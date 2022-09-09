Read full article on original website
Bitcoin After the Ethereum Merge: Experts Weigh In
Ethereum, the blockchain behind ether (ETH), the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, and worth almost $200 billion, will attempt to do what no major blockchain has ever done – switch consensus mechanisms (how computers agree on the state of a network) from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake. What impact will this transition, referred to as “the Merge,” have on the dominant cryptocurrency, bitcoin (BTC)?
FTX Is in the Lead to Buy Crypto Lender Voyager Digital’s Assets Out of Bankruptcy: Source
Exchange giant FTX is in the lead to buy the assets of Voyager Digital, the cryptocurrency lender whose bankruptcy filing deepened this year’s industry crisis, but higher offers could still come in in the days ahead, according to a person familiar with the matter. An auction was held this...
First Mover Americas: Ethereum Merge Spawns Watch Parties, But 'Jail Kwon' Token Gets More Hype
Price Point: The approach of the Ethereum Merge has lots of crypto types planning watch parties, but it looks like traders are betting on price declines. Bitcoin stabilized quickly Wednesday after its steepest price drop since mid-August on Tuesday, while yields on U.S. Treasury inflation-protected securities hit their highest level since 2018.
Web3 Developer Platform Alchemy Is Raising $12M for New Venture Capital Fund
Web3 developer platform Alchemy is raising $12 million for a venture capital fund, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Alchemy SPV III fund has yet to start raising the capital. The form, filed on Sept. 9, didn’t specify the purpose of the fund. Alchemy co-founder and CTO Joseph Lau is listed as the fund’s executive officer.
First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Has Not Bottomed Out, Data Suggests; Ether and Other Altcoins Fall in Monday Trading
Prices: Bitcoin rises but ether falls in Monday trading. Insights: Bitcoin may not have reached its lowest point, data from two research firms suggests. Catch the latest episodes of CoinDesk TV for insightful interviews with crypto industry leaders and analysis. And sign up for First Mover, our daily newsletter putting the latest moves in crypto markets in context.
Market Wrap: Markets Trade Lower Despite Success of Ethereum Merge
The Ethereum Merge, one of the most widely anticipated and monitored events in the history of digital assets, went smoothly early Thursday morning, as scheduled. At approximately 06:43 UTC, Ethereum successfully transitioned from a proof-of-work consensus mechanism to proof-of-stake, intended to reduce both energy consumption and the supply of the native ether token.
Blockchain Startup Diamond Standard Raises $30M to Fund Expansion
Blockchain startup Diamond Standard, which is tokenizing diamonds to create a new investable asset class, raised $30 million in a Series A funding round led by venture capital firm Left Lane and investment management firm Horizon Kinetics. Diamond Standard is aiming to use the new funding to expand its production...
3 Big Things the Merge Will Change About Ethereum
At press time, estimates are that Ethereum’s Merge, or the transition from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake-based transaction validation and settlement, will happen around 1 a.m. ET, or 5 a.m. UTC, on Sept. 15. It’s probably the most significant piece of crypto news since the collapse of Three Arrows Capital in June.
Here's How Equity Investors Can Play Ethereum’s Merge
Crypto traders are gearing up for Ethereum’s Merge, the blockchain's transition from a proof-of-work (PoW) consensus mechanism to proof-of-stake (PoS), with assorted markets-related trades. But it's slim pickings for equity investors who want to participate. “TradFi [traditional finance] investors don’t really have many options yet [to play the Merge]...
First Mover Asia: DeFi Builders Speak Out; What the Crowd Is Getting Wrong About the Ethereum Merge
Prices: Ether rises ahead of the Merge; bitcoin trades sideways but holds above $20K. Insights: The Ethereum Merge has raised high hopes among investors and others, but misconceptions about its potential benefits abound. Catch the latest episodes of CoinDesk TV for insightful interviews with crypto industry leaders and analysis. And...
SEC Sues 'Chicago Crypto Capital,' Employees for Illegally Selling BXY Tokens
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Wednesday sued a Chicago-based crypto investments company and three employees for allegedly selling $1.5 million in cryptocurrencies that weren’t registered with the investments regulator. Chicago Crypto Capital (or CCC) owner Brian Amoah and salesmen Darcas Oliver Young and Elbert Elliott sold...
Thailand's SEC Bans Crypto Firms From Offering Staking and Lending Service
Thailand's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has banned crypto companies from offering staking and lending services, according to a press release on Thursday. The decision to ban "depository services," which includes paying returns to depositors, was made to protect traders from the risks associated with crypto lenders, the release said.
Ordered Chaos: Why the CoinDesk Market Index Matters for the New Economy
For a viable capital market to form around a nascent industry, investors need a standardized, broad-based benchmark against which to measure and assess performance. Without it, they are flying blind. With the newly launched CoinDesk Market Index (CMI), CoinDesk Indices (CDI) is seeking to resolve that challenge for investors in...
Ethereum Merge Brings 'Sell-the-Fact' Price Move in Crypto Markets
The price of ether (ETH) tumbled suddenly in cryptocurrency markets Thursday, ending a stretch of price stability that prevailed in the hours after the Ethereum blockchain completed its historic shift to a more energy-efficient proof-of-stake blockchain, known as the Merge. At press time, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market value was...
Crypto Miner F2Pool Mined the Last-Ever PoW Ether Block Before Merge
Crypto miner F2Pool mined the last-ever block of proof-of-work (PoW) ether (ETH) as the network shifted to a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus system earlier Thursday morning. The last ether block before the Merge was 15537393, data shows. F2Pool paid some 29,991,429 gwei, the smallest unit of ether, as gas fees for that transaction.
Crypto Traders in Wait-and-See Mode in Countdown to Ethereum Merge
Crypto markets appeared to be in suspension on Wednesday as traders awaited the Ethereum blockchain’s historic Merge – the network’s transition to proof-of-stake (PoS) network, expected to take place in about 12 hours. Bitcoin (BTC) was in a choppy trading range around $20,000 while ether (ETH) changed...
Crypto Custody Firm BitGo Files $100M Lawsuit Against Galaxy Digital for Breaching Merger Agreement
Cryptocurrency custody firm BitGo has filed a lawsuit against crypto financial services firm Galaxy Digital, seeking more than $100 million in damages as it alleges that Galaxy Digital intentionally breached the firms' $1.2 billion merger agreement, which was announced in May last year. The complaint was filed in Delaware Chancery...
SEC's Gensler Holds Firm That Existing Laws Make Sense for Crypto
Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chair Gary Gensler told the Practising Law Institute last week that existing securities laws fit the crypto markets in a speech that’s garnered attention from all parts of the digital currency ecosystem. Prior to the speech, I had the opportunity to speak with the longtime regulator about his agency’s approach to crypto.
Bitcoin Miner Iris Rises as Compass Point Upgrades on Potential Boost in Hashrate
Shares of bitcoin miner Iris Energy (IREN) sharply rose Wednesday after research firm Compass Point upgraded its stock recommendation to buy from neutral. Analyst Chase White said in a note to clients that IREN has potential to boost its contracted hashrate – and thus increase its bitcoin production – if the company can secure additional computing power at low cost, as it did with Bitmain in August.
BigCommerce to Offer Crypto Payments For Merchants With BitPay, CoinPayments
Open software-as-a-service (SaaS) e-commerce platform BitCommerce (BIGC) is teaming with BitPay and CoinPayments for cryptocurrency payments for BIGC merchant customers in select countries. The company is joining a number of other e-commerce platforms that have been adding crypto payment capabilities over the last few years. Earlier in 2022, for example,...
