the benefits of hiring the right asphalt paving company....
Eyewitness News
City of New Haven recognizes new tenants union
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - New Haven is now the first city in Connecticut to recognize a tenants union. Some feel it’s key with the cost of rent rising across the country. Tenants are not just concerned with rent prices, but also living conditions. As Mayor Justin Elicker signed...
Recreational marijuana sales in Bristol stir debate
BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) – The city of Bristol is preparing plans for recreational marijuana sales but not all residents are happy about it. Neighbors packed the room at the Bristol Public Library last week for a public hearing held by the Ordinance Committee. The topic at hand was how will the city regulate retail sales, but most […]
Register Citizen
Hartford ‘eyesore’ near Dunkin’ Donuts Park may soon get facelift
HARTFORD — A development in the North End is continuing to move forward after clearing another hurdle during a Hartford Planning, Economic Development and Housing Committee meeting last week. Officials still said the project likely won’t break ground until next spring at the earliest, with pre-construction and other steps...
New Britain Herald
$20 million apartment project might be coming to downtown New Britain
NEW BRITAIN – A $20 million apartment project is set to pay tribute to the once-beloved downtown landmark the Strand Theatre. New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart announced that Jasko Development had plans to construct a 100-unit apartment building to be known as “The Strand” at 157 Main St. The Common Council is expected to approve a tax modification agreement for the property at its meeting Wednesday night.
ctnewsjunkie.com
OP-ED | It’s Fair Season In Connecticut. Why Are Confederate Flags Still On Sale?
The vendor booth at last weekend’s Hebron Harvest Fair was a little off the beaten track, tucked over by the pig races, which have gotten pretty fancy in recent years. For sale among the gimmee hats and belt buckles were Confederate battle flags repurposed with words that included “freedom,” along with clothing emblazoned with “FJB.” If you do not support the current president and are tacky, that abbreviation is a cousin to those “Let’s Go, Brandon” hats – also available for purchase at the booth in question.
mycitizensnews.com
Construction begins on $838M Yale neuroscience center
NEW HAVEN — Yale New Haven Health broke ground Wednesday on the $838 million, 505,000-square-foot Adams Neuroscience Center, the largest health care construction project of its kind in the state. The center, expected to open in 2027, will focus on neurodegenerative diseases such as Parkinson’s, epilepsy, head trauma, multiple...
ctexaminer.com
Cos Cob Scandal Response is Fundamentally Wrong
Two weeks ago, a Cos Cob school administrator matter-of-factly detailed his discriminatory hiring practices against 1) Catholics, 2) conservatives and 3) people who are over 30 years old. Do any of you check those boxes? (Full disclosure: I check all three.) What happened next? The response to the scandal was...
Yes, there’s still a drought in CT despite the rain
It might be hard to believe after the rainfall we received last week but the state of Connecticut is still very much in a drought. The post Yes, there’s still a drought in CT despite the rain appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Newington Town Crier
Memorial motorcycle ride honoring late officer set to take place in Newington, several other towns this weekend
NEWINGTON – The 18th annual Master Police Officer Peter Lavery Memorial Motorcycle Run will take place this weekend, rain or shine. Police have announced the route of the memorial ride, which will begin at Churchill Park and travel on Main Street and into Berlin before making its way into Rocky Hill, Cromwell, Middletown, Portland, Glastonbury, Wethersfield and back into Newington, where it will wrap up on Main Street at Churchill Park.
New Britain Resident Wins $100K In State Lottery
A Connecticut resident won a $100,000 lottery prize. Hartford County resident Manick Colon, of New Britain, claimed the "$100,000 Cashword 11" prize, Connecticut Lottery announced on Monday, Sept. 12. The winning ticket was purchased at Key Food, located at 60 East Main St. in New Britain. to follow Daily Voice...
Register Citizen
River Street Restaurant shut down by Milford health department
MILFORD — River Street Restaurant has been closed by the Milford Health Department, according to city health officials. River Street Restaurant opened its doors in 1997, according to its website. Deepa Joseph, the city’s health director, said they have an open investigation on the restaurant and will only release...
WCVB
Connecticut's most tranquil lake is often overlooked
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Lake Lillinonah is Connecticut’s second-largest lake. Candlewood is the largest lake in Connecticut. Hogpen Hill Farms is a 234-acre open-air sculpture garden in Woodbury, Connecticut. It is the creation of famed American statistician and artist Edward Tufte. It is open to the public on select occasions.
What Happened to My Go-To Waterbury Grocery Stores?
It always shocks me when a business you imagine is too big to close does. I was so surprised when the news came out last week that the Shop Rite on Wolcott Street in Waterbury was closing permanently at the end of September 2022. How does a major grocery store, that was among the cheapest in town, just up and quit?
WTNH.com
Signs of success: Southington company’s work goes national
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man who started a business when he was young and living with his parents in Berlin has turned it into a huge company in Southington. Pete Rappoccio, the president and founder of Sign Pro Inc., has gone nationwide and beyond. We take you...
Register Citizen
Hamden man faces 75% rent increase. He and other tenants are fighting back
HAMDEN — Sameed Iqbal is afraid he and his family will be homeless next month. The Hamden resident recalled how that possibility took shape one day this summer, when he came home to find a notice on his apartment door. If Iqbal was going to keep living in the...
Goldson Slams Ed Board Over Contracting
Board of Education member Darnell Goldson took on the role of whistleblower as he criticized the New Haven Public Schools (NHPS) contracting process as unduly shielded from public oversight, and as overly favorable to the current school bus provider. Goldson made those claims during a public hearing Monday night hosted...
Eyewitness News
Dump truck strikes overpass on I-84 west in Tolland
TOLLAND, CT (WFSB) - A dump truck driver struck an overpass while traveling on Interstate 84 west in Tolland on Wednesday morning. The state Department of Transportation said the crash happened between exits 69 and 68 just before 3:45 a.m. The three right lanes were closed as of 6:25 a.m.
VTDigger
Police identify Connecticut man killed in Brattleboro shooting
BRATTLEBORO — Local police have identified a man from Hartford, Connecticut, as the person killed Aug. 19 during a shooting at this town’s Great River Terrace housing complex. Michael R. Ledbetter Jr., 32, died as the result of an incident still under investigation, authorities said. Nicholas Baker, 34,...
