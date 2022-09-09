Read full article on original website
Social Security: How Much Will 2023 COLA Be Based on Latest CPI Numbers?
With 2023 fast approaching, Social Security beneficiaries will soon get a definite answer on how much their monthly payments will go up next year based on the current quarter’s inflation rate. For now, the estimated Social Security cost of living adjustment (COLA) for 2023 is 8.7%, according to The Senior Citizens League, a non-partisan seniors advocacy group.
Ray Dalio says watch out for rates hitting this level, because Wall Street stocks will take a 20% hit
After that CPI shock earlier in the week, Wall Street is bracing for a fresh batch of data including retail sales, on Wednesday, with a deepening yield curve inversion between 2- and 10-year bonds gives off ever gloomier economic signals. There’s good news though, as a disastrous rail strike may be averted.
The Used Car Bubble Is Bursting
Despite the best effort of banks to keep a flood of repossessed cars from flooding the used market, the bubble appears to be bursting. That’s great news for everyone who’s been holding off on buying a vehicle because prices have shot into the stratosphere, although realistically relief might be a few months away.
Social security’s cost-of-living increase largest in four decades, estimate says
More than 70 million Americans who receive Social Security benefits can expect an inflation adjustment to their monthly checks next year that will be the largest in four decades. Government inflation figures for August, released Tuesday, point to a Social Security cost-of-living adjustment, known as the COLA, of 8.7 percent,...
