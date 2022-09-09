ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Social Security: How Much Will 2023 COLA Be Based on Latest CPI Numbers?

With 2023 fast approaching, Social Security beneficiaries will soon get a definite answer on how much their monthly payments will go up next year based on the current quarter’s inflation rate. For now, the estimated Social Security cost of living adjustment (COLA) for 2023 is 8.7%, according to The Senior Citizens League, a non-partisan seniors advocacy group.
The Used Car Bubble Is Bursting

Despite the best effort of banks to keep a flood of repossessed cars from flooding the used market, the bubble appears to be bursting. That’s great news for everyone who’s been holding off on buying a vehicle because prices have shot into the stratosphere, although realistically relief might be a few months away.
