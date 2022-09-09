ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naugatuck, CT

Eyewitness News

City of New Haven recognizes new tenants union

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - New Haven is now the first city in Connecticut to recognize a tenants union. Some feel it’s key with the cost of rent rising across the country. Tenants are not just concerned with rent prices, but also living conditions. As Mayor Justin Elicker signed...
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Recreational marijuana sales in Bristol stir debate

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) – The city of Bristol is preparing plans for recreational marijuana sales but not all residents are happy about it.  Neighbors packed the room at the Bristol Public Library last week for a public hearing held by the Ordinance Committee. The topic at hand was how will the city regulate retail sales, but most […]
BRISTOL, CT
City
Naugatuck, CT
City
Bridgeport, CT
Bridgeport, CT
Government
Local
Connecticut Government
Naugatuck, CT
Government
Register Citizen

Hartford ‘eyesore’ near Dunkin’ Donuts Park may soon get facelift

HARTFORD — A development in the North End is continuing to move forward after clearing another hurdle during a Hartford Planning, Economic Development and Housing Committee meeting last week. Officials still said the project likely won’t break ground until next spring at the earliest, with pre-construction and other steps...
HARTFORD, CT
New Britain Herald

$20 million apartment project might be coming to downtown New Britain

NEW BRITAIN – A $20 million apartment project is set to pay tribute to the once-beloved downtown landmark the Strand Theatre. New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart announced that Jasko Development had plans to construct a 100-unit apartment building to be known as “The Strand” at 157 Main St. The Common Council is expected to approve a tax modification agreement for the property at its meeting Wednesday night.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
ctnewsjunkie.com

OP-ED | It’s Fair Season In Connecticut. Why Are Confederate Flags Still On Sale?

The vendor booth at last weekend’s Hebron Harvest Fair was a little off the beaten track, tucked over by the pig races, which have gotten pretty fancy in recent years. For sale among the gimmee hats and belt buckles were Confederate battle flags repurposed with words that included “freedom,” along with clothing emblazoned with “FJB.” If you do not support the current president and are tacky, that abbreviation is a cousin to those “Let’s Go, Brandon” hats – also available for purchase at the booth in question.
mycitizensnews.com

Construction begins on $838M Yale neuroscience center

NEW HAVEN — Yale New Haven Health broke ground Wednesday on the $838 million, 505,000-square-foot Adams Neuroscience Center, the largest health care construction project of its kind in the state. The center, expected to open in 2027, will focus on neurodegenerative diseases such as Parkinson’s, epilepsy, head trauma, multiple...
NEW HAVEN, CT
ctexaminer.com

Cos Cob Scandal Response is Fundamentally Wrong

Two weeks ago, a Cos Cob school administrator matter-of-factly detailed his discriminatory hiring practices against 1) Catholics, 2) conservatives and 3) people who are over 30 years old. Do any of you check those boxes? (Full disclosure: I check all three.) What happened next? The response to the scandal was...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Newington Town Crier

Memorial motorcycle ride honoring late officer set to take place in Newington, several other towns this weekend

NEWINGTON – The 18th annual Master Police Officer Peter Lavery Memorial Motorcycle Run will take place this weekend, rain or shine. Police have announced the route of the memorial ride, which will begin at Churchill Park and travel on Main Street and into Berlin before making its way into Rocky Hill, Cromwell, Middletown, Portland, Glastonbury, Wethersfield and back into Newington, where it will wrap up on Main Street at Churchill Park.
NEWINGTON, CT
Daily Voice

New Britain Resident Wins $100K In State Lottery

A Connecticut resident won a $100,000 lottery prize. Hartford County resident Manick Colon, of New Britain, claimed the "$100,000 Cashword 11" prize, Connecticut Lottery announced on Monday, Sept. 12. The winning ticket was purchased at Key Food, located at 60 East Main St. in New Britain. to follow Daily Voice...
Register Citizen

River Street Restaurant shut down by Milford health department

MILFORD — River Street Restaurant has been closed by the Milford Health Department, according to city health officials. River Street Restaurant opened its doors in 1997, according to its website. Deepa Joseph, the city’s health director, said they have an open investigation on the restaurant and will only release...
MILFORD, CT
WCVB

Connecticut's most tranquil lake is often overlooked

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Lake Lillinonah is Connecticut’s second-largest lake. Candlewood is the largest lake in Connecticut. Hogpen Hill Farms is a 234-acre open-air sculpture garden in Woodbury, Connecticut. It is the creation of famed American statistician and artist Edward Tufte. It is open to the public on select occasions.
CONNECTICUT STATE
105.5 The Wolf

What Happened to My Go-To Waterbury Grocery Stores?

It always shocks me when a business you imagine is too big to close does. I was so surprised when the news came out last week that the Shop Rite on Wolcott Street in Waterbury was closing permanently at the end of September 2022. How does a major grocery store, that was among the cheapest in town, just up and quit?
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH.com

Signs of success: Southington company’s work goes national

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man who started a business when he was young and living with his parents in Berlin has turned it into a huge company in Southington. Pete Rappoccio, the president and founder of Sign Pro Inc., has gone nationwide and beyond. We take you...
Register Citizen

Hamden man faces 75% rent increase. He and other tenants are fighting back

HAMDEN — Sameed Iqbal is afraid he and his family will be homeless next month. The Hamden resident recalled how that possibility took shape one day this summer, when he came home to find a notice on his apartment door. If Iqbal was going to keep living in the...
New Haven Independent

Goldson Slams Ed Board Over Contracting

Board of Education member Darnell Goldson took on the role of whistleblower as he criticized the New Haven Public Schools (NHPS) contracting process as unduly shielded from public oversight, and as overly favorable to the current school bus provider. Goldson made those claims during a public hearing Monday night hosted...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Dump truck strikes overpass on I-84 west in Tolland

TOLLAND, CT (WFSB) - A dump truck driver struck an overpass while traveling on Interstate 84 west in Tolland on Wednesday morning. The state Department of Transportation said the crash happened between exits 69 and 68 just before 3:45 a.m. The three right lanes were closed as of 6:25 a.m.
TOLLAND, CT
VTDigger

Police identify Connecticut man killed in Brattleboro shooting

BRATTLEBORO — Local police have identified a man from Hartford, Connecticut, as the person killed Aug. 19 during a shooting at this town’s Great River Terrace housing complex. Michael R. Ledbetter Jr., 32, died as the result of an incident still under investigation, authorities said. Nicholas Baker, 34,...
BRATTLEBORO, VT

